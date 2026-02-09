Corporate

SSC steps up engagement with FTSE Russell on market reforms

February 09, 2026 | 17:33
The State Securities Commission of Vietnam is strengthening its engagement with FTSE Russell to advance market reforms and deepen Vietnam’s integration into global capital markets.
SSC steps up engagement with FTSE Russell on market reforms

On February 5, Vu Thi Chan Phuong, chairwoman of the State Securities Commission (SSC) met with Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell.

At the meeting, SSC chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong, said, "We would like to thank FTSE Russell for its ongoing support, objective assessments, and valuable recommendations, which have helped Vietnam’s securities market meet reclassification criteria and advance sustainable development."

Phuong also described SSC's ongoing coordination with the State Bank of Vietnam to promote the capital market, develop new securities products, and improve conditions for foreign investors.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, commended Vietnam’s recent efforts, highlighting their significance in integrating the Vietnam securities market into the global financial system.

These achievements reflect the strong leadership of Vietnam’s authorities and the regulators’ commitment to market infrastructure reform and responsiveness to investor and market participant feedback.

Bassett noted, "The issuance of Circular No.08/2026/TT-BTC, which allows foreign investors to transact through global brokers, is a key factor in FTSE Russell’s review process in March, with results to be announced in April."

"As an organisation that develops and provides an international market index, FTSE Russell expressed its expectation that cooperation and partnership with Vietnam’s market authorities and institutions will continue to strengthen in the coming period," she added.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on technical cooperation between FTSE Russell and the Vietnam Exchange to develop a new market index, as well as on listing Vietnam’s derivatives products on the Singapore market.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties committed to strengthening coordination and maintaining open dialogue to implement solutions that support market reclassification and promote the sustainable development of Vietnam’s securities market.

Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

Vietcap’s Vietnam Access Days conference highlighted rising global interest in Vietnam’s capital markets, drawing record participation from offshore funds and corporate leaders.
Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress

On February 5 at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi received a working delegation from FTSE Russell, led by CEO Fiona Bassett.
VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026 VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026

The VN-Index is expected to reach approximately 2,040 points in 2026 under its base-case scenario, according to ACB Securities (ACBS).

By Thanh Van

