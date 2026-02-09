SSC steps up engagement with FTSE Russell on market reforms

On February 5, Vu Thi Chan Phuong, chairwoman of the State Securities Commission (SSC) met with Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell.

At the meeting, SSC chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong, said, "We would like to thank FTSE Russell for its ongoing support, objective assessments, and valuable recommendations, which have helped Vietnam’s securities market meet reclassification criteria and advance sustainable development."

Phuong also described SSC's ongoing coordination with the State Bank of Vietnam to promote the capital market, develop new securities products, and improve conditions for foreign investors.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, commended Vietnam’s recent efforts, highlighting their significance in integrating the Vietnam securities market into the global financial system.

These achievements reflect the strong leadership of Vietnam’s authorities and the regulators’ commitment to market infrastructure reform and responsiveness to investor and market participant feedback.

Bassett noted, "The issuance of Circular No.08/2026/TT-BTC, which allows foreign investors to transact through global brokers, is a key factor in FTSE Russell’s review process in March, with results to be announced in April."

"As an organisation that develops and provides an international market index, FTSE Russell expressed its expectation that cooperation and partnership with Vietnam’s market authorities and institutions will continue to strengthen in the coming period," she added.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on technical cooperation between FTSE Russell and the Vietnam Exchange to develop a new market index, as well as on listing Vietnam’s derivatives products on the Singapore market.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties committed to strengthening coordination and maintaining open dialogue to implement solutions that support market reclassification and promote the sustainable development of Vietnam’s securities market.

