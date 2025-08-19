Corporate

Singaporean funds injecting money and know-how

August 19, 2025 | 09:32
(0) user say
Singaporean funds are ramping up their capital flows into Vietnam to capture the country’s robust growth potential and emerging industries.

Singapore-based Makara Capital Partners is looking to fund various ventures in Vietnam, ranging from industrial parks to renewable energy, infrastructure, banking, and international financial centres.

As a global investor, Makara has been investing in Asia for over two decades. On behalf of its global clients, the fund focuses its investments across four main sectors and along their respective supply chains, including technology, infrastructure, energy and banking.

Singaporean funds injecting money and know-how
Vietnamese innovation and Singaporean capital can create solutions for major regional issues, photo Le Toan

In Vietnam, Makara in collaboration with its joint venture partner Newtecho Group has been operational for two years and has deeply studied the Vietnam market.

Ali Ijaz Ahmad, chairman and CEO of Makara Capital Partners, told VIR, “We have had very deep and positive discussion with government policymakers and looking at the pipeline of investment. We look to catalyse for our investors $5-7 billion worth of projects over the next few years.”

“As Vietnam’s government continue to institute investor-friendly policies, such as setting up international financial centres with world-class standards and transparency, we expect investments to accelerate, aligned to the priority sectors outlined by the Vietnamese government,” Ahmad added. “These investments, supported by favourable investor policies, will accelerate the equitisation and transformation of Vietnam’s economy, leading to sustainable growth both at the country and individual levels.”

Likewise, Singapore private equity firm Clime Capital through the Southeast Asia Clean Energy Fund lI has so far closed two strategic deals to accelerate the low-carbon energy transition in Vietnam as a priority during the first half of 2025.

Jessica Tran, Clime Capital’s country manager in Vietnam, said Singaporean funds are intensifying their Vietnam investments.

“Vietnam offers a compelling investment thesis where economic opportunity aligns with environmental purpose,” Tran said. “The country’s exceptional solar and wind resources create a natural platform for renewable development, but what truly drives our confidence is Vietnam’s accelerating momentum. We’re witnessing significant evolution in regulatory frameworks, increasing digitalisation of government processes, and a deepening national commitment to green transition at the highest levels.”

Singaporean funds are uniquely positioned to catalyse Vietnam’s transformation through strategic investments in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and sustainable urbanisation, Tran explained.

“By providing not just capital but expertise in governance best practices and more, we can help Vietnam achieve both its growth objectives and sustainability commitments,” she added. “This investment relationship will increasingly evolve beyond traditional models towards true partnership – where Vietnamese innovation and Singaporean capital together create solutions addressing ASEAN’s most pressing challenges while generating sustainable returns.”

Singapore’s wealth fund GIC has injected $135 million into the Vietnamese paediatric and maternity clinic chain Nhi Dong 315 under 315 Medical, bringing the total investment to nearly $200 million. Leveraging GIC’s extensive experience in healthcare investment, the collaboration will help 315 Medical improve service quality, expand scale, and apply modern technology to examinations and treatment at its clinic system.

Singapore VC fund Antler has made pre-seed investment in Serbiz, a fast-growing, AI-powered gig marketplace. This matching helps people monetise their time, talents, or possessions, while giving small- and medium-sized enterprises access to flexible, on-demand talent.

With Antler’s backing and traction in both markets, Serbiz is now preparing for the next phase of growth. The team plans to expand in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia, bringing its AI-powered platform to more users and communities hungry for flexible income opportunities.

In the first seven months of 2025, Singapore remains the largest foreign investor among 74 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Singapore has invested just over $2.8 billion in Vietnam, accounting for 28.3 per cent of newly registered foreign direct investment, according to data by the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office.

The Singaporean role in Vietnam’s success The Singaporean role in Vietnam’s success

Over the decades, Vietnam has shifted from a centrally planned economy to a socialist-oriented market economy, opening the country to international trade and investment. Tan Quee Peng, president of Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, spoke with VIR’s Bich Thuy about strengthening the bilateral partnership between the two nations.
Vietnam-Singapore in 2025 and beyond Vietnam-Singapore in 2025 and beyond

Singapore and Vietnam relations are at a historic high. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam upgraded our relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) earlier this year. This is our first CSP with an ASEAN member state, and reflects the importance we place on our partnership with Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Singaporean funds investment Vietnam Makara

