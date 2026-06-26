Singapore accountants to march in NDP 2026 for the first time under ISCA

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - For the first time, Singapore's accountancy profession will be represented in the National Day Parade (NDP), as the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) leads a civilian marching contingent made up of accountants, aspiring Chartered Accountants, students, educators and partners from across the profession.



The contingent brings together people at different stages of the accountancy journey, from seasoned professionals to those still pursuing the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ). It reflects the breadth of a profession that works quietly behind the scenes to uphold trust, accountability and confidence across businesses, institutions and the wider economy.



The accountancy profession in Singapore is two years older than the nation itself, making ISCA's NDP debut a meaningful reminder of the profession's long-standing role in Singapore's development.



Among those marching is Mr Ng Heng Kuan, a Chartered Accountant of Singapore who is serving as Reserve Contingent Commander. A veteran of the profession, he joined the contingent during a career break and saw it as a meaningful opportunity to give back.



Ng said: "This is not an opportunity that comes by often. Taking part in NDP has given me the chance to reflect on my journey in the profession and to contribute in a different way. What has been especially meaningful is marching alongside younger members of the profession and seeing that shared sense of pride and purpose grow week by week."



Another contingent member, Mr Vincent Lye Kim Hee, Finance Manager at FOZL and SCAQ candidate, is balancing work, study and NDP rehearsals as part of the contingent.



Lye said: "It has been demanding, but also deeply rewarding. NDP has shown me another side of teamwork, one built on discipline, trust and shared commitment. I am proud to be part of ISCA's first contingent and to represent a profession that plays such an important role in business and society."



Led by Contingent Commander Mr Koh Wee Kwang, ISCA Council member, the contingent includes representatives from 10 partner organisations across the accountancy ecosystem, including public sector agencies, professional services firms, institutes of higher learning, professional bodies, ISCA Cares Ambassadors, ISCA staff and ISCA members.



As Singapore marks its 61st year of independence, ISCA's participation in NDP 2026 recognises the contributions of the accountancy profession to nation building. From strengthening financial stewardship and governance to supporting business confidence and public trust, the profession has long played an important role in Singapore's progress.



ISCA President Mr Lee Boon Teck said: "This is a proud first for ISCA and for the accountancy profession. Accountants often work behind the scenes, but the work they do helps build trust in business, institutions and the wider economy. Marching at NDP is a meaningful way to recognise those contributions and to show younger Singaporeans that accountancy is a profession with purpose."



ISCA's inaugural participation in the NDP marching contingent also aims to raise awareness of the diverse and meaningful career opportunities in accountancy, and to inspire more young Singaporeans to consider a future in the profession.



As the national accountancy body, ISCA's presence at NDP 2026 reflects its commitment to advancing the profession, strengthening trust in business and contributing to Singapore's future.



Contingent at a glance

First NDP marching contingent representing Singapore's accountancy profession.

Includes accountants, SCAQ candidates, students, educators and ecosystem partners.

Drawn from public sector agencies, professional services firms, institutes of higher learning and professional bodies.

Represents a profession that has supported Singapore's development from before independence to today.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.