Singapore targets 60,000 AI-ready accountants through ISCA-IMDA AIxAccountancy programme

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) officially launched the AI Fluency Programme, AIxAccountancy, today. The programme will empower accountancy and corporate finance professionals with the skills, confidence and know-how to use artificial intelligence (AI) effectively and responsibly at work. It supports ISCA's broader commitment to strengthening AI capabilities across the profession, in line with its ambition to upskill 60,000 accountancy and corporate finance professionals [1] over a three-year period.

Phase 1 will focus on AI foundations for common workplace tasks, such as creating AI-enabled workflows for financial statement analysis. Learners will gain essential AI knowledge, hands-on experience with a range of AI tools, and the confidence to use AI effectively in their day-to-day work.

Phase 2 will focus on applying AI to role-specific workflows across accounting, finance, auditing, taxation and related disciplines.

[1] The AI Fluency Programme ambitions announced by ISCA on 12 November 2025: https://isca.org.sg/content-item?id=372ef303-e135-4a4a-94e0-e1e157b9aed4.



[2] NAIIP announcement at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information's (MDDI) Committee of Supply (COS) 2026: https://www.imda.gov.sg/resources/press-releases-factsheets-and-speeches/national-ai-impact-programme.



[3] These include professionals from accounting and professional services firms, corporates, individuals who registered their interest through the AIxAccountancy sign-up form, and other industry professionals, as well as tertiary students.

2. AIxAccountancy is the first training programme developed through IMDA's partnership with professional bodies under the National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP) [2], which aims to train 100,000 non-tech professionals to become AI bilingual over the next three years. Prior to its launch, more than 20,000 individuals [3] across the public and private sectors, including tertiary students, had already expressed interest in AIxAccountancy, reflecting strong demand to build AI capabilities. The Accountant-General's Department is also planning to incorporate the programme as part of the learning and development of all 4,000 public sector finance and internal audit officers. To make the programme widely accessible, AIxAccountancy will be offered free to ISCA members who are Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents, including tertiary students.3. AIxAccountancy is designed to offer flexible and structured online learning tailored for working professionals to learn at their own pace, fitting in their busy schedules so that their professional and personal commitments are not disrupted. The programme will be delivered in two progressive phases, enabling learners to develop core AI capabilities before advancing to specialised applications. Learners will gain hands-on experience with widely used AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot and Gemini, with the curriculum regularly refreshed to stay industry-relevant.4. Upon completing both phases, ISCA will award participants a Certificate of Completion, a digital badge and Continuing Professional Development Education (CPE) hours. The digital badge serves as a verifiable, tamper-proof record of achievement that recognises AI proficiency, signalling credibility to employers. It can be easily shared across professional platforms including LinkedIn.5. Accounting professionals in, or aspiring to, management roles can also enrol in modules focused on AI implementation after completing the two phases. These modules are designed to equip them to lead the responsible adoption of AI and drive AI transformation within their organisations.6. As part of AIxAccountancy, participants will also have access to AI Nexus, a dedicated hub for accountancy and corporate finance professionals to learn and share insights, resources and best practices on AI adoption. Through AI Nexus, participants can experiment, prototype and build their own AI-assisted workflows in a sandbox environment, applying their learning directly to real industry needs. Participants can also connect with peers, technology providers and educators to share and work on new use cases. Regular sharing sessions by leading accountancy companies and AI tool providers will further enrich the learning experience with best practices and real-world applications. Together, these channels ensure participants receive both expert guidance and meaningful peer-to-peer learning throughout the programme. Participants can access AI Nexus at: https://ainexus.isca.org.sg/.7. Mr Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA, said: "AI is reshaping the future of the accountancy profession. The professionals who will thrive are those who become AI bilingual, combining deep accounting expertise with the ability to use AI confidently, responsibly, and with sound professional judgement. AIxAccountancy is more than a training programme. It is a national profession transformation initiative that equips accountants and finance professionals with the skills and confidence to create greater value for businesses and society."8. Mr Ng Cher Pong, Chief Executive of IMDA, said: "AI delivers the most impact when it is grounded in domain expertise and applied to the work professionals know best. Our partnership with ISCA on AIxAccountancy reflects this approach by equipping accounting and corporate finance professionals not just with AI skills, but also with the ability to apply them meaningfully and responsibly in their day-to-day work. We look forward to seeing more professionals harness AI with confidence and purpose, becoming not only fluent, but truly AI bilingual in their field."9. Mrs Chia-Tern Huey Min, Chief Executive Officer of Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, said: "ISCA's AI Fluency Programme, AIxAccountancy, comes at an opportune time, as AI continues to reshape industries and redefine the way we work. It complements the refreshed Skills Framework for Accountancy, which embeds AI fluency across all 44 job roles – spanning data analytics, visualisation and strategic decision-making. Through this programme, accounting and finance professionals will gain the practical AI skills they need to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape."10. The launch of the AIxAccountancy underscores ISCA and IMDA's commitment to help the accountancy profession navigate the AI era. By equipping professionals with accessible learning, practical AI experimentation and community collaboration, ISCA aims to accelerate AI adoption across the profession while ensuring professional judgement, ethics and trust remain at the core of professional accountants in an increasingly AI-driven business environment.

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For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg and www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA