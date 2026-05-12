ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

Liew Nam Soon, Deputy Regional Managing Partner, EY Asia East; Managing Partner, EY Asean; Managing Partner, EY Singapore & Brunei

Leong Yung Chee, Group CFO, United Overseas Bank Limited

Professor Lawrence Loh, Director, Centre for Governance and Sustainability, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore

Ms Belinda Tan, CA (Singapore), Managing Director of Finance, Temasek International

Ang Hao Yao, Vice President, Securities Investors Association (Singapore)

Ms Karen Loon, Member, Governing Council of the Singapore Institute of Directors

Tan Boon Gin, CEO, Singapore Exchange Regulation (Observer)

Mrs Chia-Tern Huey Min, CE, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Observer)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has launched a new Taskforce to strengthen financial reporting and investor confidence in Singapore, amid growing focus on corporate transparency, financial controls and trust in capital markets.The Strengthening Financial Reporting Taskforce was launched today at the ISCA Value Unlock Forum held in partnership with Singapore Exchange (SGX). Chaired by Ms Euleen Goh, ISCA Distinguished Lifetime Member and Chairman of Singapore Institute of Management Group Ltd, the Taskforce will bring together leaders from business, finance, academia and investor groups to review Singapore's financial reporting ecosystem and recommend ways to strengthen the quality, integrity and usefulness of corporate reporting.The Taskforce comes at a timely moment as Singapore continues efforts to strengthen its capital markets and business ecosystem. Recent national initiatives, including the Accountancy Workforce Review Committee and the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Equities Market Review, have highlighted the importance of strong financial reporting, professional capabilities and investor trust.The launch also comes amid ongoing discussions on reducing compliance costs for smaller companies, including ACRA's review of Singapore's audit exemption framework. Regardless of how the framework evolves, strong financial reporting practices, competent finance professionals and effective financial controls remain fundamental to upholding confidence among investors, lenders and stakeholders.The Taskforce will study how companies can improve the way they communicate financial performance, business risks and long-term value creation to investors and stakeholders. It will also examine how Singapore can continue to uphold high standards of governance, transparency and accountability in a rapidly evolving business environment.Ms Euleen Goh, Chairperson of the Strengthening Financial Reporting Taskforce, said: "Financial reporting has always been the language of business. As markets evolve, it must speak more clearly and more usefully to the stakeholders who rely on it. The Taskforce will take a practical and holistic look at how Singapore can raise the bar so that companies communicate value and insights with the confidence and clarity that investors and the market expect."The Taskforce comprises leaders from across the financial ecosystem:Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA, said: "High-quality financial reporting and strong financial controls are essential to investor confidence and market integrity. As Singapore's national accountancy body, ISCA believes professionally trained finance and accounting professionals play a critical role in safeguarding trust in business and capital markets. This Taskforce reflects our commitment to supporting Singapore's continued standing as a trusted global financial and business hub."The Taskforce was launched at the ISCA Value Unlock Forum, which brought together C-suite leaders, finance professionals and capital markets stakeholders to discuss how companies can better communicate value to the market.ISCA Academy, an Approved Training Provider under the SGX Value Unlock Programme, supported the afternoon sessions as part of the ISCA Value Unlock Series. The series aims to equip listed companies and finance leaders with practical capabilities to communicate performance, strategy and value more effectively to the market.Ms Cyndi Pei, Chairperson of ISCA Academy, said: "As stakeholder expectations continue to evolve, finance leaders are increasingly expected to go beyond reporting results to articulating performance, risks and value creation with clarity, credibility and context. ISCA Academy remains committed to supporting the profession and the broader market by building the practical capabilities needed to reinforce trust, promote transparency and strengthen confidence in Singapore's capital markets."The Taskforce will engage stakeholders over the coming months and provide recommendations on strengthening Singapore's financial reporting ecosystem.

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For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.