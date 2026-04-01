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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ISCA holds inaugural Shanghai ceremony, partners with SCCCI

April 01, 2026 | 15:40
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The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants convened its first mainland China event recognizing members while announcing Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce collaboration.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) held its first Annual Ceremony in Shanghai on 29 March, bringing together over 150 members and partners from China and Singapore.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in ISCA's internationalisation efforts, recognising long-serving members, honouring accredited institutions and partners, and unveiling a new partnership with the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) to enhance business and professional linkages between China and Singapore.

ISCA has continued to expand its presence on the global stage, as it has a steadily growing international community of members, students and partners worldwide, with 12 overseas chapters in nine countries and six overseas offices across four countries.

Within China, ISCA has established its China offices in Shanghai and Nanjing. A partnership with the Nanjing University of Finance and Economics has also been developed, embedding the Singapore Charted Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) into its curriculum to allow Chinese students to graduate with a degree in accounting, while also providing them a fast track to the Chartered Accountant (Singapore) designation. This marks ISCA's first embedded degree since the SCAQ programme was launched in 2014.

Ms Claire Qian, ISCA Shanghai Chapter Chairperson said: "ISCA's growing presence in China reflects strong demand for deeper professional and business linkages between China and Singapore. This ceremony highlights our commitment to supporting members in China while strengthening cross-border collaboration and opportunities."

The ceremony also heralded the announcement of a new collaboration by ISCA and SCCCI in developing a practical executive programme that addresses the challenges that Chinese companies face in expanding into Southeast Asia.

ISCA President Teo Ser Luck shared: "China is a key market in ISCA's internationalisation strategy, given the size of its enterprises and the growing interest in Southeast Asia as a growth market. Through our Professional Services Centres, we provide businesses with the capabilities, insights and networks they need to expand and invest in China and Southeast Asia. As we marked ISCA's first anniversary in China, we stay committed to build strong foundations for cooperation and investment between Singapore and Chinese enterprises, supported by trusted professional services partners."

Huang Fei, Centre Director, Singapore Enterprise Centre (SCCCI Shanghai Representative Office) said: "We are pleased to announce this collaboration with ISCA, and are eager to impart our combined insights into the world of business development within Chinese enterprises. Participants can look forward to resources aimed at providing members with practical and insightful support in approaching regional development opportunities, with additional information to be shared as we navigate new possibilities."

The ceremony also celebrated over 30 member achievements, recognising various members ranging from new Chartered Accountants, Experienced Professionals, members milestones spanning 10 to 30 years and Fellow Chartered Accountants.

Kelvin Lam, CFO of NTT Data (China), a Chartered Accountant, said: "As an overseas ISCA member, this event has been deeply fulfilling. As it brings together ISCA members within China and Singapore, it has allowed us to share valuable insights with each other, and to develop strong bonds that will only continue to grow. As a Chartered Accountant, I would also like to commend ISCA for their dedication and support for overseas members, as they have provided countless resources and opportunities for us to seize and grow as accountants."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.

By Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

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TagTag:
ISCA SCCCI

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