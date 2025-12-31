Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa

Khanh Hoa province is home to the 490-ha VSIP Ninh Xuan

This marks the latest addition to the VSIP portfolio, bringing the total to 21 industrial parks across 14 provinces in Vietnam.

Khanh Hoa province is emerging as an industrial and logistics hub, attracting increasing interest from local and international manufacturers as infrastructure advances.

Spanning 490 hectares, VSIP Ninh Xuan is strategically positioned with seamless access to deep-sea ports, major expressways, and modernised airports. This connectivity empowers global supply chains and drives growth for export-focused and clean-tech industries.

The park will adopt VSIP’s integrated township model, combining modern industrial infrastructure with urban support services to create a smart, green, and future-ready development.

Sembcorp Development CEO Lee Ark Boon said, “The latest VSIP represents our commitment to advancing sustainable industrial development in Vietnam. We aim to integrate urban solutions to realise our vision of a low-carbon industrial park, while attracting investments that create long-term economic value for the region.”

Separately, VSIP has been named the Best Industrial and Business Park Developer in Vietnam 2025 by Euromoney magazine. This is the tenth time that VSIP has won the accolade.

Sembcorp and Becamex expand VSIP network with new agreements MoUs for prospective VSIPs in Hung Yen, Haiphong, Hai Duong, Binh Duong, and Thai Binh were signed in Hanoi on March 26.

Sembcorp remains a principal driver of Singapore relationship Sembcorp continues to expand in Vietnam with the development of ready-built facilities and its flagship Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks. James Ng, director of Sembcorp Infra Services, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about its developments in the country.