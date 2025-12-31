Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa

December 31, 2025 | 18:54
(0) user say
On December 31, Sembcorp Development (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries), in partnership with Becamex IDC Corporation, received an investment licence to develop a new Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Khanh Hoa Province.
Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa
Khanh Hoa province is home to the 490-ha VSIP Ninh Xuan

This marks the latest addition to the VSIP portfolio, bringing the total to 21 industrial parks across 14 provinces in Vietnam.

Khanh Hoa province is emerging as an industrial and logistics hub, attracting increasing interest from local and international manufacturers as infrastructure advances.

Spanning 490 hectares, VSIP Ninh Xuan is strategically positioned with seamless access to deep-sea ports, major expressways, and modernised airports. This connectivity empowers global supply chains and drives growth for export-focused and clean-tech industries.

The park will adopt VSIP’s integrated township model, combining modern industrial infrastructure with urban support services to create a smart, green, and future-ready development.

Sembcorp Development CEO Lee Ark Boon said, “The latest VSIP represents our commitment to advancing sustainable industrial development in Vietnam. We aim to integrate urban solutions to realise our vision of a low-carbon industrial park, while attracting investments that create long-term economic value for the region.”

Separately, VSIP has been named the Best Industrial and Business Park Developer in Vietnam 2025 by Euromoney magazine. This is the tenth time that VSIP has won the accolade.

Sembcorp and Becamex expand VSIP network with new agreements Sembcorp and Becamex expand VSIP network with new agreements

MoUs for prospective VSIPs in Hung Yen, Haiphong, Hai Duong, Binh Duong, and Thai Binh were signed in Hanoi on March 26.
Sembcorp remains a principal driver of Singapore relationship Sembcorp remains a principal driver of Singapore relationship

Sembcorp continues to expand in Vietnam with the development of ready-built facilities and its flagship Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks. James Ng, director of Sembcorp Infra Services, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about its developments in the country.
Sembcorp powers Vietnam’s transition to low-carbon industrial future Sembcorp powers Vietnam’s transition to low-carbon industrial future

Sembcorp is at the forefront of low-carbon industrial development in Vietnam, contributing to the country's sustainability goals. Lee Ark Boon, CEO of Sembcorp Development, co-developer of the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's efforts in advancing Vietnam's transition to green manufacturing and a low-carbon industrial future.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Khanh Hoa sembcorp becamex vsip VSIP Ninh Xuan

Related Contents

Becamex – Binh Phuoc drives sustainable industrial growth

Becamex – Binh Phuoc drives sustainable industrial growth

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam signs direct power purchase agreement with VSIP

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam signs direct power purchase agreement with VSIP

LION Championship 25 to feature title showdowns in Khanh Hoa

LION Championship 25 to feature title showdowns in Khanh Hoa

Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects

Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects

Cruise tourism thrives as Khanh Hoa receives over 19,000 foreign tourists

Cruise tourism thrives as Khanh Hoa receives over 19,000 foreign tourists

Sembcorp powers Vietnam’s transition to low-carbon industrial future

Sembcorp powers Vietnam’s transition to low-carbon industrial future

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Industrial Properties

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

New decree spurs on PPP implementation

New decree spurs on PPP implementation

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020