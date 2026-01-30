Corporate

Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture

January 30, 2026 | 11:16
(0) user say
A consortium between Trung Nam Group and Sideros River has won the bid for the Ca Na liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant venture, with a total investment of $2.2 million.
Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture
Planning of the Ca Na LNG power plant

On January 28, Khanh Hoa People’s Committee approved investor selection for the Ca Na LNG power plant.

The power plant is located in Ca Na commune of Khanh Hoa province, with a capacity of 1,500MW. It also features an LNG terminal with a capacity of 1.0–1.2 million tonnes per year, and other auxiliary facilities.

The undertaking is expected to use approximately 265.7 hectares of land. Among them, 33.4ha are allocated for the power plant and technical corridors, while about 232.3ha of water surface will be used for LNG storage and regasification facilities.

It will also involve one 220,000-cubic-metre storage tank, an LNG import port, a 2,400-metre breakwater and related support facilities.

The scale of the venture will be calculated one more time after the construction and land procedures are completed. The winning electricity tariff stands at VND3,294 (13 US cents) per kilowatt-hour.

The venture is scheduled to complete construction and commence operation before the end of 2030, with an operating term of 50 years from the date the investor is granted land allocation, land lease, or approval for land-use purpose conversion.

The decision noted that during contract negotiations and project implementation, the Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium must commit sufficient capital (both equity and loan capital) to implement it. It must supplement relevant documents concerning Power China’s experience in operation and maintenance for similar projects while completing consular legalisation during the contract negotiation process. They must also determine specific milestones as a basis for monitoring and urging implementation progress.

Another commitment is to complete construction and bringing the venture into operation before the end of 2030, in accordance with the schedule stated in the bidding dossier. The investor should strictly comply with the requirements set out in the bidding documents and the commitments made in the bid dossier.

The Department of Industry and Trade of Khanh Hoa is assigned to negotiate the contract with the investor and submit it to the provincial People’s Committee for signing. The department not only publicly discloses the investor selection results and key information of the project contract, but also organises implementation.

Adding LNG import terminal for Ca Na LNG Power Complex Adding LNG import terminal for Ca Na LNG Power Complex

The prime minister approved the suggestion of the Ministry of Transport of adding a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Ca Na LNG Power Complex.
Phase one of LNG Ca Na Power Centre at risk of missing construction schedule Phase one of LNG Ca Na Power Centre at risk of missing construction schedule

The construction of the first stage of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) Ca Na Power Centre was expected to be kicked off in this third quarter, however, the province has only completed the bidding procedures to look for investors so far.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Ca Na LNG power plant Ca Na LNG LNG Liquefied natural gas (LNG) Trung Nam Group Trung Nam – Sideros River consortium Khanh Hoa

Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell

Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell

Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa

Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa

Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam mulls 75 per cent power purchase guarantee for LNG-to-power projects

Vietnam mulls 75 per cent power purchase guarantee for LNG-to-power projects

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

