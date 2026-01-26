An Phat 5 Industrial Park targets ESG-driven investors in Hai Phong

Construction of An Phat 5 Industrial Park (AP5IP) in Luong Dien – Ngoc Lien commenced on December 19. The 150-hectare undertaking is being developed by Luong Dien Ngoc Lien JSC, a member of An Phat Holdings Group (APH), and is designed in line with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Positioned as an ESG-oriented industrial park, the project aims to attract foreign investors in sustainable and high-tech manufacturing. Its ESG-aligned development approach is expected to enhance Hai Phong’s competitiveness as an investment destination and support long-term industrial growth.

The groundbreaking ceremony for An Phat 5 Industrial Park on December 19

AP5IP offers strong connectivity, with direct access to National Highways 38 and 5, two major transport corridors linking Ha Noi, Hai Phong, and Bac Ninh. The site is located approximately 12 km (around 20 minutes by road) from Gia Binh International Airport and around 22 km from the South Hai Duong high-speed railway station on the Lao Cai – Hai Phong line, supporting multimodal transport and more efficient logistics amid regional supply chain restructuring.

The industrial park also sits within a dense cluster of established industrial zones in the former Hai Duong province, including Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Hai Duong, and key parks in Bac Ninh such as Thuan Thanh I and Thuan Thanh III, helping to create an integrated manufacturing and supporting-industry ecosystem. Backed by An Phat Holdings’ experience in industrial park development and close partnerships with manufacturers, the project offers a comprehensive support platform covering investment procedures, logistics, industrial catering, and recruitment consultancy, enabling investors to accelerate project deployment and stabilise operations more quickly.

Spanning 150 hectares with land use rights valid until 2073, the industrial park boasts a construction density of 70 per cent, with 15 per cent allocated for internal transportation, 10 per cent for greenery, and the remaining 5 per cent for technical infrastructure.

Designed as a model industrial park, AP5IP is being developed in strict compliance with ESG standards, reflecting An Phat Holdings’ strategy for green industrial growth aligned with global sustainability trends, while strengthening its competitiveness in attracting investors, manufacturers, and long-term value creation.

AP5IP embodies An Phat Holdings’ strategic vision for green industrial development.

AP5IP features fully integrated infrastructure designed to optimise energy and resource efficiency while minimising environmental impact during operations. The industrial park is equipped with a modern, closed-loop wastewater treatment system that meets stringent environmental standards, alongside well-planned green spaces and landscaping that support a sustainable working environment, enhance quality of life for employees, and help attract high-quality workers.

As ESG has become a prerequisite in the investment strategies of many multinational corporations, AP5IP’s development model is closely aligned with the expectations of foreign-invested enterprises, particularly high-tech companies, supporting industries, and manufacturers with stringent sustainability requirements.

In line with Hai Phong’s development orientation, the industrial park will prioritise high-tech, low-emission supporting industries, including electronic components, IT, and environmentally friendly light manufacturing.Its infrastructure includes an internal transport network, a water supply system with a capacity of about 6,000 cubic metres per day, a wastewater treatment system capable of handling 3,200 cu.m per day, and a modern power system with substations and underground networks, designed to support stable, long-term manufacturing operations.

The project developer has committed to completing the entire industrial park infrastructure by December 31

In addition to technical infrastructure, investors in the park will also benefit from investment incentives in accordance with prevailing regulations. They can also receive support through a 'one-stop' service mechanism, from legal consulting and administrative procedures to value-added services such as logistics and industrial catering. The system leverages the multi-sector ecosystem of APH to shorten implementation time.

According to the schedule, the investor will build the industrial park infrastructure from April 2025 to December 2026. By the second quarter of 2026, clean land plots can be handed over to tenants for factory construction, enabling them to commence production and business operations.

