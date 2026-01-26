Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

An Phat 5 Industrial Park targets ESG-driven investors in Hai Phong

January 26, 2026 | 08:30
(0) user say
An Phat 5 Industrial Park (AP5IP) has emerged as a new industrial development in Hai Phong, positioning itself to attract overseas investors in sustainable and high-tech manufacturing.

Construction of An Phat 5 Industrial Park (AP5IP) in Luong Dien – Ngoc Lien commenced on December 19. The 150-hectare undertaking is being developed by Luong Dien Ngoc Lien JSC, a member of An Phat Holdings Group (APH), and is designed in line with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Positioned as an ESG-oriented industrial park, the project aims to attract foreign investors in sustainable and high-tech manufacturing. Its ESG-aligned development approach is expected to enhance Hai Phong’s competitiveness as an investment destination and support long-term industrial growth.

An Phat 5 Industrial Park targets ESG-driven investors in Hai Phong
The groundbreaking ceremony for An Phat 5 Industrial Park on December 19

AP5IP offers strong connectivity, with direct access to National Highways 38 and 5, two major transport corridors linking Ha Noi, Hai Phong, and Bac Ninh. The site is located approximately 12 km (around 20 minutes by road) from Gia Binh International Airport and around 22 km from the South Hai Duong high-speed railway station on the Lao Cai – Hai Phong line, supporting multimodal transport and more efficient logistics amid regional supply chain restructuring.

The industrial park also sits within a dense cluster of established industrial zones in the former Hai Duong province, including Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Hai Duong, and key parks in Bac Ninh such as Thuan Thanh I and Thuan Thanh III, helping to create an integrated manufacturing and supporting-industry ecosystem. Backed by An Phat Holdings’ experience in industrial park development and close partnerships with manufacturers, the project offers a comprehensive support platform covering investment procedures, logistics, industrial catering, and recruitment consultancy, enabling investors to accelerate project deployment and stabilise operations more quickly.

Spanning 150 hectares with land use rights valid until 2073, the industrial park boasts a construction density of 70 per cent, with 15 per cent allocated for internal transportation, 10 per cent for greenery, and the remaining 5 per cent for technical infrastructure.

Designed as a model industrial park, AP5IP is being developed in strict compliance with ESG standards, reflecting An Phat Holdings’ strategy for green industrial growth aligned with global sustainability trends, while strengthening its competitiveness in attracting investors, manufacturers, and long-term value creation.

An Phat Industrial Park 5 targets ESG-driven investors in Haiphong
AP5IP embodies An Phat Holdings’ strategic vision for green industrial development.

AP5IP features fully integrated infrastructure designed to optimise energy and resource efficiency while minimising environmental impact during operations. The industrial park is equipped with a modern, closed-loop wastewater treatment system that meets stringent environmental standards, alongside well-planned green spaces and landscaping that support a sustainable working environment, enhance quality of life for employees, and help attract high-quality workers.

As ESG has become a prerequisite in the investment strategies of many multinational corporations, AP5IP’s development model is closely aligned with the expectations of foreign-invested enterprises, particularly high-tech companies, supporting industries, and manufacturers with stringent sustainability requirements.

In line with Hai Phong’s development orientation, the industrial park will prioritise high-tech, low-emission supporting industries, including electronic components, IT, and environmentally friendly light manufacturing.Its infrastructure includes an internal transport network, a water supply system with a capacity of about 6,000 cubic metres per day, a wastewater treatment system capable of handling 3,200 cu.m per day, and a modern power system with substations and underground networks, designed to support stable, long-term manufacturing operations.

An Phat Industrial Park 5 targets ESG-driven investors in Haiphong
The project developer has committed to completing the entire industrial park infrastructure by December 31

In addition to technical infrastructure, investors in the park will also benefit from investment incentives in accordance with prevailing regulations. They can also receive support through a 'one-stop' service mechanism, from legal consulting and administrative procedures to value-added services such as logistics and industrial catering. The system leverages the multi-sector ecosystem of APH to shorten implementation time.

According to the schedule, the investor will build the industrial park infrastructure from April 2025 to December 2026. By the second quarter of 2026, clean land plots can be handed over to tenants for factory construction, enabling them to commence production and business operations.

New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows

Haiphong is positioning itself as a prime destination for foreign investors, leveraging modern industrial parks and strategic regional integration to drive sustainable growth.
An Phat Holdings broke ground on Southeast Asia's largest green materials factory An Phat Holdings broke ground on Southeast Asia's largest green materials factory

An Phat Holdings has organised the ground-breaking ceremony for the PBAT Compostable Resin Plant, which is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.
An Phat Holdings' bio-plastic materials to be distributed throughout North America An Phat Holdings' bio-plastic materials to be distributed throughout North America

Through AFC Ecoplastics, a new member of the group based in Texas, An Phat Holdings teamed up with Nexeo Plastics – a leading plastic resin distributor – to bring biodegradable plastic materials to the US, Canada, and Mexico.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
An Phat Holdings ESG industrial park industrial real estate An Phat 5 Industrial Park

Related Contents

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

Green transition to close $20 billion annual investment gap

Green transition to close $20 billion annual investment gap

Vinhomes Green Paradise hailed as rare branded real estate asset

Vinhomes Green Paradise hailed as rare branded real estate asset

How to unlock ESG value through green innovation

How to unlock ESG value through green innovation

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

Latest News ⁄ Property

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020