Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

January 30, 2026 | 15:07
(0) user say
Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park is completing procedures to become Ho Chi Minh City's first eco-industrial park, with official recognition expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park is to become Ho Chi Minh City's first eco-industrial park (IP), with recognition expected in the first quarter of the year.

According to Bui Minh Tri, head of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Authority (HEPZA), the park was selected as a pilot site for the eco-industrial park model under an initiative developing smart industrial parks guided by ecological principles and the application of IT.

The initiative is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and was launched in late 2023.

“We have received the relevant dossiers and are consulting ministries and agencies as a basis for advising the City People's Committee to recognise this as Ho Chi Minh City's first eco-IP,” Tri said at a technical meeting on eco-industrial park development in Ho Chi Minh City on January 28.

Phu My 3 spans nearly 1,000 hectares and is so far the only specialised IP in Vietnam established under a cooperation agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Japan, signed in December 2014. The land-lease term extends up to 70 years, providing a stable, long-term foundation for businesses to invest and expand.

To date, Phu My 3 has attracted more than 50 projects with registered investment capital of up to $7 billion, with an average investment density of around $9-10 million per hectare.

Luong Thi Thanh Thao, head of Environmental Management Department at Thanh Binh Phu My JSC, the developer of Phu My 3, said that the park had invested in a power substation with fully underground infrastructure to ensure a stable energy supply; an industrial gas supply station delivering gas directly to factory boundaries; and a large-capacity centralised wastewater treatment plant.

The site also integrates the Phu My Inland Container Depot and a chemical warehousing system to optimise operations for specialised industries to help to reduce CO₂ emissions.

The IP has also developed a smart management and monitoring system. Operated through a centralised control centre, the system enables real-time data collection and analysis of electricity and water consumption, wastewater discharge, and CO₂ emissions for every company.

Concrete outcomes from this digital platform include the identification of nine industrial symbiosis models involving waste sharing and shared infrastructure.

Twenty-four enterprises are participating in reporting and applying cleaner production practices. The platform also accurately tracks wastewater recycling rates and monitors greenhouse gas emissions.

Hieda Shunsuke, head of JICA's Eco-Industrial Park Advisory Team, emphasized the role of eco-IPs in enhancing competitiveness.

"Since the pandemic, we have witnessed profound changes across all aspects of life. Countries need to become more self-reliant, particularly in energy and logistics, to avoid sudden disruptions to supply chains," Shunsuke said.

The eco-IP model's practical approach will make a significant contribution to enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises, he added.

JICA also warns that from 2027, companies that fail adequately to manage human rights and labour risks in their operations in Vietnam could face legal exclusion from the EU market.

As such, locating operations within an eco-IP effectively serves as a 'golden passport,' helping to ensure continuity in trade with EU partners and global Tier-1 customers. This is not merely a compliance issue, but a safeguard for companies' positioning within high-end supply chains.

Well-performing enterprises may receive priority suppliers from European brands, reduce audits and compliance costs, and enhance their credibility with global buyers.

In addition, strategic alignment with Vietnam's green standards opens up access to 'green credit' facilities while attracting high-quality foreign investment from institutional investors focused on sustainable development.

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Phu My 3 Specialised park industrial IP Ho Chi Minh City

Related Contents

Dong Nai experiences shifting expectations and new industrial cycle

Dong Nai experiences shifting expectations and new industrial cycle

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

From Vietnam to the world: Pizza 4P’s global journey

From Vietnam to the world: Pizza 4P’s global journey

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

Nestlé accompanies Ho Chi Minh City's student sports event

Nestlé accompanies Ho Chi Minh City's student sports event

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Industrial Properties

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020