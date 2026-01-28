Corporate

Sumitomo sets eyes on industrial infrastructure in Can Tho

January 28, 2026 | 17:06
(0) user say
On January 27, leaders of Can Tho People’s Committee, together with relevant departments and agencies, held a working session with a delegation from Sumitomo Corporation to explore opportunities in development of industrial parks (IPs) in the area.
Sumitomo sets eyes on IZ infrastructure in Can Tho
Chairman of Can Tho City People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen hosting the meeting

Chairman of Can Tho City People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen appreciated Sumitomo's interest in the investment environment in Can Tho in particular, noting that the meeting provided an important chance for both sides to exchange views and explore potential cooperation and investment opportunities in the coming period.

Introducing the city’s potential and advantages, the chairman said that Can Tho is the economic, cultural, and sci-tech hub of the Mekong Delta. The city holds a strategically important position in transport, logistics and regional connectivity, with an increasingly well-developed transport and logistics infrastructure and a continuously improving investment and business environment, creating top conditions for both domestic and foreign investors.

In recent years, cooperation between Can Tho and Japan has continued to expand through official development assistance, foreign-invested projects, trade, non-governmental aid, and partnerships across multiple sectors.

Currently, the city hosts 124 foreign-led projects with a total registered capital of approximately $7.45 billion. Of these, Japan accounts for 13 projects with a total registered capital of around $1.65 billion, including notable projects such as the O Mon II thermal power plant and AEON Mall Can Tho.

Regarding the city’s investment attraction strategy, Chairman Tuyen said, "Can Tho places particular priority on high-quality, environmentally friendly investments that apply advanced technologies and align with sustainable development goals. These are also areas of strength for Japanese enterprises, including Sumitomo." He expressed confidence that the strengths and potential of both sides are highly complementary.

“The city is ready to facilitate discussions and create better conditions for Sumitomo to study and implement effective, long-term projects in Can Tho in areas of mutual interest, such as infrastructure development, IPs, logistics, clean energy and smart cities, especially IP infrastructure, which is a sector the corporation is currently exploring for investment in Can Tho," he stated.

City leaders are committed to accompanying investors, providing timely support, and ensuring a transparent, stable investment environment with the most advantages possible.

Sumitomo sets eyes on IZ infrastructure in Can Tho
Eita Fujikawa, general director of Sumitomo Corporation Vietnam

Eita Fujikawa, general director of Sumitomo Corporation Vietnam, said that in Japan, the group operates in areas such as IP infrastructure, energy and metro systems. In Vietnam, it has invested in several IPs in northern provinces, including three already in operation, one under construction, and one being developed in cooperation with another partner.

"Under the upcoming strategy, we plan to further expand IP development in southern provinces," he said.

Highlighting Can Tho’s potential and advantages, such as its central location in the region, mild climate and relatively well-connected transport infrastructure, Fujikawa was interested in the investment areas proposed by the city, especially IP infrastructure development.

"I hope that the meeting would help Sumitomo gain a clearer understanding of the local investment environment, paving the way for concrete decisions," he said.

Following the meeting, Can Tho Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Authority will guide the Sumitomo Corporation delegation on site visits and field surveys at planned IP locations being promoted for investment in the city.

Currently, Can Tho has 13 IPs, of which nine are in operation, while four are under infrastructure development.

Under the city’s IP development planning towards 2050, which is actively calling for investor participation, Can Tho plans to develop 15 new IPs during the 2026-2030 period, and a further 12 IPs during 2031-2050.

Sumitomo requests resolution of obstacles for $3 billion industrial park Sumitomo requests resolution of obstacles for $3 billion industrial park

Sumitomo Corporation is pushing to clear obstacles for its $3 billion-plus industrial park in Hung Yen province.
Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation is keen on investments in the Van Phong 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant and other offshore wind (OSW) power ventures in Khanh Hoa province.
Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

Sumitomo Corporation has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Mekong Electric Power Engineering and Development JSC, which owns the Dak Di 1 and Dak Di 2 run-of-river hydropower ventures in Danang.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sumitomo Corporation Can Tho City industrial parks

Vietnam accelerates preparations for arbitration centre linked to new financial hub

Vietnam accelerates preparations for arbitration centre linked to new financial hub

Carlsberg Vietnam delivers Lunar New Year support in central region

Carlsberg Vietnam delivers Lunar New Year support in central region

Cool Japan Fund transfers shares of CLK Cold Storage

Cool Japan Fund transfers shares of CLK Cold Storage

TikTok penalised $35,000 in Vietnam for consumer protection violations

TikTok penalised $35,000 in Vietnam for consumer protection violations

Corporate bond market poised for stronger growth cycle

Corporate bond market poised for stronger growth cycle

