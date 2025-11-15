Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks

On November 14, over 90 participants – including government officials, industrial park developers, on-site businesses, and consulting firms – visited the Ashton Furniture Consolidation bonded warehouse, Thanh Binh Phu My warehouse, and Phu My Inland Container Depot at Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park. VIR gathered insights from attendees on their progress in adopting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and encouraging sustainable development within industrial parks.

Ta Quoc Bao, deputy general director, Thanh Binh Phu My JSC

Phu My 3 Industrial Park is oriented towards sustainable and environmentally friendly development, applying the industrial symbiosis model and eco-industrial park principles. Accordingly, the park has its own regulatory framework that clearly stipulates environmental, construction, and setback requirements. Only when investors meet these criteria then we consider permitting their projects in the industrial park.

Our goal is sustainable development, from the industrial park itself to the entire surrounding service ecosystem. The warehouse system is no exception. We develop it based on ESG criteria, with a strong focus on environmental protection and fire safety. In particular, with today’s growing emphasis on green goods, the demand for 'green warehouses' is rising sharply. As the developer of a specialised eco-industrial park, all warehouses within this ecosystem must meet corresponding standards for sustainable and environmentally friendly development.

Lam To Trinh, vice president of product and segment development at NS BlueScope Vietnam

Implementing and operating under ESG principles brings three major benefits for businesses. First, companies become more sustainable, more competitive, and more attractive to foreign investment. Second, ESG-based operations help minimise legal risks and enhance safety for both enterprises and their workers. Third, businesses improve their operational efficiency.

As a supplier of steel materials and solutions, BlueScope is ready to accompany industrial park developers through three key approaches. We are providing material solutions for sustainable construction, collaborating with relevant partners such as design consultants and contractors to support sustainable design solutions, helping developers optimise operating costs, extending building lifespan, and reducing environmental impact by minimising the need for excessive replacement or maintenance. Finally, the company shares experience and valuable information on sustainable development through workshops.

Through these efforts, BlueScope supplies high-quality steel solutions while also becoming a strategic partner to industrial park developers, creating added value for the entire ecosystem, from factories and businesses to the surrounding communities.

Ngoc Le, head of Strategic Consulting, Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam

Vietnam is entering a phase of industrial repositioning driven by three main factors: raising standards to attract more high-tech, knowledge-intensive foreign investment; enhancing regional connectivity through provincial integration; and fast-tracking the development of logistics infrastructure.

According to analysis by Cushman & Wakefield, Vietnam is restructuring its seaport system, with the northern cluster – Haiphong, Quang Ninh, Thai Binh – and the southern cluster – Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh – serving as the core growth axes.

The establishment of free trade zones in Haiphong, Danang, and Can Tho will help reduce tariff and administrative costs, create closed-loop supply chains, and enhance Vietnam’s regional competitiveness.

From these drivers, the industrial real estate market outlook remains highly positive. Vietnam’s GDP is growing at the highest average rate in the past decade, leading the region. The southern region contributes the largest share, while the northern region has emerged strongly in exports over the past three years.

Nguyen Van Tien, vice chairman of the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association

The shift toward green and sustainable development is both inevitable and essential for real estate firms, construction projects, and enterprises within industrial parks. To thrive, remain competitive internationally, and ensure long-term growth, businesses must transform and adopt clear strategies for sustainable development. This represents not just a duty, but a broader responsibility, supporting national net-zero targets and global green development commitments.

Kawaguchi Kazuhiro, general director, Tokuyama Vietnam Co., Ltd.

We chose to invest in Phu My 3 Industrial Park because it offers clean energy, primarily natural gas, abundant natural water sources, and access to the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port. These are highly attractive factors.

Moreover, during the design of equipment for the factory construction, we considered environmental protection and occupational health and safety. At the same time, we comply with all relevant legal regulations for building the factory. The challenge we face is how to obtain mechanisms to recycle by-products generated outside the main products into valuable and reusable materials, while also increasing the use of renewable energy such as solar power.

Bob Simpson, operation director, Ashton Furniture Consolidations LLC

When we began developing our network in former Binh Duong province, we quickly realised that we would need a larger facility. One of our key considerations was proximity to the port, as traffic congestion, especially during peak seasons, made it difficult for our trucks to move in and out efficiently.

That led us to look for locations closer to the port, and that’s when we identified Phu My 3. From the beginning, their team was very supportive throughout the entire process. The park’s strategic location near the port helped address many of our logistical constraints.

Additionally, the ongoing and planned infrastructure development in the surrounding area gives us confidence that we can continue to expand and enhance our ability to serve our customers effectively.

