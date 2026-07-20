Sembcorp achieves Vietnam's first LEED Volume prototype pre-certification

Announced on July 20, the milestone will enable Sembcorp Integrated Hubs and Sembcorp Logistics Parks to deliver future factories and warehouses designed and built to internationally recognised sustainability standards.

The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Volume programme allows sustainability strategies to be pre-certified at the prototype level, streamlining certification across multiple buildings compared with the conventional building-by-building approach. The prototype sets the benchmark for Sembcorp’s future ready-built facilities, with design strategies adaptable to different site conditions, operational requirements and anticipated tenant needs.

The prototype incorporates solar photovoltaic systems, energy-efficient building systems, EV-ready infrastructure, water-efficient fixtures, sustainable materials and indoor environmental quality measures. It is expected to achieve at least 25 per cent higher energy efficiency and 40 per cent lower indoor water consumption compared with LEED baseline requirements.

Lee Ark Boon, CEO of Sembcorp Development, said, "Businesses are increasingly seeking industrial facilities that can support growth while meeting evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements. The LEED Volume prototype enables us to offer ready-built facilities with recognised green building features from day one, helping customers reduce the environmental footprint of their operations and advance their decarbonisation goals."

P. Gopala Krishnan, managing director for Southeast Asia and Middle East at Green Business Certification Inc. said, “By achieving approval for Vietnam’s first LEED Volume pre-certified prototype for ready-built industrial facilities, Sembcorp is demonstrating how scalable green building solutions can accelerate decarbonisation in fast-growing markets. The LEED Volume programme is designed to help organisations replicate high-performance strategies efficiently across multiple projects, expanding access to healthier, more resource-efficient buildings at speed.”

Green Business Certification Inc. is the independent certification body that administers the LEED rating system.

Sembcorp currently has a portfolio of over one million square metres of gross floor area of ready-built industrial properties across Vietnam and is on track to achieve its 2028 target of 1.5 million sq.m.

Sembcorp powers Vietnam’s transition to low-carbon industrial future Sembcorp is at the forefront of low-carbon industrial development in Vietnam, contributing to the country's sustainability goals. Lee Ark Boon, CEO of Sembcorp Development, co-developer of the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's efforts in advancing Vietnam's transition to green manufacturing and a low-carbon industrial future.

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