Hubexo Asia Awards honour Vietnam's top architecture and construction firms

The event took place on June 5 at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the 21st year of recognising excellence across Asia's architecture and construction sectors. Formerly known as the BCI Asia Awards, the annual event presented its prestigious Top 10 Awards to industry leaders.

Over the past two decades, the awards have evolved beyond a recognition platform to become a regional meeting point for industry leaders, developers, architects, contractors, manufacturers, and solution providers.

This year’s ceremony brought together more than 300 industry leaders and professionals, including leading developers, architects, contractors, and influential stakeholders from across the construction ecosystem.

The awards gathered leading developers, architects, contractors and industry partners at Sheraton Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Hubexo

The event recognised industry-leading firms whose work continues to shape Vietnam’s urban and architectural landscape while setting new benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and project excellence.

Speaking at the event, Sally Kheng, head of Strategic Partnership & Events, Asia at Hubexo, highlighted the important role of the industry community in driving growth and progress across the built environment sector.

“What makes Vietnam particularly inspiring is not only the pace of development, but the people behind it. Architects, developers, consultants, contractors, and suppliers have continued to innovate, adapt, and collaborate to deliver projects that support economic growth and improve the quality of life for communities. Even amidst global challenges, Vietnam’s built environment sector continues to demonstrate optimism, resilience, and a clear vision for the future,” she said.

The Hubexo Asia Top 10 Developers category honoured companies that continue driving large-scale urban development and shaping the future of Vietnam's real estate landscape.

Winners included DOJILAND Real Estate Investment Co., Ltd., Five Star Group, Frasers Property Vietnam, Gamuda Land Vietnam, Indochina Kajima Development Limited, Masterise Group, Phu My Hung Development Corporation, Sun Property Group, Viglacera Corporation - JSC, and Vinhomes JSC.

Top 10 Developers receive their 2026 Hubexo Asia Awards. Photo: Hubexo

The Hubexo Asia Top 10 Architects category recognised firms that have demonstrated creativity, innovation, and design leadership through impactful architectural projects across Vietnam.

Winners included CUBIC Architects, GK Archi, HPA Design & Partners (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., HTT Group - Ho Thieu Tri Architect and Associates, MH Architects, National General Construction Consulting JSC, NQH Architects Co Ltd, Ong & Ong Co Ltd, TwoG Architecture JSC, and VNCC - Vietnam National Construction Consultant Corporation - JSC.

Top 10 Architects winners receiving awards. Photo: Hubexo

The Hubexo Asia Top 10 Contractors category recognised contractors delivering projects with strong technical capability, quality standards, and construction excellence.

Winners included Central Construction JSC, Coteccons Construction JSC, DELTA Group, DIC No.2 - Development Investment Construction Number 2 JSC, Hoa Binh Construction Group JSC, Newtecons Investment Construction JSC, Obayashi Vietnam Corporation, Phuoc Thanh Construction Corporation, SOL E&C Investment Construction JSC, and Viettel Construction JSC.

Top 10 Contractors at the 2026 Hubexo Asia Awards. Photo: Hubexo

Beyond recognising achievements, the Hubexo Asia Awards continues to serve as a platform for collaboration and industry engagement, fostering meaningful connections among professionals and organisations helping shape the future of Asia's built environment.

The 2026 Hubexo Asia Awards Vietnam were supported by industry partners and sponsors including Häfele Vietnam, An Cuong, Hettich Vietnam, Igloohome, NVC Lighting, SFA Pumps Vietnam, Vicostone, AEG, MOEN, Smeg Vietnam, Uuviet Solutions, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Sen Decor, Bsquare, and DECOFI.

Celebrating its 21st year, the Hubexo Asia Awards remains one of the region's most respected recognitions in architecture and construction, continuing its mission of promoting innovation, excellence, and sustainable development across Asia.