Khanh Hoa unveils international advanced green building plaque

The complex houses Khanh Hoa Party Committee, the National Assembly Delegation, People’s Council, and People’s Committee.

This is the first provincial-level headquarters in Vietnam to display an international green building distinction, Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE), an important milestone in a market where green construction has largely been driven by the private sector.

Located at 1 Tran Phu street, Nha Trang ward, the Khanh Hoa Provincial Political and Administrative Headquarters complex spans more than 2.3 hectares, with a total investment of over $21 million. Integrating international green standards into the project reflects the province’s proactive approach to sustainable development amid rapid urbanisation.

In recent years, Khanh Hoa, particularly Nha Trang, has seen accelerated infrastructure development aligned with its goal of meeting the standards of a municipality directly under the central government. Embedding sustainability at the technical planning stage has been identified as a key factor in building a modern, livable, and competitive urban centre.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tran Hoa Nam, Vice Chairman of Khanh Hoa People’s Committee, said that the project’s receipt of EDGE certification affirmed Khanh Hoa’s commitment to using resources efficiently, saving energy, reducing emissions, and advancing sustainable development.

“We expect the new headquarters to be a modern workplace for administrative agencies, but also a model green public building that reflects a service-oriented, professional administration that is friendly to individuals and businesses, from design and construction through to operation,” Nam said.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, provided technical advisory services to support the project’s implementation of EDGE standards, with support from the Australian government.

Kate Wallace, Australian consul-general in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Khanh Hoa Administrative Headquarters is a vivid demonstration that infrastructure development and green development are not mutually exclusive.

“A green building not only saves resources and reduces emissions, it also creates a better working environment, uses public funds more efficiently, and sends a clear message about the local government’s commitment to a sustainable future. Australia is proud to partner with IFC and Khanh Hoa province on this journey, and we hope this green complex marks the beginning of a broader trend in Vietnam’s public sector,” said Wallace.

Developed by IFC, EDGE is used in over 129 countries and territories and assesses building efficiency across three categories: energy, water, and materials. EDGE certification requires a minimum of 20 per cent savings in each category.

EDGE Advanced, achieved by the Khanh Hoa complex, requires 40 per cent or more on-site energy savings, with remaining energy are encouraged offset by on-site or off-site renewable energy.

Audit results verified by international certification body SGS show that 45 per cent energy savings, achieved through a high-performance curtain wall system to reduce solar heat gain; optimised roof and external wall insulation; high-efficiency air-conditioning systems; LED lighting; and a rooftop solar PV system.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent water savings, driven by low-flow fixtures and sensor-controlled taps, 34 per cent reduction in embodied carbon in materials, achieved by prioritising low-carbon materials such as autoclaved aerated concrete blocks and lower-embodied-carbon reinforced concrete structural solutions.

Together, these measures are estimated to reduce 488 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year during operation, equivalent to the annual carbon sequestration of more than 22,000 mature trees.

Do Ngoc Diep, IFC Green Building and Climate Resilience Advisory Program lead for Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand, noted that Khanh Hoa is the first province to secure EDGE Advanced certification for a provincial headquarters, a timely step as Vietnam accelerates infrastructure development towards 2030.

“This provides concrete evidence that public assets can optimise design to achieve high eco-efficiency and reduce operating costs. The project can serve as a public-sector model for other provinces to replicate, gradually shaping new standards for green public investment nationwide,” Diep said.

This project demonstrates how green investment in the public sector can meet environmental objectives while delivering tangible economic benefits, helping optimise recurrent budget expenditures. Operational data from the building will provide a valuable reference for scaling green public investment across other localities nationwide.