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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sembcorp gets approval for AI-ready data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

March 27, 2026 | 11:21
(0) user say
Sembcorp Development has received investment approval for a hyperscaled and AI-ready data centre campus in Ho Chi Minh City, through its joint venture with StarMason JSC.
Sembcorp gets approval for AI-ready data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

On March 27, the 49 per cent-owned joint venture with BB Holdings, StarMason JSC, secured approval from Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) for the proposed development. The campus, to be built on a 4.5-hectare site in phases, is designed to support up to 90MW of computing capacity.

The facility will be built to Uptime Institute Tier III standards, with the ambition of achieving the highest Tier IV classification. Once operational, it will serve growing demand for cloud services, AI computing, and advanced workloads in Vietnam's digital economy.

SHTP is one of Vietnam's premier technology and innovation districts and Ho Chi Minh City's leading innovation ecosystem. The planned campus aligns with Sembcorp's focus on supporting the country's national digital infrastructure priorities.

Lee Ark Boon, CEO of Sembcorp Development, said, “Vietnam’s digital economy is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, fuelled by cloud adoption and advancement in AI. This investment approval is a key milestone that allows Sembcorp to contribute its development expertise supporting high‑performance infrastructure for hyperscalers and AI‑driven businesses.”

The partnership combines Sembcorp's track record in industrial and infrastructure development with BB Holding's more than 30 years of experience in large-scale integrated urban projects across Vietnam, providing a strong platform for the planned development.

With this first proposed data centre project in Vietnam, StarMason will look to build on this momentum by exploring further opportunities to expand its data centre campus development pipeline in the country.

Sembcorp powers Vietnam’s transition to low-carbon industrial future Sembcorp powers Vietnam’s transition to low-carbon industrial future

Sembcorp is at the forefront of low-carbon industrial development in Vietnam, contributing to the country's sustainability goals. Lee Ark Boon, CEO of Sembcorp Development, co-developer of the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's efforts in advancing Vietnam's transition to green manufacturing and a low-carbon industrial future.
Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa Sembcorp Development secures licence for VSIP in Khanh Hoa

On December 31, Sembcorp Development (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries), in partnership with Becamex IDC Corporation, received an investment licence to develop a new Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Khanh Hoa Province.
Sembcorp Development gains approval for VSIP Hue Sembcorp Development gains approval for VSIP Hue

On January 29, Sembcorp Development, through its Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) joint venture with Becamex IDC, has received approval to develop VSIP Hue, a 467-hectare industrial park in central Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
data centre Ho Chi Minh City shtp high-tech investment sembcorp development

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