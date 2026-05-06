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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Last opportunity to own real estate in heart of Thao Dien

May 06, 2026 | 09:35
(0) user say
The high-end property market is becoming more selective, with value shifting from outward prestige to how well a home aligns with its owner and fosters a genuine sense of belonging.

This shift is reflected in more intentional purchasing behaviour. Instead of seeking more, buyers are beginning to question whether a space truly aligns with their lifestyle and its surrounding environment.

Though subtle, this transition is gradually establishing a new standard - where real estate is evaluated by its ability to support everyday living and foster long-term attachment.

Developments that meet these criteria are increasingly attracting discerning buyers with higher expectations.

Last opportunity to own real estate in heart of Thao Dien

In Thao Dien, where a distinct identity has already been shaped by its international community and well-established amenities, living standards are evolving towards a more refined and selective approach. A residence is no longer defined by display, but by the precision of its design and the quality of everyday experience.

With only 85 residences, The Berkley maintains a scale that is intimate enough to cultivate a curated community, while preserving the privacy each individual requires. Here, ‘the right fit’ is not about reduction, but about intentional and consistent curation.

This approach underpins the ‘less is more’ philosophy applied throughout the development. Each residence is designed around real usage - from natural light and ceiling heights to the seamless flow between functional spaces. Amenities are selected based on actual needs, kept deliberately concise while ensuring efficiency and refinement.

Last opportunity to own real estate in heart of Thao Dien
The Berkley delivers experiences that are measured, meaningful, and distinct

This sense of restraint creates a highly personal living environment, where residents can maintain their own rhythm while enjoying lasting comfort and privacy. Value, in this context, lies not in display, but in the desire to stay.

Traditionally, real estate has been associated with future growth expectations. Today, evaluation criteria have shifted significantly. Buyers are no longer drawn to prolonged projections, but to assets that can be activated and operated effectively.

The Berkley is developed with this mindset, serving both residential and accommodation needs. Fully completed and ready for immediate occupancy or leasing, it enables owners to realise value without delay.

Its operational services are also designed to meet a range of needs, from living and short-term stays to extended accommodation, while maintaining a consistent standard of experience for both residents and guests.

Infrastructure further strengthens its long-term foundation. Located in the heart of Thao Dien, adjacent to Metro Line 1 and directly connected to key transport corridors, the project benefits from already established connectivity. In this context, its advantage lies in the ability to both accumulate asset value and generate stable income throughout the holding period.

A rare final opportunity

As Thao Dien continues to evolve, land availability in its core area is becoming increasingly limited, resulting in a shrinking supply of high-end residential developments.

Projects that are both located within a fully developed neighbourhood and ready for immediate use are becoming increasingly rare.

Meanwhile, demand from the international community and high-end tenants remains steady, creating a sustainable absorption base for properties that offer genuine quality and operational potential. The imbalance between limited supply and stable demand is making such assets increasingly scarce.

Last opportunity to own real estate in heart of Thao Dien
The Berkley stands out as a rare opportunity to own property in the heart of Thao Dien

The value of a property lies not only in the asset itself, but in its ability to begin accumulating value from the moment of ownership.

With its limited scale and prime location within a fully established neighbourhood, The Berkley is among the few developments that bring together these attributes within a cohesive offering.

As central land supply continues to diminish, the decision is no longer about quantity, but about the ability to identify assets with real value and sustainable potential. In this context, timing becomes decisive, as opportunities of this kind are steadily narrowing.

For more information on The Berkley:

Hotline: 090 380 84 86

Landing page: theberkley.vn
Q2 Thao Dien by Frasers Property: top destination for elite residential community Q2 Thao Dien by Frasers Property: top destination for elite residential community

The luxury segment in the southern real estate market is retaining its robust growth momentum in the third quarter, with the timely completion of Q2 Thao Dien at District 2 – a top-of-the rank residential project with an appealing product portfolio – being a spectacular highlight in the segment.
Luxury mixed-use development Q2 Thao Dien ready for handover by this April Luxury mixed-use development Q2 Thao Dien ready for handover by this April

Frasers Property – a multi-national developer-owner-operator of real estate products and services – is now ready to hand over the Q2 Thao Dien luxury mixed-use development to its residents by the end of this April.
SonKim Land unveils limited collection of 85 residences in Thao Dien SonKim Land unveils limited collection of 85 residences in Thao Dien

Located in the heart of Thao Dien, one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most prestigious real estate addresses, The Berkley stands out with a limited collection of just 85 residences, offering a rare opportunity to own an international-standard living space within a global residential community.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
real estate market highend property discerning buyers refined living standards intentional curation lasting comfort operational potential

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