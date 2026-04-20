Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green real estate labels mask deeper capital market divides

April 20, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Green real estate has become a familiar label across Vietnam's property market. But according to Jerry Nguyen, deputy general director of Investment and International Market Development at Hoa Binh Group, capital markets are drawing far sharper distinctions beneath the surface.
Green real estate and new capital filter: Why developers, not projects, determine funding outcomes

A growing paradox has emerged: some green projects secure long-term funding at relatively low cost, while others with comparable technical specifications struggle to raise capital or face significantly higher financing costs. The explanation does not lie in how 'green' a project appears, but in the strength and credibility of the enterprise behind it.

Capital markets have quietly shifted their lens. Real estate is no longer assessed on a project-by-project basis. Instead, financial institutions and institutional investors are evaluating the viability of the developer itself, the overall bankability of the corporate platform. This marks a structural change in how capital is allocated in the sector.

For years, particularly during periods of rapid market expansion, many developers operated under a straightforward assumption: a well-positioned project would naturally attract funding. That logic held when liquidity was abundant and risk was underpriced.

In today’s environment, however, the equation has reversed. Capital providers are no longer financing standalone projects; they are underwriting management capability, governance quality, and the enterprise’s ability to generate sustainable cash flows across its entire portfolio. The central question has shifted from “How strong is this project?” to “How investable is this company?”

This shift has elevated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards from a communications tool to a financing filter. A green project only carries weight if it is embedded within a corporate system capable of producing reliable data, managing risk, and sustaining performance over time. Without that foundation, sustainability claims offer little reassurance to investors.

Experience across both developed and emerging markets suggests that developers are implicitly ranked by capital markets along a spectrum of bankability. At the most basic level is data readiness. Investors begin not with narratives, but with evidence: emissions inventories, lifecycle carbon measurement, and credible systems for measurement, reporting, and verification.

Many ESG reports remain descriptive rather than quantitative, lacking third-party validation. In such cases, projects labelled as 'green' but unsupported by measurable data are treated as higher risk. In capital markets, the absence of reliable data effectively means the absence of decision-making confidence.

Beyond data lies governance. Two companies may present similar datasets yet be assessed very differently depending on how that information is managed and embedded into decision-making. Firms that treat ESG as a compliance or reporting exercise, often siloed within operational departments and disconnected from board-level oversight, tend to fall short.

By contrast, companies favoured by investors integrate ESG into their governance structures: sustainability is overseen at board level, investment committees evaluate financial returns alongside risk and emissions, and procurement processes incorporate sustainability criteria. At this stage, investors are no longer examining individual projects; they are assessing the developer’s operating system.

The next level of bankability relates to portfolio structure. As the market enters a more differentiated phase, particularly in the period from 2026 to 2035, the composition of assets becomes a defining factor. A single high-quality green project is insufficient if the broader portfolio is misaligned with demand, overly concentrated in volatile segments, or lacking stable income streams.

Developers able to secure long-term, low-cost capital typically demonstrate balanced portfolios that combine affordable housing, satellite urban developments, green industrial real estate, and logistics assets aligned with infrastructure growth. More importantly, they generate stable operating cash flows and maintain a meaningful share of recurring income. Capital markets do not invest in short-term profit peaks; they invest in long-term survivability and scalable growth.

At the highest level of bankability, companies become fully integrated into capital markets. This is where capital transitions from a funding source into a strategic instrument. Developers operating at this level can issue green or sustainability-linked bonds, raise financing at the corporate rather than project level, and actively manage their portfolios through mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. Few Vietnamese developers have reached this stage, but those that do gain a decisive advantage – in accessing capital and in shaping market cycles.

“Capital markets do not bet on green projects. They bet on companies capable of managing risk and cash flows over the next 10 to 20 years.”

This perspective explains why seemingly similar green projects yield very different financing outcomes. Developers that approach capital as isolated project sponsors quickly encounter structural limits. Those that approach it as strategic allocators, designing portfolios, managing risk systematically, and delivering long-term cash flow visibility, are rewarded with deeper and cheaper pools of capital.

Against this backdrop, the period from 2026 to 2027 represents a critical transition window for Vietnam’s real estate sector. As the market restructures, developers will need to move decisively on several fronts: standardising ESG and carbon data, integrating sustainability into core investment processes, restructuring portfolios towards resilience, and building the internal capabilities required to access capital markets effectively. This includes strengthening finance, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations functions, while piloting benchmark projects that can be scaled across portfolios.

The direction of travel is clear. Capital markets are evolving rapidly, and green capital is not allocated based on alignment with popular narratives. It flows towards enterprises that are structured for endurance, those capable of demonstrating transparency, discipline, and long-term performance.

In this new cycle, the defining question is no longer whether a project is green. It is whether the company behind it can earn and sustain the trust of capital markets. Developers that can answer that question convincingly will secure lower-cost, longer-tenor funding and position themselves as leaders in the next phase of Vietnam’s real estate development.

Forum focuses on financial solutions for ESG in real estate Forum focuses on financial solutions for ESG in real estate

Over 100 stakeholders from government agencies, international financial institutions, real estate investors, and developers gathered for a forum titled “Implementing ESG in real estate in Vietnam: Opportunities and financial solutions for sustainability” in Hanoi on June 17.
Vietnam to develop national green building standards Vietnam to develop national green building standards

Vietnam is set to introduce its first national green building standards, marking a pivotal step towards sustainable urban development and aligning the construction sector with the country's net-zero ambitions.
Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam has entered the top 10 countries and regions outside the United States with the largest total LEED-certified gross floor area, marking a significant rise in green building development.

By Jerry Nguyen (Nguyen Kinh Luan)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
green buildings Hoa Binh Group

Related Contents

Capital is reshaping Vietnam’s real estate sector

Capital is reshaping Vietnam’s real estate sector

Affordability and sustainability to define new real estate cycle

Affordability and sustainability to define new real estate cycle

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

As global green supply chain reshapes, will Vietnam be left behind?

As global green supply chain reshapes, will Vietnam be left behind?

Vietnam to develop national green building standards

Vietnam to develop national green building standards

Forum focuses on financial solutions for ESG in real estate

Forum focuses on financial solutions for ESG in real estate

Capital is reshaping Vietnam’s real estate sector

Capital is reshaping Vietnam’s real estate sector

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Affordability and sustainability to define new real estate cycle

Affordability and sustainability to define new real estate cycle

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam shifts into new real estate cycle

Vietnam shifts into new real estate cycle

Forum focuses on financial solutions for ESG in real estate

Forum focuses on financial solutions for ESG in real estate

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Green Buildings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green real estate labels mask deeper capital market divides

Green real estate labels mask deeper capital market divides

EQS Asia launches cross-border newswire service

EQS Asia launches cross-border newswire service

China children's film dubbing event begins 17th edition

China children's film dubbing event begins 17th edition

Asian sports and leisure exhibition opens online platform

Asian sports and leisure exhibition opens online platform

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020