SCG highlights Vietnam's higher-value manufacturing role

Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of SCG. Photo: SCG

At the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit 2026 on November 4, Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of SCG, joined the "Climbing Up the Value Chain" panel, highlighting Vietnam's strategic role in advancing higher-value manufacturing and strengthening regional competitiveness.

SCG ranked 22nd on the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500, a placing the group presented as confirmation of its regional standing.

The summit brought together business leaders to discuss how Southeast Asia can translate growing foreign investment into stronger industrial capabilities, technological advancement, and greater economic value.

As global supply chains evolve and competition intensifies, Sethaudom outlined SCG’s shift from volume-driven to value-driven growth, prioritising automation, innovation, and high-value-added (HVA) products.

“Southeast Asia’s next stage of industrial growth will depend on how effectively we connect the strengths of individual markets and create greater value through innovation. At SCG, we are strengthening our regional manufacturing network, accelerating technology adoption, and developing higher-value products to remain competitive,” said Sethaudom.

Central to this strategy is SCG’s Regional Optimisation approach, built on the concept of “ASEAN Synergy,” which leverages the complementary strengths of ASEAN countries through regional integration, technology sharing, innovation, and supply chain collaboration to enhance collective competitiveness. Vietnam plays a key role as a strategic partner for quality growth, with SCG continuing to invest in advanced technologies, higher-value products, and local capabilities to support sustainable growth across the region.

Sethaudom joins the “Climbing Up the Value Chain” panel discussion at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 3. Photo: SCG

With more than three decades of operations in Vietnam, SCG is advancing investments that improve operational resilience, expand higher-value production, and support sustainable manufacturing.

To strengthen cost competitiveness and feedstock flexibility, Long Son Petrochemicals is progressing with its Ethane Feedstock Enhancement project, scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. Construction of its ethane storage tanks has surpassed 60 per cent, incorporating robotic welding technology to enhance precision and efficiency.

In response to growing demand for higher-value manufacturing and integrated supply chains, SCGP announced a VND604 billion ($23.47 million) investment in May 2026 to expand advanced packaging production in Ho Chi Minh City. The automated facility is expected to add 26,800 tonnes of annual capacity from September 2027, improving production efficiency and regional supply capabilities.

Meanwhile, low-carbon innovation and automation are strengthening competitiveness in building materials. SCG’s cement operations in central Vietnam had reduced carbon emissions by approximately 9 per cent by 2025 compared with 2020 levels. Song Gianh Cement also announced plans to invest approximately $3.5 million in automated truck-loading systems to improve logistics efficiency.

These initiatives reinforce Vietnam’s position within SCG’s ASEAN manufacturing network through technological advancement, higher-value production, and improved environmental performance.

“Vietnam is an important part of SCG’s regional manufacturing network. We see significant opportunities to strengthen its industrial capabilities through technology, innovation, and closer collaboration with local businesses. Developing skilled talent and competitive local suppliers will be essential to sustainable industrial growth,” Sethaudom added.

SCG is advancing automation and low-carbon manufacturing solutions in Vietnam’s cement industry to enhance operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness. Photo: SCG

SCG’s participation in the summit follows its recognition in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third consecutive year, while ranking No.22 in the 2026 list.

Based on its 2025 financial performance, SCG reported revenues of $15.127 billion, net profit of $428.5 million, and total assets of $26.115 billion.

SCG’s ranking reflects its revenue strength and significant business presence across the region. Building on this foundation, SCG continues to focus on Regional Optimisation, innovation, and operational efficiency to strengthen its long-term competitiveness.

SCG remains committed to strengthening its integrated ASEAN manufacturing network, with Vietnam playing a strategic role in higher-value industrial development and sustainable regional growth.

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