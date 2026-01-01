Corporate

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

January 01, 2026 | 16:50
(0) user say
The new platform uses artificial intelligence to provide K-culture content and information in multiple languages.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecto Media, a subsidiary of Hecto Group, has officially launched K-snapp (k-snapp.com), Korea's first AI-powered multilingual K-culture service. K-snapp represents a new global media model that delivers entertainment and cultural content produced in Korea to audiences around the world in real time.

As K-content such as K-Pop Demon Hunters gains global attention, demand for rapid access to Korean entertainment and cultural news is increasing. However, services that allow international fans to follow Korea's entertainment industry in real time without language barriers remain limited, with concerns over the speed and accuracy of translation and editing.

To address these structural limitations, Hecto Media has implemented an AI-driven system that collects and analyzes entertainment news and K-star social media data, identifies key issues based on global fan interest, and automates the entire process—from translation and editing to multilingual distribution. Through this AI-based approach, K-snapp positions itself as a global fandom platform delivering K-culture news in multiple languages with unmatched speed.

Since its early stages, K-snapp has attracted a steady influx of international fans primarily through Instagram, with its follower count approaching 30,000. Following the launch of English and Spanish services, the platform introduced its Japanese-language service on the 16th and plans to expand into additional languages, including Chinese, to accelerate its global market expansion.

Leveraging its proprietary technology framework, Hecto Media is exploring collaboration opportunities with global media outlets, entertainment companies, and platform operators. By automating the entire content production and distribution process through AI, partners can achieve both cost efficiency and global scalability, while rapidly deploying customized K-content services tailored to their own platforms.

In addition, K-snapp has a roadmap to evolve into a participatory fandom platform and plans to introduce new fandom experiences through global payment and community features.

A representative from K-snapp said, "As global expectations continue to rise with the expansion of K-content, K-snapp is a platform that delivers news about Korean artists with speed and accuracy," adding that "starting with the expansion of its multilingual services, the company aims to evolve into a global fandom platform encompassing community and payment features."

For More Information

  • Official Website: https://www.k-snapp.com

By PR Newswire

Hecto Media

Hecto Media K-snapp Multilingual Kculture platform Entertainment and cultural content

