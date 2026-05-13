Samsung introduces 2026 AI television lineup

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced its 2026 TV line-up with expanded AI-powered features across more TV models. Designed to transform home entertainment experience, the 2026 Samsung TV line-up features smarter picture, sound and personalised experiences from its premium models – Micro RGB, OLED and Neo QLED – as well as Mini LED and Crystal UHD TVs and its Lifestyle TVs, The Frame.

Vision AI Companion Brings Smarter, More Immersive Viewing Experiences

AI Upscaling Pro: uses AI to analyse and enhance low-resolution content in real time, delivering greater detail, depth and contrast, while Colour Booster Pro analyses and categorises scenes to provide more vivid, lifelike colour.

AI Football Mode Pro: Automatically analyses match scenes in real time to optimise picture and sound for smoother ball movement, vivid colour and more immersive stadium audio.

AI Sound Controller Pro: analyses dialogue, background music and sound effects in real time, letting users adjust elements such as commentary and crowd noise for a more immersive experience.

Micro RGB: Defining the Future of Premium Picture Quality

OLED: Improved Immersion across Gaming and Football

Neo QLED: Enhanced Picture Quality with More Connected Experiences

Mini LED: Rich Viewing Experiences Now Available in a Larger Screen

The Frame and Music Studio: Elevating Design-Forward Spaces

Hi-Resolution Audio and Dolby Atmos®: more detailed and immersive sound playback, while its super tweeter extends frequency response up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail.

Expanded Q-Symphony: lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices[8] with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audio-visual experience at home.

Built to pair naturally with big-screen TVs: two Music Studio 7 units placed on either side of a larger display can create a more balanced interior look while widening the stereo soundstage.

Q-Series Soundbars: Elevating Home Theatre Setups to New Heights

Enhanced Entertainment and Personalisation on Samsung TV, Secured by Samsung Knox

Local Pricing and Launch Offers

TV Type Series Size RRP Launch Offer Micro RGB R95H 85" $12,999 Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899 R95H 75" $10,999 Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899 R95H 65" $5,399 R85H 85" $7,599 Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899 R85H 75" $5,999 Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899 R85H 65" $3,599 R85H 55" $2,799 OLED S90H 83" $9,999 S90H 77" $7,399 S90H 65" $3,999 S90H 55" $3,099 S90H 48" $2,399 S85H 83" $7,599 S85H 77" $5,999 S85H 65" $3,599 S85H 55" $2,799 S85H 48" $2,099 Neo QLED QN70H 85" $4,499 75" $3,499 65" $2,599 55" $1,999 Mini LED M90H 100" $4,599 M75H 85" $2,699 $100 e-voucher M75H 75" $1,899 $100 e-voucher M75H 65" $1,299 M75H 55" $1,049 M75H 50" $849 M75H 43" $799 M1EH* 85" $2,699 Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349 M1EH* 75" $1,899 Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349 M1EH* 65" $1,299 M1EH* 55" $1,049 M1EH* 50" $849 M1EH* 43" $799 The Frame Pro LS03HW 85" $7,299 75" $5,299 65" $3,599 55" $2,699 The Frame LS03HE 98" $8,299 Complimentary S801D soundbar



worth $799 LS03HE* 75" $4,799 Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349 LS03HE* 65" $3,299 LS03HE* 55" $2,399 LS03HE* 43" $1,899 Crystal UHD U8000H 85" $2,199 75" $1,399 65" $949 55" $699 50" $599 43" $549 The Movingstyle LSM7F* 27" $1,699 Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349

Category Model Colour Audio Channels RRP Launch Offer WiFi Speaker Music Studio 7 Black, White 3.1.1 $699 $88 off Music Studio 5* Black, White 2.0 $349 Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q990H Black 11.1.4 $1,899 HW-Q930H Black 9.1.4 $1,499 HW-QS90H Black 7.1.2 $1,299 HW-Q800H Black 5.1.2 $1,099 HW-Q600H Black 3.1.2 $599

[1] Series and model counts are based on the global launch line-up and may vary by region.

[2] VDE's verification evaluates products based on the test criteria established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for UHD (4K) colour standards, BT2020, and certifies Micro RGB Colour 100%.

[3] Available on selected Neo QLED models only.

[4] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[5] The range of Mini LED HDR luminance is based on internal testing standards and subject to change according to viewing conditions or specifications.

[6] Experience may vary depending on the content.

[7] According to Future Source, Samsung captured 21.5% of global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit volume in 2025, continuing a leadership streak that began in 2014.

[8] Q-Symphony requires a compatible 2022-2026 Samsung TV (BU8000 and above for 2022 models, CU7000 and above for 2023 models, DU7000 and above for 2024 models, U8000F and above for 2025 models, U8000H and above for 2025 models, and 2022-2026 models of The Frame, The Frame Pro). Connects up to 5 when all devices are Y26 models and up to 3 when Y23~Y25 sound devices are included.

[9] Initial set-up through the Spotify mobile app and initial connection to Music Studio Speaker through Spotify Connect Casting is required. Compatible mobile device and speaker must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Requires Instant Music Play to be enabled in the Samsung SmartThings or Samsung Sound App.

[10] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. Feature accessible through the SmartThings app. Requires a mobile device running on Android 9.0 or above or iOS 15.0 or above (subject to change on software update) with the SmartThings app installed. SmartThings is compatible with selected devices. Please see samsung.com/sg/smartthings/. Each device must be connected to Wi-Fi or other wireless network. Content services are subject to change without notice.

[11] Utilises AI-based algorithm.

[12] Wireless Dolby Atmos® transmission via Wi-Fi, works with 2022-2026 Samsung TVs. Dolby Atmos source content required.

[13] Utilises AI-based algorithm.

[14] Refers to HW-Q990H, HQ-Q930H, HW-QS90H, HW-Q800H and HW-Q600H models

[15] Requires a Wi-Fi connection. Available for download on iOS via the Apple App Store and on Android via the Google Play Store.

[16] Google Cast is trademarks of Google LLC.

[17] Google Photos is trademarks of Google LLC

[18] Features and availability may vary by model and region.

[19] Available technology, functions and features may vary by country, service provider, network environment or product, and are subject to change without notice. Requires a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other wireless network connection and login to Samsung account. Connected devices are sold separately. UI is subject to change without prior notice.

[20] Products shipped in Eco Mode have some AI Energy Mode functions enabled by default, so energy consumption levels when AI Energy Mode is turned on may appear lower compared to Standard Mode. AI Energy Mode does not work with Game Mode. Energy consumption may vary depending on content being displayed and surrounding brightness levels.

[21] Content and services may vary by region and are subject to change without notice. Agreement to Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Some content and services require registration and subscription. Requires Samsung account. Tizen OS upgrades will be supported for up to 7 years starting from 2026, for products released in the year 2026. Please note that the upgrade does not cover hardware-related performance, features or durability.

[22] Samsung Knox Security applies to Samsung TVs powered by Tizen®, launched since 2015.Latest software update is required.

This year, Samsung is expanding Vision AI Companion features across its TV line up, bringing AI-powered viewing experience to more categories and screen sizes to fit any consumer needs[1]."As home entertainment evolves, consumers are looking beyond exceptional picture quality and sound. They seek a TV experience that resonates with their lifestyle and seamlessly integrates into their daily routines," said Patrick Khor, Head of Visual Display at Samsung Electronics Singapore. "With the expansion of Vision AI Companion across our AI TV line-up, Samsung is delivering a more intuitive and personalised experience, tailored to diverse interests such as entertainment, sports, gaming, and art. This redefines the Samsung TV as a smarter and more adaptive companion for our everyday life in Singapore."Vision AI Companion (VAC) brings together Samsung's AI features for TVs, integrating Bixby, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot, to make the TV experience more intelligent and personalised. Designed to serve as an entertainment companion, VAC can help guide users on what to watch, what to eat and what to listen to, extending the role of the TV beyond viewing alone.The AI TV line-up also brings AI-enhanced entertainment features to movies, sports and gaming content:Micro RGB (R95H and R85H models) expands Samsung's premium TV experience across a wider range of screen sizes, bringing highly precise colour, brightness and immersive AI-powered viewing to more consumers.Available in sizes from 55" to 115", Micro RGB is built on Samsung's proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs to deliver cinema-class brightness, contrast, and true-to-life colour.Additionally, Glare Free technology minimises light reflection in bright environments, allowing users to enjoy their viewing experience across a range of lighting conditions anytime.Micro RGB also brings Vision AI Companion (VAC) and other AI-optimised features to Samsung's premium large-screen category, adding more intelligent and personalised viewing experiences. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro fine-tunes colour, motion and depth for optimal image quality. Each scene delivers an immersive experience with Micro RGB Precision Colour 100, ensuring fuller and more lifelike colour expression, with support for 100% colour coverage of BT.2020, an international standard set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)[2].Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro leverage Samsung's AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene, helping deliver more vibrant visuals across a wide range of brightness levels.Reinforcing Samsung's focus on premium viewing comfort, the R95H has also received both the Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display (CRD) certifications from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading global testing institute based in Germany.Samsung's 2026 OLED TVs (S95H, S90H and S85H models) continue to elevate the gaming and football viewing experience, offering deep blacks, rich colour, immersive performance and refined design across a wider range of viewing preferences. Glare Free technology is available on S95H and S90H for true blacks and rich colours, even in bright rooms.On the flagship S95H, which will be launched towards the end of 2026 in Singapore, Samsung added premium features designed to elevate both entertainment and art. Pantone Validated ArtfulColor helps preserve the authenticity of original artwork with faithful colour and exceptional detail, while Art Store extends Samsung's art experiences to its OLED model range. FloatLayer Design also gives the display a lighter, more refined presence that blends in more naturally with the home environment.For gamers, Samsung OLED's Ultimate Gaming Pack helps keep fast motion crisp and responsive. It brings together Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, support for key VRR platforms such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and quick-access gaming tools for smoother, more intuitive play.For sports fans, the S95H and S90H feature AI Football Mode Pro, while the S85H features AI Football Mode, to optimise picture and sound in real time for a more immersive game match experience at home.Samsung's Neo QLED (QN70H model) brings together enhanced AI picture quality and more connected viewing experiences, available in sizes from 55" to 85". Each model delivers the brightness, contrast and smart optimisation expected from a true QLED experience.Certified by TÜV Rheinland as a Real QLED TV, Samsung Neo QLED uses a blue light backlight and a genuine quantum dot sheet to maintain a stable colour spectrum and consistent picture performance. Real QLED with 100% Colour Volume keeps colour accurate and stable with clear detail on every scene, even at high brightness levels. Quantum Mini LED sets the standard for contrast and enables ultra-precise light control, delivering depth and clarity scene after scene.The viewing experience is now more seamless with VAC, which displays helpful information on-request without disrupting on-screen content. In addition to VAC adding seamless searches – enquiring how to clear a particularly difficult stage in a video game or looking up a favourite football player – to the viewing experience, Samsung is expanding AI-powered picture and motion optimisation across the Neo QLED line-up. These enhancements include 4K Upscaling and gaming performance of up to 144Hz[3] powered by the NQ4 AI Processor.Samsung Mini LED (M90H, M75H, M1EH models) brings a brighter, richer viewing experience to more viewers. More precise light control and Pure Spectrum Colour give images greater depth and clarity, as well as contrast that feels more defined from one scene to the next.The Samsung Mini LED range features an extensive selection of screen sizes, accommodating all rooms and homes. The range includes sizes from 43" to an exclusive 100" screen in the M90H model.Consumers can also experience superior Mini LED picture quality with AI-powered features for sports, gaming and everyday entertainment with Mini LED 4K Processor[4] which powers picture optimisation and upscaling. Mini LED HDR[5] and Motion Xcelerator brings a dynamic viewing experience that keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear. And with Dynamic Sound Pack, the Mini LED line-up features Adaptive Sound that optimises sound based on real-time scene[6] for an immersive viewing experience.Samsung's lifestyle TV and sound line-up combine design and technology to offer a personalised experience for modern homes in Singapore.The timeless The Frame line-up minimises distractions and allows art that matches your room, mood or occasion to take centre stage. Accessible through the Samsung Art Store, it now features over 5,000 curated artworks through official partnerships from prestigious global galleries – Louvre, MoMA, as well as art from National Gallery Singapore.Featuring Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology, The Frame Pro (LS03HW) offers Neo QLED picture quality to deliver rich contrast, true-to-life, paper-like colour expression and clearer detail, even in bright rooms. With a slim 24.9mm design depth and Wireless One Connect, The Frame Pro offers a clean setup with minimal in-wall work needed to achieve a cable-free aesthetic.Meanwhile, The Frame (LS03HE) features a built-in design that enables easy in-wall wiring while preserving The Frame's iconic flush-to-wall look. Available in a new 98" size, The Frame offers a gallery-scale canvas ideal for displaying large-format artwork.For sound devices with audio as expressive as its design for the modern home, Samsung has introduced the Music Studio Series designed by renowned designer Erwan Bouroullec. The new home audio range builds on Samsung's long-standing leadership in premium home audio, including its 12-year run as the world's No. 1 soundbar brand[7].The new Music Studio 7 follows the recent launch of the Music Studio 5. The Music Studio 7delivers an immersive 3.1.1-channel audio experience designed for richer, more expressive listening. Key features include:Built for flexibility, Music Studio can also wirelessly connect to various devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth anywhere at home. With Spotify Tap integration, users can double tap their phone to a Music Studio speaker to launch a playlist of recommended songs, with another double tap calling up a fresh playlist without needing to launch the app[9]. Users can wirelessly connect up to 10 Music Studio speakers through Group Play to create new listening opportunities and soundstages[10].The Music Studio 7 features Bouroullec's signature Dot Design and is available in two colourways – black or white.For the ultimate cinematic experience, Samsung Q-Series soundbars deliver powerful, detailed surround sound across all content types. This year's line-up includes the HW-Q990H, HW-Q930H, HW-QS90H HW-Q800HandHW-Q600H.The flagship HW-Q990H is Samsung's most immersive soundbar yet, with true 11.1.4 channel sound that surrounds listeners from every angle[11]. Wireless Dolby Atmos[12]helps listeners hear every distinct beat and pulse – just like they would in a theatre. Dolby Atmos is also supported with an HDMI cable.Its compact dual active subwoofer with AI Dynamic Bass Control[13] uses AI-based algorithms for dramatic, powerful bass with minimised distortion, while retaining a space-efficient, compact form factor. SpaceFit Sound Pro ensures ideal sound for the space, using a built-in microphone to analyse the room and automatically adjust sound settings, while Adaptive Sound recognises the type of content on screen and optimise audio for clearer voices and more detailed content.A new feature to the 2026 Q-Series Soundbar line-up[14] is Sound Elevation, which ensures a more natural and comfortable listening experience by directing sound towards the image on the TV screen. This way, dialogue will sound like it's coming from where the characters are positioned on-screen, versus where the soundbar is placed below the TV. Auto Volume also avoids sudden volume jumps when switching channels, content and streaming services.As the first all-in-one Samsung soundbar, the HW-QS90H blends premium performance with aesthetic versatility. It delivers deep bass with four built-in woofers, removing the need for a separate subwoofer. With gyro sensor that recognises its position to optimise sound accordingly, the soundbar can be placed on a TV stand or mounted on a wall.It's the ideal solution for those who want a clean, customisable aesthetic without compromising on room-filling 7.1.2 channel sound. The HW-QS90H also features next-generation AI tuning, including SpaceFit Sound Pro, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, Adaptive Sound, AI Dynamic Bass Control, Sound Elevation and Auto Volume.Across soundbars and Music Studio speakers, the new Samsung Sound app[15] puts you in control of every detail. It lets you manage sound, group speakers, and more, all from one simple interface.Enjoy more with Samsung TV Plus, providing users with instant access to thousands of entertainment content without additional sign-ups or payment. Samsung TV Plus is available exclusively on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, and Family Hub refrigerators, with no subscription required.Samsung is also expanding connectivity across its 2026 TV line-up with support for Google Cast™[16]. Available on select models, users can stream content directly from compatible smartphones and tablets to the TV, adding more flexibility to the viewing experience.Google Photos™[17] memories will also be available on selected 2026 Samsung TVs, giving users a new way to relive their favourite moments on the big screen[18]. This experience surfaces curated photo memories through Samsung Daily+, the Now Brief on-screen widget and the Google Photos app, available first and exclusively for six months. Additional Google Photos features will roll out on Samsung TVs later in 2026.SmartThings integration on Samsung TVs brings the entertainment powerhouse to the connected ecosystem at home. With the SmartThings app, users can control compatible home devices[19], including Samsung TV and sound devices from their phone. Plus, AI Energy Mode can also intelligently adjust TV brightness to help manage energy consumption[20].At the centre of all these display innovations is the most powerful Tizen OS yet. Users can enjoy seven years of Tizen OS upgrades[21], ensuring that TVs continue to evolve long after they have entered the home.Samsung Knox Security[22] helps keep connected devices safe, with active monitoring blocking harmful apps or sites, along with keeping sensitive data such as passwords secure.The 2026 Samsung TV and audio line-up is now available for purchase in Singapore via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Official Store on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop, as well as selected Consumer Electronics and IT stores (Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk).The line-up and corresponding promos are as follows:For more information about Samsung's 2026 Vision AI TV and audio line-up, please visit www.samsung.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.