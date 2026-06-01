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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKPC and DHL forum finds over 80% of SMEs optimistic about overseas trade

June 01, 2026 | 11:56
(0) user say
The Hong Kong Productivity Council and DHL Express Hong Kong co-hosted a forum where over 80% of SMEs expressed optimism about overseas trade despite tariff and cost hurdles.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2026 - To support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in expanding into international markets, the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and DHL Express Hong Kong (DHL) will co-host the "Blueprint for Global Expansion: Market Entry, Logistics & Risk Management" Forum on 12 June.

Amid an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving global supply chain landscape, the forum will delve into market strategies, logistics optimization, and risk management —equipping local businesses with the insights needed to navigate challenges and capture opportunities in global trade. As the first SME-focused forum jointly launched by HKPC and DHL, the initiative marks the beginning of a series of collaborative efforts to share practical expertise and support businesses in strengthening their international presence.

From Data to Strategy: Addressing the Three Key Barriers for SMEs Going Global
According to the latest quarterly "DHL Hong Kong Air Trade Leading Index (DTI)" survey, commissioned by DHL and conducted by HKPC, the primary challenges faced by enterprises expanding overseas are: "Complex tariff and customs clearance procedures" (23%), "High logistics and delivery costs" (20%) and "lack of local sales channels/ business partners" (12%). Despite these hurdles, over 85% of air traders remain neutral or positive about overseas trade prospects. In terms of readiness, 68% of respondents reported moderate confidence, while a further 18% showed high confidence, indicating a pragmatic and risk-aware approach among businesses pursuing global expansion.

In light of these findings, the forum will address the three critical dimensions of market, logistics, and risk management, offering professional guidance and targeted resources to help SMEs formulate immediate and actionable go-global strategies.

Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau, said, "DHL has long been committed to supporting SMEs in navigating the complexities of international trade. Through our GoTrade programme, we provide practical tools and expertise to help businesses manage cross-border logistics and customs processes more effectively. Our collaboration with HKPC focuses on equipping SMEs with actionable insights and strengthening their operational capabilities for global expansion. We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities that empower businesses to grow internationally with confidence."

Three Thematic Sessions: A Comprehensive Global Expansion Blueprint for SMEs
The forum is specifically designed to address the pain points identified in the survey, featuring three expert speakers offering targeted insights:

￮ Professor Roy Liang TAN, Practitioner Professor of Management and Business Strategy at the HKU Business School will provide an in-depth analysis of how to assess target market maturity, avoid common pitfalls, and leverage government funding schemes to optimise financial planning — transforming the go-global vision into a concrete action plan.

￮ Ms Julian Tsoi, Director, Marketing Communications and Direct Sales, DHL Express Hong Kong, will share insights on how businesses can leverage global logistics networks and technology to enhance customs clearance efficiency and improve operational performance, while navigating the complexities of cross-border logistics and addressing common challenges in international expansion.

￮ Kenneth POON, Assistant General Manager - Business Division at the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation, will analyse export trade risks across different stages in emerging markets and guide enterprises on using credit insurance tools to guard against bad debts and strengthen financing capabilities.

Beyond expert presentations, the forum will feature interactive networking and Q&A sessions, allowing participants to exchange practical experiences directly with speakers and fellow SMEs, and explore business growth opportunities together.

Registration is now open. Seats are limited, first come first served!

"Blueprint for Global Expansion: Market Entry, Logistics & Risk Management" Forum

Date: 12 June 2026 (Friday)
Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Venue: LG1, Future Manufacturing Hall, HKPC Building, 78 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon
Language: Cantonese and Putonghua
Registration Link: https://campaigns.hkpc.org/zh-hk/rsvp-blueprint-for-global-expansion

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.

By Hong Kong Productivity Council

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HKPC DHL Global Expansion Blueprint Overseas Trade Optimistic

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