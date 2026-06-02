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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Johnson Stokes & Master appoints Geoffrey Chan as new Senior Partner

June 02, 2026 | 15:20
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Hong Kong law firm Johnson Stokes & Master has appointed Geoffrey Chan as its next Senior Partner, succeeding Terence Tung who held the role for ten years.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 - Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM) has appointed Geoffrey Chan as the Firm's next Senior Partner, succeeding Terence Tung who served in the role for ten years.

Most recently Chan was the Firm's Department Managing Partner for Litigation & Dispute Resolution, serving on the four-member Management Committee which he will now lead in overseeing the Firm's operations and strategy.

Consistently recognised as a leading practitioner in construction law by the major legal directories, he has served on the Panel of Arbitrators of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC). He is chair of the 2036 Working Group, a Hong Kong-based coalition advocating for a joint 2036 Olympic bid with the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Commenting on the appointment, Tung said: "I am delighted to hand over the Firm's Senior Partner responsibilities to a successor of Geoffrey's high calibre. He keenly understands the heritage of our Firm, the tremendous talent of our people and how to lead the next chapter for JSM as the pre-eminent law firm in Hong Kong, among the international elite of independent law firms around the world." Tung will continue as a partner of the Firm focusing on his practice in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Terence for his stewardship of the Firm throughout a tenure of significant transformation" said Chan. "Under his leadership, the Firm has redefined the legal market in Hong Kong and built upon the trust of our clients and the community we serve. Our leadership transition is about growing from these strong foundations so that the Firm is primed for the next generation of JSM lawyers. As an independent law firm in Hong Kong, we have a distinctive new vision for our future, underpinned by strong values and a client-focused strategy resilient to the challenges and responsive to the opportunities of an era of unprecedented global change."

Since its formal relaunch as an independent law firm on 2 December 2024, JSM has achieved significant milestones in internal promotions, lateral recruitment and advising on landmark cases and transactions. The Firm has enhanced its pre-eminent status in the region through multiple high-profile accolades and was recently recognised by the Financial Times as a leading innovative law firm in the Asia-Pacific region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.jsm.com.

By Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM)

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