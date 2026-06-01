Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Siam Piwat expands global luxury ecosystem with new strategic collaboration

June 01, 2026 | 10:20
(0) user say
Siam Piwat reinforced its Game Changer leadership by announcing a strategic collaboration to expand a global luxury ecosystem targeting the rising HNWIs economy in Bangkok.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2026 - Siam Piwat Group, owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, reinforces its "Game Changer" status by announcing a strategic collaboration with world-class titans: BELMOND (LVMH), GALERIES LAFAYETTE, INSIGNIA, and MJETS.
A Monumental Alliance to Elevate ONESIAM Member Privileges
A Monumental Alliance to Elevate ONESIAM Member Privileges

This alliance strengthens the Global Privilege Partnership and elevates the Global Luxury Ecosystem. It connects the world of luxury for ONESIAM members and partner patrons through high-value experiences across Thailand and the globe. Currently, Siam Piwat commands over 70% of the luxury market share in Thailand, backed by Asia's highest-purchasing-power customer base.

By integrating private aviation, ultra-luxury hospitality, premier department stores, and bespoke lifestyle management, Siam Piwat is shaping a "Borderless Luxury Ecosystem." This milestone solidifies its retail leadership and drives Thailand to become a premier global luxury hub.
Siam Piwat Group, Belmond, Galeries Lafayette, Insignia, and MJets unite to elevate Borderless Luxury Ecosystem
Siam Piwat Group, Belmond, Galeries Lafayette, Insignia, and MJets unite to elevate Borderless Luxury Ecosystem

Mrs. Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated "Siam Piwat remains committed to its 'Co-creation & Collaboration' strategy. In the high-value luxury sector, we possess deep expertise in catering to global High-Net-Worth individuals. In 2025, our premium members recorded expenditures exceeding 1 million Baht per transaction, with annual spending surpassing average customers by 35 times. This year's partnership aims to elevate Thailand into the Luxury Hub of the World by integrating databases and cross-industry advantages to deliver ultimate privileges."

Uniting 4 World-Class Partners into the Global Partnership Ecosystem
  • Elevated Travel Experiences with BELMOND (LVMH): Revolutionizing travel through curated journeys. Members enjoy 1-1 travel planning and VIP welcomes at legendary hotels or traveling aboard Belmond's iconic luxury trains worldwide.
  • Exceptional Services with INSIGNIA: Elevating lifestyles via 24/7 bespoke client services and highly personalized support, seamlessly curated to fulfil every desire without geographical boundaries, from securing reservations at sought-after restaurants and gaining access to exclusive global events.
  • Seamless Travels with MJETS: Completing the puzzle of limitless mobility through bespoke private jet services, elite airport lounge access, and luxury chauffeur transfers directly from the runway to Siam Piwat's landmarks.
  • Seamless Shopping with GALERIES LAFAYETTE: Bestowing exclusive privileges across two continents. In Paris, members enjoy access to a Private Personal Shopping Lounge, dedicated personal shoppers, and expedited tax refunds.
Joining Forces with Global Partners to Offer Curated World-Class Privileges

Beyond these four titans, Siam Piwat's Global Privilege Partnership network includes international retail leaders such as PARCO (Japan), TAIPEI 101 (Taiwan), Hong Kong Times Square, ION Orchard (Singapore), Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Plaza Indonesia, FOSUN (China), and Hyundai Department Store (South Korea).

ONESIAM members receive exclusive discounts, promotions, and VIP hospitality abroad. Reciprocally, international partner members visiting Siam Piwat's destinations enjoy premium privileges, including lounge access and dedicated customer relationship assistance. Furthermore, Siam Piwat has integrated database infrastructures with its partners to analyze customer insights, enabling hyper-personalized offers that foster long-term relationships.

"This synergy marks a monumental step toward borderless growth, establishing a definitive new benchmark for the ultimate luxury lifestyle experience," concluded Mrs. Saruntorn.

https://www.siampiwat.com/en/home

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Siam Piwat

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Siam Piwat Global Luxury Ecosystem strategic collaboration

Related Contents

Siam Piwat joins Bangkok Pride to launch Right to Love 2026

Siam Piwat joins Bangkok Pride to launch Right to Love 2026

Siam Piwat redefines retail with NEXTOPIA sustainability prototype

Siam Piwat redefines retail with NEXTOPIA sustainability prototype

FESA Issues Correction to Previous Statement

FESA Issues Correction to Previous Statement

UOB Vietnam and NAVICO expand green finance for Vietnam’s aquaculture sector

UOB Vietnam and NAVICO expand green finance for Vietnam’s aquaculture sector

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Which investing structure should foreign investors choose?

Which investing structure should foreign investors choose?

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

Siam Piwat expands global luxury ecosystem with new strategic collaboration

Siam Piwat expands global luxury ecosystem with new strategic collaboration

Filipino teen Crimson Arradaza shatters speed cubing world record

Filipino teen Crimson Arradaza shatters speed cubing world record

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020