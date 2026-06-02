CICC holds 2026 London Wealth Management Forum to share China's investment opportunities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 - CICC successfully held the CICC 2026 London Wealth Management Forum in London, the UK. Centered on the theme "Bridging and Transcending", the forum brought over 200 representatives from various sectors to engage in in-depth discussions on global economic developments, China-UK economic and financial cooperation, and multi-asset allocation, focusing on the cutting-edge trends and practical pathways in wealth management.

In the welcome remarks, Owen Wu, Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy President of CICC Wealth Management, highlighted that 2026 marks the first year of the 15th the Five-Year Plan, with new industrial drivers accelerating, capital market reforms deepening, and the long-term value frontier of Chinese assets steadily expanding, making the Chinese market an increasingly important part in global investors' wealth landscape. Going forward, CICC will continue to leverage wealth management as a strategic pillar to better serve the "bringing in" and "going global", injecting fresh momentum into financial high-standard opening up.



A frontline dialogue on "Currency, Infrastructure, and the New Equilibrium" featured Dr. Yanliang Miao, Senior Managing Director, Chief Strategist, CICC, and Sir Danny Alexander, CEO, HSBC Infrastructure Finance and Sustainability, moderated by Kevin Liu, Chief Offshore China and Overseas Strategist, CICC. Against the backdrop of current global political and economic shifts, the discussion focused on central bank policies in major economies and explored potential grounds for cooperation, providing a systematic perspective on the evolving international monetary order.



During the forum, CICC International Wealth Management unveiled its buyer's advisory service concept film "50, To Your World". Subsequently, Mr. Zhihai Diao, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC, delivered an inspiring speech articulating the international application and theoretical underpinnings of CICC's buyer's advisory. The introduction of COMPASS represents a systematic enhancement and theoretical elevation of the "50 Series" offshore service capabilities, marking a new phase where the "50 Series" offshore services move beyond business expansion into a philosophy-driven approach.



The forum is both a vivid practice of CICC supporting national development strategies and an important window to showcase China's opportunities to the world. By injecting China's professional expertise and open vitality into the global wealth management ecosystem, CICC looks forward to empowering global partners to invest in China and jointly write a new chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation.

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