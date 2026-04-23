Samsung Australia unveils 2026 AI television lineup

SYDNEY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Australia has today announced the launch of its full 2026 TV line-up, spanning premium Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs, as well as mainstream Mini LED and UHD TVs. In its 20th year as the world's No. 1 TV brand[1], Samsung is expanding AI-powered features across more models, making smarter picture, sound and personalised viewing experiences a reality for more Australians. Also in its 12th year as the Global No.1 Soundbar brand,[2] Samsung has expanded its portfolio of design-led Wi-Fi speakers and soundbars, via an all-new Music Studio Series, the next generation of powerful Q-Series soundbars, and refreshed Sound Tower models.

In 2026, Samsung TVs are not only designed to be sharper[3], but smarter with Vision AI Companion (VAC) features available across 4K-and-above TVs. The expansion brings AI-powered viewing to more categories, screen sizes and consumer passion points[4] and reflects Samsung's broader strategy to make AI a central part of the TV experience. Backed by 7 years of One UI Tizen upgrades and compatible with Endless Entertainment solutions including Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's Vision AI Companion autonomously enhances home entertainment and simplifies interactions through natural conversations based on user preferences driving personalised experiences.[5]

"Samsung's 2026 AV range is our most diverse and accessible yet, marking a defining moment in how Australians experience entertainment at home," said Simon Howe, Director – Visual Display, Samsung Australia.

"As we celebrate 20 years as the world's No. 1 TV brand, we're proud to introduce new innovations, from our breakthrough Micro RGB technology[6] to Vision AI-powered picture and sound solutions, once again setting a new benchmark for home entertainment. With these advancements, a new reality comes to light through lifelike visuals, precise colour, and by harnessing AI, providing deeply personalised experiences that will bring Australians closer to the content they love."

Mr Howe continued: "Whether it's sport, gaming, film or everyday viewing, our expanded range of ultra-large, Glare-Free TVs are made for Australians, making every moment more immersive and real. Our new range of AI-powered TVs go beyond entertainment to deliver practical benefits in everyday life, helping Australians find what they want faster, enjoy content easily, and make the most of their TV time."

Vision AI Companion Brings Smarter, More Immersive Viewing

Vision AI Companion (VAC) brings together Samsung's broadest range of AI service platforms, including Bixby, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot, to make the TV experience more intelligent and personalised.[7] Designed to work alongside users as an entertainment companion, VAC can help guide what to watch, what to eat, and what to listen to, extending the role of the TV beyond viewing alone.[8]

Unlike AI designed for individual devices and users, Samsung Vision AI Companion is purpose-built for the communal TV screen[9] using various LLMs, including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity to share visualised, intelligent responses adapted to Australian questions and requests[10]. An upgraded version of Bixby sits at the core of Vision AI Companion which enables more natural dialogue, deeper contextual understanding, and personalised responses.

Samsung insights show that shared experiences with family around the TV is particularly important for Australians, with half of respondents claiming their TV brings their family closer together for quality time[11]. In fact, 45% of respondents say the TV enables them to spend more time together[12], while 41% of respondents say the TV enables them to share passions and interests[13] with their families.

Samsung's AI TV lineup also brings AI-enhanced entertainment features to movies, sports and gaming:

AI Upscaling Pro [14] : uses AI to analyse and enhance low-resolution content in real time, delivering greater detail, depth and contrast, while Colour Booster Pro [15] analyses and categorises scenes to provide more vivid, lifelike colour.

: uses AI to analyse and enhance low-resolution content in real time, delivering greater detail, depth and contrast, while Colour Booster Pro analyses and categorises scenes to provide more vivid, lifelike colour. AI Soccer Mode Pro [16] : analyses match scenes in real time to optimise picture and sound for smoother ball movement, vivid colour and more immersive stadium audio.

: analyses match scenes in real time to optimise picture and sound for smoother ball movement, vivid colour and more immersive stadium audio. AI Sound Controller Pro[17]: analyses dialogue, background music and sound effects in real time, letting users adjust individual layers for a more immersive experience.

Vision AI Companion is available on Samsung's entire 2026 TV range as well as being available on select 2025 models - Q7F or above.[18]

Micro RGB: Defining the Future of Premium Picture Quality

Micro RGB expands Samsung's premium TV experience across a wider range of screen sizes, bringing highly precise colour, brightness and immersive AI-powered viewing to a large portion of Australian consumers. Available in the R95H and R85H series in sizes from 55 to 115 inches[20], Micro RGB is built on Samsung's proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro-sized LEDs[21] to deliver highly precise light control, richer detail and more natural colour.[22]

Made for Australians' bright homes, Samsung's certified Glare Free technology[23] on Micro RGB R95 models minimise light reflection in bright environments, helping preserve a clear viewing experience across both long summer days and dark winter viewing sessions. With a near edge-to-edge Infinity Air Design display, the 12.9mm slim profile and Infinity Air stand[24] help make the Micro RGB R95 model look like it is floating in the air, while being Wireless One Connect ready[25] for a clutter-free finish.

Micro RGB also brings Vision AI Companion (VAC)[26] and other AI-optimised features to Samsung's premium large-screen category, adding more intelligent and personalised viewing experiences. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro[27] helps fine-tune colour, motion and depth, so viewers can stay immersed in every scene. With Micro RGB Precision Colour 100[28], colour expression appears fuller and more lifelike, with a ≥100% BT.2020 gamut ratio.

Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro[29] and Micro RGB HDR Pro[30] leverage Samsung's AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene, helping deliver more vibrant visuals across a wide range of brightness levels.

OLED: Expanding the Lineup for More Viewing Preferences

Samsung's 2026 OLED TVs include the S95H, S90H and S85H, offering deep blacks, rich colour, immersive performance and refined design across a wider range of viewing preferences. Certified Glare-Free technology - previously available only on the S95F model - now expands to both the S95H and the S90H, helping the display's true blacks and rich colours stay clear and undisturbed, even in bright rooms[31].

On the flagship S95H, Samsung adds premium features designed to elevate both entertainment and art, and is Wireless One Connect ready for a clutter-free finish.[32] Pantone Validated ArtfulColor helps preserve the authenticity of original artwork with faithful colour and exceptional detail, while Art Store extends Samsung's art experiences to OLED. The model's FloatLayer Design also gives the display a lighter, more refined presence that blends in more naturally with the home.

For gaming and sports, Samsung OLED's Ultimate Gaming Pack helps keep fast motion crisp and responsive. It brings together Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, support for key VRR platforms such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and quick-access gaming tools for smoother, more intuitive play[33].

The OLED S95H and S90H feature the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, which is powered by 128 AI neural networks to enhance picture and sound experiences[34]. For soccer fans, AI Soccer Mode Pro on S95H and S90H - and AI Soccer Mode on S85H[35] - the TV will automatically detect live matches to sharpen player detail, and help produce a balanced crowd atmosphere with clear commentary, so every moment feels more immersive and match-ready, with minimal distractions[36].

The Frame: Elevating the Art TV Experience

The Frame lineup includes models designed for different spaces and installation needs. Across the line-up, users can enjoy Art Mode with access to 5,000+ professionally curated artworks,[37] along with experiences personalised by VAC.[38]

The Frame Pro (LS03HW model) features Neo QLED picture quality[39] and Wireless One Connect[40] while The Frame (LS03HE model) features QLED picture quality[41]. A built-in installation model of The Frame is also available for spaces that call for a cleaner, more integrated look.[42]

Key features of The Frame Pro include:

Slim 24.9mm design depth: helps The Frame Pro deliver a more refined, art-inspired profile.

Modern Frame Design and Wireless One Connect [43] : designed to provide a cleaner, clutter-free setup.

: designed to provide a cleaner, clutter-free setup. Neo QLED picture quality[44]: paired with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor[45] and Glare Free technology[46], helps deliver rich contrast, lifelike, paper-like colour expression and clearer detail, even in bright rooms.

Key features of The Frame (LS03HE model) include:

A built-in design: enables easy in-wall wiring while preserving The Frame's iconic flush-to-wall look. [47]

The Frame delivers incredible picture quality and lifelike colour with PANTONE Validated® certification. Powered by our most advanced Glare Free technology, it is designed to reduce reflections while minimising visual discomfort, even in bright indoor lighting. Combined with QLED, it helps ensure great clarity and art quality, so virtually every image looks focused and beautifully true to life.[48]

Neo QLED: Enhanced Picture Quality With More Connected Experiences

Samsung's Neo QLED brings together enhanced AI picture quality and more connected viewing experiences across the QN80H, available in sizes from 50 to 100 inches. Each model delivers the brightness, contrast and smart optimisation expected from a true QLED experience.

Vision AI Companion (VAC) helps make the viewing experience more seamless and context-aware by naturally surfacing helpful information on screen without interrupting content.[49] Across the Neo QLED line-up, Samsung expands AI-powered picture and motion experiences, including 4K Upscaling - with gaming performance of up to 144Hz available on select models - while the NQ4 AI Gen 2 Processor helps optimise picture and sound for a wide range of content.[50]

Mini LED: Optimised for AI, Made More Accessible

Samsung Mini LED brings a brighter, richer viewing experience to more viewers.[51] More precise light control and Pure Spectrum Colour give images greater depth and clarity, as well as contrast that feels more defined from scene to scene.[52]

The M70H, available in 85, 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43-inch models, delivers the core benefits of Samsung's Mini LED experience, combining Samsung's Mini LED picture quality with a broader set of AI-powered features for sports, gaming and everyday viewing:

Motion Xcelerator up to 120Hz [53] : keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear.

: keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear. Mini LED HDR [54] : adds a more dynamic viewing experience.

: adds a more dynamic viewing experience. Mini LED Processor 4K [55] : optimises everyday picture performance.

: optimises everyday picture performance. Adaptive Sound[56]: helps maintain a clearer, more balanced audio.

Music Studio 7 and 5: Lifestyle Audio Designed for Modern Spaces

Samsung has also expanded its lifestyle audio lineup with Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5, pairing immersive sound with design that naturally blends into modern spaces and everyday living environments. The new models build on Samsung's long-standing leadership in premium home audio, including its 12-year run as the world's No. 1 soundbar brand[57], while helping create a more powerful integrated ecosystem that supports a wider variety of sound system combinations and a richer audiovisual experience.

Music Studio 7(HW-LS70H-Black, HW-LS71H-White) delivers an immersive 3.1.1-channel audio experience designed for richer, more expressive listening. Key features include:

Hi-Resolution Audio and Dolby Atmos ® [58] : more detailed and immersive sound playback, while its super tweeter extends frequency response up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail.

: more detailed and immersive sound playback, while its super tweeter extends frequency response up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail. Expanded Q-Symphony [59] : lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audiovisual experience at home.

: lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audiovisual experience at home. Built to pair naturally with big-screen TVs[60]: two Music Studio 7 units placed on either side of a larger display can create a more balanced interior look while widening the stereo soundstage.

Music Studio 5(HW-LS50H-Black), HW-LS51H-White) brings immersive sound to a more compact speaker format. Built for wireless music streaming, it supports high-resolution playback and effortless everyday listening. Features include:

Dot Design by Erwan Bouroullec: a refined, design-forward speaker presence that is designed to blend seamlessly into any interior.

AI Dynamic Bass Control [61] : Samsung's proprietary technology that delivers powerful sound in a compact form factor while deepening low frequencies with minimal distortion.

: Samsung's proprietary technology that delivers powerful sound in a compact form factor while deepening low frequencies with minimal distortion. Samsung Audio Lab[62]: tunes the speaker, which uses a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide for clear, balanced sound, while Dolby Atmos® support adds a more immersive listening experience.[63]

Samsung TV Plus: From TV Service to Global Media Platform

Samsung is also expanding its TV ecosystem through Samsung TV Plus[64], a premium global entertainment service designed to deliver exceptional experiences for every moment. With more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on demand in one place.

Samsung TV Plus provides users with instant access to content without additional sign-ups or payment. Originally rooted in Samsung's TV ecosystem, the service has grown into a global media platform that extends the value of Samsung's hardware leadership into everyday viewing. Samsung TV Plus is available exclusively on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, and Family Hub refrigerators, with no subscription required.

Samsung is also expanding connectivity across its 2026 TV lineup with support for Google Cast™[65] on select models, including Mini LED, Neo QLED and Crystal UHD TVs. The feature allows users to stream videos, music and other content directly from compatible smartphones and tablets to the TV, adding more flexibility to the viewing experience.

Google Photos™[66] memories is now available on eligible 2026 Samsung TVs, giving users a new way to relive their favourite moments on the big screen[67]. This experience surfaces curated photo memories through Samsung Daily+, the Now brief on-screen widget and the Google Photos app, available first and exclusively for six months. Additional Google Photos features will roll out on Samsung TVs later in 2026.

Availability

Samsung's 2026 range of AI TVs are available across Australia via Samsung.com/au and leading retailers. For more information about Samsung`s 2026 AI TV lineup, please visit www.samsung.com/au

Price Guide

Please refer to the local addendum for the full pricing table. Pricing is set at dealer discretion.

[2] Samsung is ranked No.1 soundbar brand for 12 years (2014–2025) ® Futuresource Consulting Ltd. Based on overall soundbar market share by manufacturer on an annual unit & value basis.

[3] Compared to previous Samsung TV models.

[4] Series and model counts are based on the global launch lineup and may vary by region.

[5] Provides AI created content, with accuracy not guaranteed. Not all accents, dialects, and expressions are recognised. Availability of features may vary. Available on 2025 Q7F and above, and 2026 TVs.

[6] VDE Testing and Certification Institute evaluated RGB Micro LED size is ≤ 100 µm. Test Report 331701-TL6-, valid until 8 July 2026.

[7] Services are subject to change and may be suspended or ceased without notice. Not all languages, accents, dialects and expressions are recognised. Internet connection and Samsung account required. Data usage and subscription fees may apply.

[8] Information based on current viewing available on Samsung TV Plus channels only. Provides AI created content, with accuracy not guaranteed. Not all accents, dialects, and expressions are recognised. Availability of features may vary. Available on 2025 Q7F and above, and 2026 TVs.

[9] User interface subject to change without prior notice.

[10] Copilot by Microsoft, Perplexity, and other Samsung Vision AI Companion services terms apply and may require account login. Free and subscription-based versions available.

[11] 100 years of TV, Pure Profile, 2024. N=1,001 – 'Q15 - In what ways has TV brought your family closer? 51% 'Spending more quality time together

[12] 100 years of TV, Pure Profile, 2024. N=1,001 – 'Q15 - In what ways has TV brought your family closer? 45% 'Spending more quality time together

[13] 100 years of TV, Pure Profile, 2024. N=1,001 – 'Q15 - In what ways has TV brought your family closer? 41% 'Sharing passions and interests

[14] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[15] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. May not apply to Game Mode or Filmmaker Mode.

[16] AI technology designed to detect and optimise soccer content only. Availability and performance will vary according to several factors including source content and application in use

[17] Availability and performance will vary according to several factors including source content and application in use. Not all accents, dialects and expressions may be recognised by voice command.

[18] Feature accessible by the AI button for 2026 TVs, or by the Home button (long press) on the remote control without an AI button for remote controls on 2025 TVs (Q7F and above) and 2026 Crystal UHD TVs.

[19] VDE Testing and Certification Institute has tested and positively evaluated that Series R85H and R95H has a picture quality for Micro RGB Colour gamut ratio of BT.2020 (CIE u`,v` ≥ 100%).Test Report 331701-TL6-, valid until 8 July 2026.

[20] Samsung R95H range is available in 65", 75", 85". Micro ERGB R95F is available in 115". Micro RGB R85H range is available in 55", 75", 85" and 100".

[21] VDE Testing and Certification Institute evaluated RGB Micro LED size is ≤ 100 µm. Test Report 331701-TL6-, valid until 8 July 2026.

[22] Compared to non-RGB backlit TVs.

[23] The R95H has been independently verified as Glare Free: Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, Disability Glare UGR <34 by ul llc. (ul solutions), certificate number: v166045 – exp. 31>

[24] Bezel specs up to 1.2mm top/side and up to 8.1mm bottom.

[25] Sold separately. TV requires a separate power cable connection. Operating distance can vary depending on the surrounding environment. Wireless One Connect Box may not function if there is an obstruction, such as a wall, hindering its connection to the TV within your home. Wireless One Connect Box box may not work properly if placed inside a closed metal cabinet.

[26] Information based on Samsung TV Plus channels only. Provides AI created content, with accuracy not guaranteed. Not all accents, dialects, and expressions are recognised. Availability of features may vary.

[27] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[28] VDE Testing and Certification Institute has tested and positively evaluated that Series MR95 has a picture quality for Micro RGB Colour gamut ratio of BT.2020 (CIE u`,v` ≥ 100%). Test Report 331701-TL6-, valid until 8 July 2026. Based on the wider colour gamut of BT.2020 when compared to DCI-P3.

[29] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. May not apply to Game Mode or Filmmaker Mode.

[30] The range of Micro RGB HDR+ luminance is based on internal testing standards and subject to change according to viewing environment, source content or specific conditions.

[31] VDE Testing and Certification Institute evaluated the S90H and S95H for Real Black performance (Black level ≤ 0.005cd/m²; Greyscale discrimination (@500 Lx ambient; Gloss Unit ≤ 15GU). Test Report 332597-TL6-1, valid until 04/03/2027. The S95H and S90H meet the requirements of PANTONE® Validated: Certificate dated 20/02/2026. Picture quality may vary depending on quality and resolution of source content and viewing conditions. The S95H and S90H have been independently verified as Glare Free (Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, Disability Glare UGR <34 by ul llc. (ul solutions), certificate number: v166045 – exp. 31>

[32] Wireless One Connext Box purchased separately. TV requires a separate power cable connection. Operating distance can vary depending on the surrounding environment. Wireless One Connect Box may not function if there is an obstruction, such as a wall, hindering its connection to the TV within your home. Wireless One Connect Box box may not work properly if placed inside a closed metal cabinet.

[33] AMD FreeSync™ requires a compatible gaming PC with a FreeSync-compatible AMD graphics card or APU. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible requires a-G-SYNC compatible NVIDIA graphics card or a FreeSync-compatible AMD graphics card or APU and requires enabling VRR settings in both the TV and GPU driver settings. Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and graphics processing unit, as well as network connection speeds and ping levels when gaming on the cloud.

[34] Picture quality of upscaled content will vary depending on the quality and resolution of source content and may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[35] AI technology designed to detect and optimise soccer content only. Availability and performance will vary according to several factors including source content and application in use

[36] AI technology designed to detect and optimise soccer content only. Availability and performance will vary according to several factors including source content and application in use

[37] Stream complimentary curated art or additional artworks available via subscription. Internet connection required

[38] Provides AI created content, with accuracy not guaranteed. Not all accents, dialects, and expressions are recognised. Availability of features may vary. Feature accessible by the AI button 2026 TVs, or by the Home button (long press) on the remote control without an AI button for remote controls on 2025 TVs (Q7F and above) and 2026 Crystal UHD TVs.

[39] Picture quality may vary depending on quality and resolution of source content and viewing conditions.

[40] TV requires a separate power cable connection. Operating distance can vary depending on the surrounding environment. Wireless One Connect box may not work properly if placed inside a closed metal cabinet.

[41] Picture quality may vary depending on quality and resolution of source content and viewing conditions.

[42] Compared to traditional TVs. Built in Solution designed for house with dry walls. Requires drilling holes into wall. Not compatible with Wireless One Connect.

[43] TV requires a separate power cable connection. Operating distance can vary depending on the surrounding environment. Wireless One Connect box may not work properly if placed inside a closed metal cabinet.

[44] Picture quality may vary depending on quality and resolution of source content and viewing conditions. Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.

[45] Validation for TV colour accuracy that expresses the same colour under standard light source (D65 based) with paper texture. (Error within ΔE ≤ 3.0 level that a person cannot feel colour difference). Picture quality may vary depending on quality and resolution of source content and viewing conditions. Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.

[46] The LS03HW has been independently verified as Glare Free: Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, Disability Glare UGR <34 by ul llc. (ul solutions), certificate number: v166045 – exp. 31>

[47] Built in Solution designed for house with dry walls. Requires drilling holes into wall. Not compatible with Wireless One Connect.

[48] The LS03HE meets the requirements of PANTONE® Validated: Certificate dated 20/02/2026. Picture quality may vary depending on quality and resolution of source content and viewing conditions. Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes. The LS03HE has been independently verified as Glare Free: Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, Disability Glare UGR <34 by ul llc. (ul solutions), certificate number: v166045 – exp. 31>

[49] Information based on current viewing available on Samsung TV Plus channels only. Provides AI created content, with accuracy not guaranteed. Voice commands recognise English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Korean, but not all accents, dialects, and expressions are recognised. Availability of features may vary, depending on the source content and privacy settings. Requires internet connection.

[50] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[51] Compared to U8000H.

[52] Viewing experience will vary depending on various factors including quality and resolution of source content.

[53] 120Hz on M70H 55' and above. Requires compatible gaming PC supporting 4K resolution, 100 Motion Rate and 60Hz Variable Refresh Rate. Picture quality will vary depending on quality and resolution of source content.

[54] The range of Mini LED HDR luminance is based on internal testing standards and subject to change according to viewing conditions or specifications.

[55] Picture quality of upscaled content and overall viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[56] Performance may vary depending on installation environment and surroundings.

[57] Samsung is ranked No.1 soundbar brand for 12 years (2014–2025) ® Futuresource Consulting Ltd. Based on overall soundbar market share by manufacturer on an annual unit & value basis.

[58] Source content must be Dolby Atmos® for Dolby Atmos® playback. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content.

[59] Samsung Q-Symphony is compatible with all 2022-2026 Samsung TVs (excluding The Serif & The Sero) and Wi-Fi Speakers. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. AI features are compatible with select TVs: (Y23 Q70C↑, Y24 Q70D↑, Y25 QN70F↑, Y26 M80H↑, Y24-26 The Frame, The Frame Pro). Maximum number of connected compatible sound devices vary according to production year (Y26: 5 devices, Y23-25: 3 devices, Y20-22: 1 device).

[60] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. Feature accessible through the SmartThings app. Requires a mobile device running on Android 9.0 or above or iOS 15.0 or above (subject to change on software update) with the SmartThings app installed. SmartThings is compatible with selected devices. Please see samsung.com/au/SmartThings/. Each device must be connected to Wi-Fi or other wireless network. Content services are subject to change without notice.

[61] Sound quality and performance will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content

[62] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content.

[63] Source content must be Dolby Atmos® for Dolby Atmos® playback. Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content.

[64] Ad-supported streaming service with content subject to change without notice.

[65] Google Cast is trademarks of Google LLC. Content services are subject to change without notice.

[66] Google Photos is trademarks of Google LLC

[67] Features and availability may vary by model and region.