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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dah Sing Bank and HKSMEA launch SME ESG Charter 2026 to drive certification

June 02, 2026 | 15:07
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Dah Sing Bank and the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association have joined forces to launch the SME ESG Charter 2026, aimed at empowering local SMEs to pursue ESG certification and unlock growth opportunities.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2026 - Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank" or "the Bank") and the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association ("HKSMEA") once again join forces this year to launch the "SME ESG Charter 2026" ("ESG Charter 2026"), further driving Hong Kong's SMEs toward sustainable transformation. With a focus on advancing ESG efforts from "awareness" and "assessment" to "implementation" and "value creation", it helps enterprises integrate ESG into their operational strategies and turn it into a driving force for business growth.

Over the past two years, more than 70 SMEs have successfully obtained free independent assessment and certification through the SME ESG Charter. This year, Dah Sing Bank and the HKSMEA further strengthen the ESG Charter 2026's role as a platform for ESG implementation. Together with the online self-assessment tool and related support, they help businesses develop clear, practical action roadmaps—so they can steadily improve their ESG performance.

Ms. Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director and Group Head of Personal Banking of Dah Sing Bank, said: "SMEs are one of Dah Sing Bank's key customer segments and an important stakeholder group in our ESG strategy. As market focus on sustainable development continues to grow, enterprises are placing increasing value on the long-term benefits of ESG. At the same time, SMEs are facing rising ESG-related requirements from customers and business partners. This year, Dah Sing Bank will continue to support the SME ESG Charter. In addition to helping SMEs understand the essential requirements, we will also demonstrate through practical implementation examples that ESG is more than regulatory compliance—it can also strengthen competitiveness and unlock business opportunities. We look forward to supporting SMEs in progressively integrating ESG into their operations, building a more resilient foundation, and advancing sustainable development in a steady and sustainable manner."

Andrew Kwok, President of HKSMEA, said: "After two years of promotion, we are delighted to see a significant increase in the number of SMEs participating in the SME ESG Charter and obtaining certification. This year, in addition to continuing to leverage our ESG online self-assessment platform to help more SMEs understand and put ESG into practice, we will further strengthen the mobilisation efforts of our ESG Ambassadors. We hope that the ESG Ambassadors will encourage more SMEs to participate in the SME ESG Charter by sharing their own experience. At the same time, we will actively seek recognition from the Government and relevant regulatory authorities to enhance the SME ESG Charter's credibility and acceptance."

SMEs can apply to join the ESG Charter 2026 between 1 June 2026 and 15 November 2026. Dah Sing Bank and the HKSMEA will continue to provide comprehensive support to participating SMEs through promotional activities, workshops, technical consultations, audits and certifications, public education, and strengthening corporate connections, all of which are aimed at assisting SMEs in their transition towards economic sustainability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Dah Sing Bank

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Dah Sing Bank HKSMEA Sustainable transformation Operational strategies business opportunities

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