Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

January 07, 2026 | 14:32
The company highlighted how free ad-supported TV and creator content are reshaping television viewing habits and hardware.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. yesterday held "FAST Forward: How New Streaming Models Are Shaping the Next Generation of TV" as part of its Tech Forum panel series at CES 2026. Taking place at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada, the panel brought together leaders from entertainment and media to explore the evolution of streaming and the rapid rise of free-ad-supported television (FAST).

The session highlighted the interconnected relationship between today's rapidly evolving consumer behaviors and preferences, the transformation of content by technology and monetization models, the expanding role of creators as studios and the ways in which interactive and live experiences are catalyzing a shift from passive viewing into active engagement.

Moderated by Natalie Jarvey of The Ankler, the panel featured Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus; Alessandra Catanese, CEO of Smosh and Bruce Casino, EVP, Sales & Distribution, U.S., NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

FAST Gains Momentum as Audiences Recalibrate Value

As audiences grapple with subscription fatigue and a fragmented streaming landscape, the panel focused on how FAST is restoring simplicity and value to television. Samsung TV Plus anchored the conversation as a platform designed to reduce friction, offering hundreds of live and on-demand channels in one free, easily accessible experience across Samsung TVs and devices worldwide.

"The TV experience today can often feel like too much work for the viewer," said SVP Brodsky. "Our goal with Samsung TV Plus is to simplify television again and combine the power of linear discovery with a modern, connected experience that feels effortless, curated and truly valuable."

The panelists emphasized that FAST has evolved into a core part of the streaming ecosystem, complementing subscription and traditional models while delivering premium, proven programming at scale. For Samsung TV Plus, that evolution is rooted in shared experiences that elevate viewing and meet users not just where they already are, but where they want to be.

Hybrid Models Redefine the Streaming Ecosystem

Panelists emphasized that the evolution of streaming is less about replacing traditional models and more about expanding how audiences engage with content. FAST, subscription and linear distribution models are increasingly working in tandem, allowing studios to extend the life of proven franchises, reach new viewers and unlock additional value without sacrificing performance elsewhere. By leveraging data, audience behavior and decades of content insight, media companies are deploying FAST to complement existing channels and create a more resilient and diversified ecosystem.

EVP Bruce Casino highlighted how this approach has enabled NBCUniversal to bring both classic and contemporary content to FAST audiences while continuing to see strong performance across platforms. "FAST doesn't replace traditional distribution, it extends it," said Casino. "What we're seeing is that when great content shows up in multiple places, it creates incremental value rather than cannibalization — allowing franchises to thrive across FAST, streaming and linear channels."

Creators Emerge as the New Studios

The panel also examined how the changing nature of consumer habits and television platforms means content creators do not have to work exclusively with legacy studios to reach a broad audience. As this medium expands from social platforms to the living room, FAST is helping bridge digital culture and traditional TV, while also serving to elevate its production quality.

Samsung TV Plus was highlighted as a platform that helps creators evolve from digital-first brands into full-fledged television studios, helping expand reach, unlock new monetization opportunities and introduce content to broader, global audiences.

One of the clearest examples of a brand that has taken the step from digital-first brand to legitimate TV studio is sketch comedy-improv collective Smosh. By launching a FAST channel with Samsung TV Plus, Smosh has been able to strengthen its connection with its already-dedicated fans while gaining access to a much larger viewer base. Due to this evolution, Smosh has enhanced long-term growth.

"Partnering with Samsung TV Plus allowed us to elevate our production quality and invest in the future of the Smosh brand," said CEO Alessandra Catanese. "It was the right platform to help us reach a broader audience while positioning our content in a premium environment that supports where we're headed as a company."

Live and Interactive Experiences Drive Engagement

Looking beyond on-demand viewing, panelists discussed how live programming like concerts and interactivity are reshaping the television experience by creating shared moments that audiences actively participate in.

With features such as synchronized premieres and real-time participation, technology is transforming television from a passive activity into an interactive experience — fostering connection, excitement and a sense of belonging that brings viewers together organically.Together, the panelists agreed that the future of television will be defined by flexibility, cultural connection and experiences that invite participation, not just consumption.

"Authentic content that creates cultural connection and brings people together is what matters most," said SVP Brodsky. "That's why we're investing in live events, creator programming and interactive formats that remind people why TV has always been the center of the home."

As streaming continues to evolve, Samsung is focused on helping shape a TV ecosystem that delivers value for viewers, opportunity for creators and scale for advertisers, — redefining what television can be in 2026 and beyond.

Samsung Visual Display

Stena RoRo signs five year charter contract with Marine Atlantic

Stena RoRo signs five year charter contract with Marine Atlantic

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

