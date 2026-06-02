Chubb Life Hong Kong enhances MyLegacy V with 6-year guaranteed breakeven period

Chubb MyLegacy V – Harvest (Payment terms: 3 / 5 years): Optimized for capital efficiency and liquidity, driving potential wealth accumulation over short to medium terms with a faster guaranteed breakeven.

Chubb MyLegacy V –Blossom (Payment terms: 2 / 5 / 8 / 12 years): Ideal for mid-to-long-term saving goals, offering flexible withdrawals and payouts to facilitate seamless legacy planning across generations.

Market-leading capital recovery: The new 3-pay option in Chubb MyLegacy V – Harvest achieves full guaranteed breakeven within six years.

Flexible liquidity: Clients can access their policy's value through cash withdrawals and annuity, supporting both planned and unexpected needs throughout their wealth journey.

"6-year guaranteed breakeven" means the guaranteed cash value will be equal to or greater than the total premiums paid as of the 6th policy anniversary. As of April 24, 2026, this comparison is based on major savings insurance products with the same premium payment term type, offered by major long-term insurers listed on the Register of Authorized Insurers in Hong Kong, as authorised by the Insurance Authority.

Appendix

Product Nature: A participating whole life insurance plan.

Target Segments: Clients who are seeking flexible legacy planning solutions and opportunities for wealth growth

Two plan options under the series. Customers may select either plan individually or combine both, tailoring their choices to financial needs. This approach enables a balance between long-term wealth growth and guaranteed short-to-mid-term returns, with greater transferability than traditional financial products such as time deposits.

Chubb MyLegacy V - Harvest Chubb MyLegacy V – Blossom Payment terms 3 / 5 years 2 / 5 / 8 / 12 years Positioning Faster breakeven and short-to-mid-term wealth accumulation Highly competitive mid-to-long-term returns (potential Internal Rate of Return up to 6.5%), with optimized legacy planning

Flexible and Economical Alternative for Trusts

Chubb MyLegacy V offers the high-level flexibility required to fulfill bespoke legacy planning needs, serving as a 'simplified trust' solution:

o Dynamic Succession Planning: Customers can change the Insured as many times as they wish.

o Multi-Successor Features: Appoint up to five successor owners with specified sequence of succession.

o Customized Settlement Options: Up to 10 settlement options, such as choice of lump sum, installments, or a combination of both for death proceeds.

o Policy Continuation Option: Designated beneficiary to become the owner and insured of a new Chubb MyLegacy V policy when the insured passes away.

o Split Policy Option: Convert partial surrender value into a new policy for another insured, retaining the original policy year and date to support multiple purposes of legacy planning.

o Policy Guardian: Flexible pre-arranged withdrawals and designated interim owner to ensure minor successor owners are supported until adulthood.

o Charitable Giving: Designate charitable organizations as policy beneficiaries.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 - Chubb Life Hong Kong has raised the standard for savings insurance with a major enhancement to its flagship product,Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V ("Chubb MyLegacy V"). The new three-year premium payment option ("3-pay option") delivers a guaranteed breakeven period as little as six years– making it one of the fastest among comparable savings insurance plans in the Hong Kong marketThis upgrade empowers customers to accelerate wealth growth and plan their legacy with greater flexibility.A recent report by Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research found that 40% of pre-retirees in Hong Kong identify market volatility as a major threat to their savings. Chubb MyLegacy V addresses this concern by offering a holistic solution that balances liquidity needs with long-term, multi-generational wealth transfer.The Plan offers two distinct options catering to varied financial goals:Chubb MyLegacy V also offers a flexible and economical alternative to traditional family trusts, making legacy planning accessible without a high asset threshold. Customers benefit from dynamic succession planning, multiple successor options, policy continuation for beneficiaries, support for minor successor owners, and the ability to designate charitable organizations as beneficiaries.Other key benefits include:Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, "Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V is built around what matters most to our customers – flexibility, security, and the ability to grow and protect their wealth for future generations. The new 3-pay option offers one of the fastest guaranteed breakeven periods in Hong Kong, giving customers a clear advantage in achieving their financial goals. This enhancement further strengthens Chubb MyLegacy V as a leading savings insurance solution, making wealth planning simpler and more achievable. We are proud to support our customers as they build a lasting legacy with confidence."Chubb MyLegacy V Insurance Plan is the latest edition of the Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan series. For more information, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-my-legacy-insurance-plan-v.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.