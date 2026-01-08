Corporate

Samsung Bespoke AI 2026 acts as a home companion

January 08, 2026 | 15:39
The AI system is designed to understand and anticipate household needs, managing appliances and daily routines.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today outlined its vision for Digital Appliances (DA) Business to enable better living — as well as the key strategies driving this initiative — during its Deep Dive session at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The outline for the company's vision comes at a time in which the global home appliance market navigates the growing importance of AI in connected living.

Led by Cheolgi Kim, Head of the DA Business, the session laid out how Samsung's Bespoke AI appliances are seamlessly connected through SmartThings to evolve them from mere devices into 'Home Companions.'

These devices are equipped with Bixby voice recognition technology, screens, and cameras that allow them to see, hear and understand to proactively respond to users. This makes them capable of intelligently adapting to users' daily lives. At the same time, intelligent adaptation extends beyond home appliances to TVs and mobile devices to build a broader AI ecosystem in which devices can fulfil the role of a true Home Companion.

"Samsung's ultimate goal is to enable a better living through Bespoke AI," said Cheolgi Kim. "Through our extensive ecosystem that connects devices across DX products – including mobile phones and TV – and our appliances' unique form factors, we are providing differentiated experiences to our consumers and creating more value through those experiences."

Regional Strategies Powering Global Growth

Also during the session, JS Moon, Head of R&D at the DA Business, highlighted how Samsung is tailoring its 2026 appliance portfolio to meet regional market needs. In North America, innovative form factors like the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo continued to drive strong growth. In addition to the AI lineup, new kitchen packages featuring unified stainless-steel designs are expected to satisfy local preferences in 2026.

In Europe, energy efficiency remains a top priority. Samsung has introduced highly efficient appliances, including the Bespoke AI washer, which is up to 65% more energy efficient than energy efficiency class A minimum requirements in Europe,1 advanced HVAC solutions and built-in kitchen products designed to meet stringent sustainability expectations.

Latin America continues to see strong momentum led by laundry and air conditioning solutions, while rising interest in smart home ecosystems and localized AI features like regional language support and expanded AI Energy Mode represent a major growth opportunity in Asia.

"At Samsung, we aim to deliver meaningful AI experiences that are deeply aligned with local lifestyles and needs," said JS Moon. "As such, we will keep enhancing these regional features and expand core AI features such as AI Energy Mode to a wider range of price points and product types beyond premium lineups."

Expanding the Role of AI in Everyday Life

Looking ahead, Samsung reaffirmed its commitment to expanding beyond traditional appliances into areas such as HVAC, modular homes, insurance-based care extending the value of AI, and connectivity in new aspects of daily life. By combining open collaboration, regional customization and long-term software support, Samsung aims to reduce household burdens and deliver AI experiences that feel practical, trusted and deeply aligned with how people live.

By PR Newswire

Samsung Digital Appliances

TagTag:
Samsung Samsung Electronics Bespoke AI appliances Household needs

