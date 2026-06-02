Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture launches inaugural plant-based festival in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 June 2026 - To position Taiwan's premium agricultural products as high-end choices in global markets, Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture has partnered with the renowned Taiwanese pure-vegan fine-dining brand, YM Spring, to co-organize the inaugural "Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival" in Singapore. Running for four months from May 30 to September 30, this campaign features a diverse lineup of activities, including a plant-based promotion during the Vesak Day celebrations at Fo Guang Shan (Singapore), the "Fruity Symphony" set menu collaboration with the local iconic restaurant "Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant," and an immersive floral and produce exhibition hosted at the official residence of the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore. Together, these events showcase the exquisite selection, cultural aesthetics, and sustainable value of Taiwanese agricultural products.The Ministry of Agriculture stated that the festival's first wave debuted from May 30 to June 1 during the "2026 Singapore Vesak Day Celebrations". In partnership with Fo Guang Shan (Singapore), this initiative successfully integrated Taiwanese agricultural products into a religious, cultural, and festive setting for a cross-domain showcase. The event especially highlighted Taiwan's new agricultural innovation, the "Mango Pineapple (Tainung No. 23)". Celebrated for its delicate flesh and intense aroma, it blends a tropical mango-like fragrance with the perfect sweet-and-sour pineapple flavor, demonstrating Taiwan's achievements in fruit breeding and quality research. On-site tasting sessions drew crowds of local residents, allowing Singaporean consumers to directly experience the sweet, juicy, and distinctive charm of Taiwan's mango pineapples.In addition to the featured fruits, Taiwanese floriculture emerged as a major highlight of the event. Premium Taiwanese Phalaenopsis (moth orchids) adorned the official Vesak Day banquet venue, with their elegant shapes, diverse colors, and exceptional longevity, proudly demonstrating the global competitiveness of Taiwan's orchid industry in breeding and cultivation. Concurrently, Taiwanese Oncidium orchids—also known as dancing lady orchids—were seamlessly integrated into the decor at Fo Guang Shan (Singapore). This harmony of floral artistry and festive space beautifully presented a refined, elegant, and culturally rich aesthetic image of Taiwanese agriculture.The Ministry of Agriculture noted that Singapore is Taiwan's 9th-largest export market for agricultural products, with the export value reaching USD 130 million in 2025 (Year 114), making it a vital hub for Taiwan's expansion into Southeast Asia and global high-end markets. The "Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival" is far more than a standard agricultural promotion; it is a premium brand showcase centered on plant-based dining, sustainable agriculture, and exquisite fruits and flowers. Through these festive experiences, culinary applications, and curated exhibitions, the initiative aims to deepen the Singaporean market's recognition of and appreciation for Taiwanese agricultural products.

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