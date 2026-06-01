Bracell highlights removal of 6 million tons of CO₂ in sustainability report

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2026 - Bracell, one of the world's leading producers of dissolving and specialty pulp, reported in its 2025 Sustainability Report that it removed 6 million tons of CO₂ from the atmosphere between 2020 and 2025 and expanded its climate monitoring capabilities through the installation of flux towers across planted forests and native vegetation areas. The progress reinforces the company's strategy of integrating nature-based solutions with scientific monitoring to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This result is driven by the role of forests in the company's carbon balance. In 2025 alone, Bracell removed 3.4 million tCO₂e, with 1.8 million tons coming from planted forests and 1.6 million tons from preserved native areas. The cumulative total of 6 million tons marks important progress toward the company's goal of removing 25 million tons of CO₂ by 2030, set under the "Bracell 2030" commitment, and reflects the maturation of its forest assets as well as the potential for scale gains in the coming years.



As part of this scaling strategy, Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, intensified investments in climate monitoring technologies. In 2025, the company began installing a new flux tower in a native vegetation area within the Lontra Private Natural Heritage Reserve (RPPN Lontra), in the state of Bahia, expanding the existing measurement network across its operations.



Flux Towers: What They Are and What They Are Used For



Flux towers enable high-frequency measurement of carbon and water vapor exchanges between vegetation and the atmosphere. Equipped with sensors that capture variables such as CO₂ concentration, temperature, humidity, and radiation, these systems generate data used to improve the understanding of ecosystem carbon balance and to support strategic decision-making in response to climate change.



"Accurate measurement of carbon fluxes is a strategic differentiator for Bracell. By combining science, technology, and responsible forest management, we are advancing climate value generation and the development of concrete solutions for decarbonisation. As we expand our forest base and deepen our use of data, we also increase our capacity to capture and generate positive climate impact consistently over time. Through the integration of technological innovation and natural assets, the company consolidates its role in the global climate agenda, positioning Brazil as a key player in the low-carbon bioeconomy," says Márcio Nappo, Vice President of Sustainability at Bracell.



"The company already uses advanced statistical models developed from field data collected in Bracell's areas and other regions of Brazil, which increases the accuracy of estimates of stored carbon and strengthens the credibility of emissions and removals inventories. This work is complemented by the use of flux towers, which allow for highly accurate, real-time measurement of carbon exchanges between vegetation and the atmosphere. As a result, we have evolved toward a technical methodology based on real forest data, enabling us to report our results more responsibly and improve forest planning. At the same time, we remain focused on short-term results without losing sight of a long-term strategic vision, continuously seeking improvement opportunities aligned with the business and the consistent generation of value," says Gabriela Matzner, Forest Management R&D Manager at Bracell.



https://www.bracell.com

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