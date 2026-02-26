Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds4 series with enhanced audio quality

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced its latest Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4, redefining what premium earbuds can deliver in both superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability. Built to sound as good as they feel, the Galaxy Buds4 series pairs incredible sound quality with a more refined, computationally designed fit, bringing Samsung's most advanced audio and wearability innovations together in one seamless experience. For the first time, Buds4 Pro features a wider woofer, combined with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)[1] and a state-of-the-art enhanced Adaptive Equaliser (EQ), to help supply full-spectrum sound as true to the original recording — while intelligently adapting to real-world conditions. Thoughtful design updates, intuitive hands-free controls, and deeper AI integration further underscore Samsung's commitment to earbuds designed for how people listen, move, and live throughout the day.

"Samsung understands that a truly premium audio experience combines technical sound quality with how that sound feels throughout a user's day," said Ikhyun Cho, Corporate VP of Mobile Enhancement R&D Team, Mobile eXperience. "With the Galaxy Buds4 series, our design philosophy was uncompromising, providing all-day comfort without sacrificing audio performance, because these are what consumers value most. We engineered our most powerful hi-fi audio and our most secure, ergonomic fit to enhance one another, delivering the best and most satisfying listening experience we've ever created."

Computational Design Optimised for Enhanced Stability and All-Day Comfort

With the Buds4 series, Samsung has established a computational design based on more than hundreds of millions of global ear data points and over 10,000 simulations[2]. The Buds4 series features an ultra-sleek, ergonomic fit with smaller[3], better-fitting earbud heads to deliver a more secure, comfortable experience during all-day wear. The new stabilised blade includes a premium metal finish and an engraved pinch control[4] area designed to help users easily locate and adjust settings. The new, transparent, clamshell-type cradle makes storage and charging more intuitive and convenient – while also highlighting the refined blade design to deliver a stylish, high-quality listening experience on the go.

Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 offer distinct design architectures to meet different needs. Galaxy Buds4 Pro features a canal fit design that combines ultimate sound with maximum functionality. The open-fit design of Galaxy Buds4 delivers a comfortable, user-friendly audio experience. Customers also have the option to choose from several distinct colourways. Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 are available in White and Black with a refined matte finish, as well as an online-exclusive Pink Gold for Buds4 Pro, only available on Samsung.com/au.

Superior Hi-Fi Sound With Innovative Hardware Updates

Larger speakers offer better sound quality, and Buds4 Pro introduces a new wider woofer, featuring a new design that helps to make efficient use of space. By maximising the vibration area and minimising the speaker's edge, the wider woofer increases the effective speaker area by almost 20%[5]. Combined with the tweeter, these features deliver natural, immersive audio with clean bass and rich treble that supports 24-bit/96kHz audio[6] – ultimately delivering high-fidelity sound as true to the original recording. These enhancements capture everything from the high, resonant sounds of violins to the deep, throaty pulses of double basses – details that were difficult to reproduce in earlier generations. Also, the outer microphone is strategically placed on the upper side of the metal finish to maximise Active Noise Cancellation functionality while minimising feedback from wind and other external factors.

Maximised Audio Experiences With Enhanced Adaptive EQ and ANC

Galaxy Buds4 series offers software updates that build on powerful adaptive sound capabilities users have come to love in previous Buds generations. Enhanced ANC is designed to tune out noise from heavy transit sounds to everyday background noise, helping to ensure an immersive audio experience that adapts to changing environments. For example, when commuting on a bus, train or airplane, Buds4's enhanced Active Noise Cancelling reduces low-frequency engine and road noise while maintaining rich, balanced sound – allowing users to focus on music, podcasts or calls without distraction.

Enhanced Adaptive ANC/EQ[7] allows for full media immersion, minimising noise leakage by analysing the wearing conditions and unique ear shape of each user. Alongside dynamic frequency adjustments, this feature applies optimal ANC algorithms in real-time for peak noise-cancelling performance so users can enjoy fine-tuned sound experiences tailored to their individual needs.

When it's time to make a phone call, Super Clear Call[8] utilises super wideband call technology to provide ultra-clear call quality and double the bandwidth of conventional Bluetooth calls. Whether users are cheering at a baseball game, dining in a bustling restaurant, or spending time with their children at the playground, their voice remains crisp and clear, ensuring they sound as if they were speaking face-to-face.

An Enriched Galaxy Ecosystem Experience

For Galaxy users, the Buds4 series introduces integrations that enhance the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Users can initiate AI agents[9] – including Bixby[10], Gemini[11] and Perplexity[12] – with hands-free and voice controls, helping users stay engaged with their surroundings while maintaining control over their audio experience. Buds4 Pro allows users to access AI features without reaching for their phones, making it easier than ever to integrate AI into their everyday routines.

Galaxy ecosystem users can enjoy simple Buds setup.[13] Just by opening the cradle – without having to install the Galaxy Wearable app – Galaxy users can easily connect their Buds to their phone or tablet. Through the Buds shortcut menu or in the Quick Panel, users can control and customise the volume or EQ for the optimal sound experience.

Buds4 Pro also includes Head Gesture[14] controls to manage calls and engage with Bixby, allowing users to perform subsequent actions hands-free. Along with voice commands, hands-free controls such as these allow users to navigate their day without distraction, ensuring their daily activities remain seamless and uninterrupted.

Availability

The Galaxy Buds4 series is available for pre-order in Australia starting today, with general availability starting March 11.

To learn more about the Galaxy Buds4 series, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-buds4-series/.