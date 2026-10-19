SABECO, VFF expand Ambassadors of National Progress Award

Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) launched the 2026 Ambassadors of National Progress Award in Hanoi on October 16, expanding the programme to cover all 34 provinces and centrally governed cities and recognise contributions in emerging fields, including agricultural technology, design, materials and traditional crafts.

Nominations will run from October to December, with the award retaining its six categories: vocational training, environmental sustainability, community development, technology and science for communities, balanced lifestyle and community wellbeing, and arts and culture for communities.

Provincial and municipal VFF committees are responsible for coordinating nominations, following a call from the VFF Central Committee’s standing committee for local bodies and member organisations to nominate individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their communities.

The 2026 Ambassadors of National Progress Award was launched in Hanoi on October 16. Photo: SABECO

Of the nominated candidates, 150 will advance to a public voting round, with 15 ultimately selected as award recipients. The final assessment will combine the selection committee's evaluation, accounting for 70 per cent of the result, with public votes contributing the remaining 30 per cent. Voting will be available through SMS and the award's microsite.

The expanded scope is intended to bring greater visibility to individuals and initiatives whose contributions may have received limited public recognition, while encouraging participation across generations and fields of community development.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on October 16 in Hanoi, Tan Teck Chuan Lester, general director of Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), said Vietnam's progress was rooted in perseverance and community spirit, alongside a willingness to learn and adapt.

“What continues to inspire us about Vietnam is the way people keep moving forward - with perseverance and a strong commitment to community, but also with ingenuity, curiosity and an openness to learn, adapt and try new ways,” he said.

He added that younger generations were bringing fresh ideas and approaches to community development, making it important to recognise contributions emerging from different fields and age groups.

Tan Teck Chuan Lester, general director of SABECO. Photo: SABECO

Cao Xuan Thao, vice chairman of the VFF Central Committee, said recognising exemplary individuals and good deeds at grassroots level could encourage public participation in national development and strengthen solidarity.

Thao also stressed that objectivity and fairness would remain central to the nomination and evaluation process. “We will ensure objectivity, fairness and professional standards throughout the nomination and evaluation process at all levels,” he said.

First introduced in 2025 as part of SABECO's celebrations marking its 150-year brewing legacy, the award returns in 2026 with broader geographical coverage and additional voting options.

SABECO said its participation reflected its commitment to growing alongside Vietnam under the theme 'Vietnam Together, Thrive as One'.

Established more than 150 years ago, SABECO operates 26 breweries and a distribution network reaching hundreds of thousands of retailers nationwide. Its principal brands include Bia Saigon, Bia 333, and Bia Lac Viet.

According to the company, its product portfolio has received nearly 80 international awards since 2019. In 2026, Bia 333 was named Vietnam Country Winner – Lager at the World Beer Awards and won silver at the Australian International Beer Awards. Bia Saigon Export Premium and Bia Lac Viet received gold at the World Beer Championships in the United States, while Bia Lac Viet also won gold at the International Beer Challenge in the United Kingdom, where SABECO was named Brewer of the Year – Asia.

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