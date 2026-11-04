From adversity to empowerment: A woman's mission to help others

The effects of polio have made it difficult for Le Thi Ngoc Lan, from Da Bac in the former province of Hoa Binh, to walk. Yet, over nearly 18 years in household electrical repairs and motor winding, she has not only built a livelihood with her skilled hands but also freely passed on her trade to others facing similar circumstances.

Having worked in household electrical repairs and motor winding for nearly 18 years, Le Thi Ngoc Lan has built a solid reputation among customers in Da Bac. Photo: THND

Her story is a testament to resilience in the face of adversity and the spirit of sharing within the community – values that Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group hopes to help spread through its Noi Tron Yeu Thuong (Connecting with Love) programme.

With mobility difficulties caused by polio in childhood, Lan once felt that she was less fortunate than others. Some people who came to her shop were initially motivated by sympathy for her circumstances.

Over time, however, she came to understand that what mattered most in earning customers’ trust and bringing them back was her technical skill, meticulousness and sense of responsibility in every job.

From a woman who had to work hard to adapt to her physical limitations, she has become someone who can earn her own income, support her family, and create vocational training opportunities for others in similar circumstances.

From painful first steps to skilled hands

Born healthy, Lan contracted a fever at just six months old that left her with muscle atrophy in her legs. Walking thus became a challenge from her earliest years. It was not until she was eight that she began learning to walk, taking her first steps while holding on to objects for support.

Despite her mobility difficulties, she was eager to learn and was well liked by her teachers and classmates. After years of schooling in her hometown, she continued her education in Hanoi, determined to find a way to become independent through her own abilities.

In household electrical repairs and motor winding, her physical limitations made the work all the more arduous.

The job, which already requires dexterity, demanded even more time and effort from Lan as she adapted to it. But she refused to give up. The patience she had developed through learning to walk, mastering vocational skills and completing each job helped her accumulate experience and steadily improve her craft.

After 18 years in the trade, Lan has established her own reputation. Regular customers say she works with dedication and enthusiasm, carries out repairs thoroughly and charges reasonable prices. It is this commitment that has earned her their trust on the strength of her own abilities.

By her side is her husband, who has been with her for nearly 20 years and has always admired her intelligence, resourcefulness and ability to manage her work. Her family has become a source of support, giving her greater confidence on her journey towards independence.

What makes Lan's story particularly admirable is not simply her ability to overcome her own difficulties. As her business gradually became more stable, she began thinking about others who were also struggling to find a way forward in life.

Passing on skills and inspiring others to become independent

Drawing on her own experience, Lan understands how meaningful it is for people with disabilities to have a suitable job. That is why she has chosen the most practical way she can to help: passing on her electrical repair skills to those who need them, particularly people facing difficulties in life.

Editors Nhat Mai and Thanh Vu - an ultra-endurance athlete, and representative of Tan Hiep Phat, try their hand at motor winding. Photo: THND

She provides free vocational training, starting with the most basic techniques. Patiently, she explains important details, reminds learners not to rush and emphasises the need for care and precision in every step.

For Lan, passing on a trade is not simply about showing others how to do a job. What she hopes most is that learners will master the skills, find suitable employment, earn an income and support themselves.

Alongside vocational training, Lan also provides free repair services for people with disabilities and those in difficult circumstances. While the material assistance may not be substantial, her empathy and compassion bring immense emotional value to those who receive it.

Beyond her work at the shop, Lan actively participates in social activities in various capacities. She is chairwoman of Hoa Binh Club for Youth with Disabilities, a member of the Executive Committee of Vietnam Association of Youth with Disabilities, and a member of the Executive Committee of Phu Tho Association for the Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans.

Through these activities, she has more opportunities to connect with benefactors and mobilise resources to support people with disabilities who have limited opportunities to socialise and access assistance. Her efforts help those facing similar circumstances become more confident and take a more active role in integrating into society.

When residence and kindness go hand in hand

Resilience enables people to overcome adversity, while kindness allows positive values to spread beyond an individual's own story. When these two qualities come together, one person's journey to a better life can transform their own circumstances while creating opportunities for many others.

This is also the spirit behind Tan Hiep Phat's 'Connecting with Love' programme, which shares stories of people in need of care and support and honours those who strive every day to overcome difficulties and live responsibly towards themselves, their families and the community.

The people featured do not necessarily have to achieve extraordinary feats. They may be individuals who work diligently to support themselves while willingly passing on their skills and trades to others, or those who, despite facing hardships in their own lives, choose to help people less fortunate than themselves.

Le Thi Ngoc Lan's story is one such example. Having overcome her own limitations to pursue a career in household electrical repairs and motor winding, she also devotes her time to providing free vocational training to others facing similar circumstances, helping them gain more opportunities to earn an income, become independent and build confidence in the future.

Representatives of Tan Hiep Phat Group meet with Le Thi Ngoc Lan and listen to her story as part of the Connecting with Love programme. Photo: THND

Sharing its commitment to the initiative, a Tan Hiep Phat representative said the company has consistently valued people who rise above adversity through their own determination while creating positive value for society. This is why Tan Hiep Phat Group has accompanied the 'Connecting with Love' programme for many years, with the aim of helping spread authentic stories of resilience, compassion and a sense of responsibility towards others.

Through the programme, the company hopes that these uplifting stories will foster empathy as well as inspire practical action, contributing to a community where people share, care for, and support one another.

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