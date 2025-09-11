SABECO reaffirms commitment to brewing excellence on 150th anniversary

The campaign aims to honour the legacy of Vietnamese brewing excellence and celebrate SABECO's long-standing role in preserving and advancing the traditions started by pioneers, and thriving together with the nation.

Throughout its journey, SABECO has become an integral part of Vietnamese life, with iconic brands such as Bia Saigon and 333 present in everyday moments of joy, meaningful gatherings, and national celebrations. Since its humble beginnings in 1875 with an ice workshop serving the growing demand for cold drinks in southern Vietnam, SABECO has evolved into a strong national brand that has constantly embraced a pioneering spirit and surpassed periods of transformation to build its own legacy.

More than just a witness to the nation’s changes and progress, SABECO has evolved into a companion of Vietnam, a brand that embodies the spirit of thriving together, and represents national pride, innovation, and a progressive Vietnamese identity. With the country’s largest team of professional Vietnamese brewmasters, who truly understand the Vietnamese taste and are trusted to deliver world-class quality with local soul, SABECO proudly stands as a national icon built by the Vietnamese people.

The campaign is SABECO’s tribute to 150 years of Vietnamese brewing excellence and its deep-rooted connection with the Vietnamese people. It also reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to brewing with purpose and thriving together with the nation through every era of progress.

Celebrating national progress together

The campaign introduces a series of initiatives designed to share inspiring stories that embody the Vietnamese spirit of rising side by side, and strengthen connections with local communities across Vietnam. At the heart of these is “Legacy On The Move” – a bus tour that brings SABECO’s heritage and pride directly to the people. The bus symbolizes connections and shared celebrations, connecting SABECO’s 150-year story to communities across Vietnam, where SABECO has expanded its footprint with brewery placement and daily operations in these areas.

The bus tour will run for two months across nine provinces and cities, starting in Ho Chi Minh City where SABECO’s brewing legacy was born. The journey will kick off at the Bia Saigon brewery, one of Vietnam's oldest breweries, and travel to iconic spots around the city. From there, it will continue through Can Tho, Vinh Long, Vung Tau, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Nghe An. The final stop will be in the capital city of Hanoi, marking a fulfilling journey of connecting local communities from South to North.

As part of the bus tour, a series of “Legacy Nights” will be hosted in Ho Chi Minh, Vinh Long, Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, and Hanoi, further emphasising SABECO’s purpose of uniting communities, SABECO employees, and partners in one shared legacy. These cultural and entertainment events are designed to extend the experience beyond the bus tour through immersive and interactive showcases of SABECO’s heritage, innovation, quality, and social responsibility values, complemented by engaging activities centred around SABECO’s iconic brands 333, Bia Saigon, and Bia Lac Viet.

The “Legacy On The Move” and “Legacy Night” initiatives will celebrate SABECO’s rich brewing heritage and reinforce the campaign’s deeper purpose of uniting communities and honouring the spirit of thriving together.

A thriving future

Complementing the campaign, SABECO also announced the launch of the “Ambassador of National Progress” award, in collaboration with Dai Doan Ket newspaper, under the strategic guidance from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. The award will honour 150 unsung heroes across the nation who have made meaningful contributions to Vietnam’s development and embody SABECO’s values of resilience, unity, and progress. A dedicated microsite will also be launched to serve as the official voting platform, where the public can participate and vote for the 15 most inspiring stories among the 150 individuals.

Vu Van Tien, head of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, said, “The Vietnam Fatherland Front has always valued the promotion of great national unity, with a strong focus on identifying, honouring, and spreading the stories of exemplary individuals within communities who embody compassion and a deep sense of social responsibility,"

He added, "We share a common vision with SABECO in recognising and honouring the meaningful contributions of the Vietnamese people across the nation. The “Ambassador of National Progress” award is a deeply humanistic initiative that contributes to igniting the patriotic emulation movement, nurturing solidarity, and encouraging younger generations to carry forward the mission of building a progressive, civilised society enriched with cultural identity. We believe that, with the active participation of businesses and society at large, this initiative will resonate widely across provinces and cities, helping to nurture a culture of compassion, responsibility, and unity.”

This award stands as a tribute to SABECO’s unwavering commitment to accompanying Vietnam’s development goals through meaningful, community-driven initiatives. With six award categories aligned with its sustainable development pillars, the award exemplifies SABECO’s purpose of honouring the legacy of past generations while fostering momentum for future progress.

“From tradition to transformation, SABECO’s legacy has been built with a pioneering spirit, bold innovation, and a deep commitment to giving back to society. The campaign is our tribute to these values, where we express our pride in the long-standing heritage of SABECO, while reaffirming our unwavering commitment to Vietnam’s future. The campaign also reflects our enduring aspiration to thrive together, as the spirit of togetherness defines who we are, fuels our progress, and continues to inspire our vision to thrive for tomorrow, not just as a leading beverage company, but as a brand that embodies the pride and spirit of Vietnam.” said Lester Tan, CEO of SABECO.