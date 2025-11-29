Roadmap unveiled to tighten vehicle emission standards

On November 28, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed Decision No.43/2025/QD-TTg, providing a clear roadmap for implementing national technical regulations on vehicle emissions. The move aims to strengthen emission rules, particularly for older vehicles, as part of Vietnam’s efforts to improve air quality and environmental sustainability.

Under the new decision, vehicles manufactured before 1999 will be required to meet Level 1 emissions standards, equivalent to the European Euro 1 standard, from March next year. Introduced in 1992, Euro 1 was the first set of European vehicle emission regulations, limiting pollutants such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides. Applying this standard to older vehicles aims to reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality across the country.

The European Euro standards are progressive regulations that limit pollutants such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Higher Euro levels correspond to stricter limits, meaning newer vehicles produce progressively lower emissions to protect air quality.

Vehicles manufactured from 1999 through 2016 must comply with Level 2 emissions standards (Euro 2) from next March. Those produced from 2017 through 2021 will satisfy Level 3 emissions standards (Euro 3) from the same date. For cars manufactured between 2017 and 2021 and operating in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, Level 4 emissions standards (Euro 4) will apply starting January 2027. Vehicles manufactured from 2022 onward must comply with Level 4 emissions standards (Euro 4) from the effective date of the decision, and Level 5 standards (Euro 5) from January 2032.

The decision applies to organisations and individuals involved in the management, inspection, and use of automobiles, equipped with either spark-ignition or compression-ignition engines, engaging in road traffic in Vietnam.

It does not apply to vehicles registered abroad that are permitted by competent authorities to transit, temporarily import, and re-export for participation in conferences, fairs, exhibitions, sports events, or tourism. Those under the management of the Ministry of National Defence or the Ministry of Public Security are used for defence and security purposes.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is assigned to guide the implementation of this roadmap and, based on actual conditions, continue to research and propose higher emission standards for submission to the prime minister.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is responsible for reviewing and revising national fuel standards to align with the new emission requirements.

