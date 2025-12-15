Corporate

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

December 15, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Several major projects nationwide are set to be either inaugurated or launched to mark the upcoming 14th National Congress.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting on December 16 to review preparations for the inauguration of key projects nationwide. The Ministry of Construction reported that 234 projects across 34 provinces and cities have qualified for inauguration or construction commencement.

Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide
Photo: Government Office

Of the total, 148 projects will break ground, while 86 projects will be inaugurated or technically opened to traffic on December 19. The list, compiled as of December 14, includes 38 projects under ministries and agencies, 39 under corporations and general companies, and 157 implemented by local authorities.

They include the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hanoi, the inauguration of several facilities and the launch of the first commercial flight at Long Thanh International Airport, the construction on the first component of the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Haiphong railway line, the construction on the Red River boulevard in Hanoi, the inauguration of Hue International General Hospital, and the construction of the first phase of the urban metro line in Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone.

The combined investment of the projects exceeds $136 billion. State capital accounts for more than VND627 trillion (around $25 billion) across 96 projects, representing 18 per cent of the total, while the remaining $111.6 billion, or 82 per cent, will come from other capital sources for 138 projects.

The inauguration and ground-breaking ceremonies will be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online participation.

Highlighting the importance of the projects, the PM urged ministries, localities, and relevant agencies to continue reviewing preparations carefully, ensure progress and quality, and clearly assign responsibilities for each task.

ADB agrees on loans for important projects in Can Tho ADB agrees on loans for important projects in Can Tho

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed on loans for important projects in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
Localities look to push key projects Localities look to push key projects

The government's plan to review the performance of licensed large-scale foreign-invested ventures is hitting a snag, with many localities slow to report and affecting the country's strategy to funding attract from abroad.
PM makes field trips to key projects in Nghe An province PM makes field trips to key projects in Nghe An province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to major projects in the central province of Nghe An on July 24, during which he included the settlement of obstacles to them.
Hanoi focuses resources on key projects Hanoi focuses resources on key projects

Hanoi has focused on pushing investors and contractors to increase resources and speed up the progress of major projects and works in the city in the first months of this year.
PM urges hastening implementation of key projects PM urges hastening implementation of key projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged speeding up the implementation of key transport projects to create regional connectivity in service of national development, while chairing a working session of the State steering committee for such projects held in Hanoi on August 10.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam projects government prime minister 14th National Congress of the Party

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

