Major projects to be inaugurated nationwide

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting on December 16 to review preparations for the inauguration of key projects nationwide. The Ministry of Construction reported that 234 projects across 34 provinces and cities have qualified for inauguration or construction commencement.

Photo: Government Office

Of the total, 148 projects will break ground, while 86 projects will be inaugurated or technically opened to traffic on December 19. The list, compiled as of December 14, includes 38 projects under ministries and agencies, 39 under corporations and general companies, and 157 implemented by local authorities.

They include the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hanoi, the inauguration of several facilities and the launch of the first commercial flight at Long Thanh International Airport, the construction on the first component of the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Haiphong railway line, the construction on the Red River boulevard in Hanoi, the inauguration of Hue International General Hospital, and the construction of the first phase of the urban metro line in Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone.

The combined investment of the projects exceeds $136 billion. State capital accounts for more than VND627 trillion (around $25 billion) across 96 projects, representing 18 per cent of the total, while the remaining $111.6 billion, or 82 per cent, will come from other capital sources for 138 projects.

The inauguration and ground-breaking ceremonies will be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online participation.

Highlighting the importance of the projects, the PM urged ministries, localities, and relevant agencies to continue reviewing preparations carefully, ensure progress and quality, and clearly assign responsibilities for each task.

