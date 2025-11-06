Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

Mitsubishi Power will provide the main equipment, such as the gas burners for the boiler at the core of the system, leveraging its technological capabilities as the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) of the existing boiler to carry out the fuel conversion, and contribute to reductions in carbon emissions. In addition, Mitsubishi Power will install a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to detoxify the nitrogen oxides contained in exhaust gases, allowing the plant to meet stricter environmental regulations in the future.

The O Mon 1 plant comprises Unit 1 (330 MW) and Unit 2 (330 MW), which began operations in 2009 and 2015, respectively. The total output is 660 MW, with the existing main equipment provided by Mitsubishi Power.

The fuel conversion project is being conducted by Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO2), a part of Vietnam Electricity Corporation (EVN) Group. The contractor for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) is a consortium of LILAMA Corporation, a construction company under the Ministry of Construction, and Power Generation Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO3), also part of EVN Group.

Mitsubishi Power received the contract for the main equipment from this consortium. Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a part of MHI Group based in Singapore, will carry out the EPC engineering and dispatch personnel to provide technical assistance.

Commenting on the contract, Makoto Fujita, senior general manager of the Steam Power Business Division, Energy Systems at MHI, said, "Since the start of operations for Unit 1 in 2009, O Mon 1 has played an important role in the development of the Mekong Delta region. As the OEM of the existing power plant, we are extremely proud to be able to contribute to the stable supply of energy and decarbonisation in Vietnam through our participation in this fuel conversion project. We will devote our full effort to complete this project, and provide support for the long-term, stable operation of the plant."

In August this year, Mitsubishi Power received a contract to supply two advanced J-Series Air-Cooled gas turbines as the core equipment for the O Mon 4, a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facility with a designed capacity of 1,155 MW, which is adjacent to O Mon 1. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Vietnam has published its Power Development Plan VIII, which calls for diversifying the energy mix, reducing coal dependency, and expanding natural gas and renewable energy. Mitsubishi Power, in addition to providing GTCC technology for O Mon 4, will further strengthen its support for Vietnam's energy plan by providing boiler fuel conversion technology for O Mon 1, contributing to Vietnam's national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Akihiro Ondo, CEO and managing director of Mitsubishi Power Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd., said, "Vietnam boasts the highest real GDP growth rate among the ASEAN-5 countries. We are committed to contributing to Vietnam's economic development by leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing meticulous services."

Mitsubishi Power will further enhance its efforts for the widespread adoption of technologies with high performance and reliability, contributing to the stable supply of electric power essential for economic development around the world, and supporting the conservation of the global environment by promoting energy decarbonisation.

Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility are partnering up to supply advanced gas turbines for the O Mon 4 power plant, marking a key step in the project's construction.

Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future Petrovietnam has started work on a flagship power project in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, pushing forward Vietnam's gas-to-power development.