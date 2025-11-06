Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

November 06, 2025 | 18:58
(0) user say
Mitsubishi Power has received a contract to support an oil-to-natural gas fuel conversion project at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
Mitsubishi Power to upgrade boiler equipment at O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant

Mitsubishi Power will provide the main equipment, such as the gas burners for the boiler at the core of the system, leveraging its technological capabilities as the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) of the existing boiler to carry out the fuel conversion, and contribute to reductions in carbon emissions. In addition, Mitsubishi Power will install a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to detoxify the nitrogen oxides contained in exhaust gases, allowing the plant to meet stricter environmental regulations in the future.

The O Mon 1 plant comprises Unit 1 (330 MW) and Unit 2 (330 MW), which began operations in 2009 and 2015, respectively. The total output is 660 MW, with the existing main equipment provided by Mitsubishi Power.

The fuel conversion project is being conducted by Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO2), a part of Vietnam Electricity Corporation (EVN) Group. The contractor for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) is a consortium of LILAMA Corporation, a construction company under the Ministry of Construction, and Power Generation Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO3), also part of EVN Group.

Mitsubishi Power received the contract for the main equipment from this consortium. Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a part of MHI Group based in Singapore, will carry out the EPC engineering and dispatch personnel to provide technical assistance.

Commenting on the contract, Makoto Fujita, senior general manager of the Steam Power Business Division, Energy Systems at MHI, said, "Since the start of operations for Unit 1 in 2009, O Mon 1 has played an important role in the development of the Mekong Delta region. As the OEM of the existing power plant, we are extremely proud to be able to contribute to the stable supply of energy and decarbonisation in Vietnam through our participation in this fuel conversion project. We will devote our full effort to complete this project, and provide support for the long-term, stable operation of the plant."

In August this year, Mitsubishi Power received a contract to supply two advanced J-Series Air-Cooled gas turbines as the core equipment for the O Mon 4, a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facility with a designed capacity of 1,155 MW, which is adjacent to O Mon 1. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Vietnam has published its Power Development Plan VIII, which calls for diversifying the energy mix, reducing coal dependency, and expanding natural gas and renewable energy. Mitsubishi Power, in addition to providing GTCC technology for O Mon 4, will further strengthen its support for Vietnam's energy plan by providing boiler fuel conversion technology for O Mon 1, contributing to Vietnam's national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Akihiro Ondo, CEO and managing director of Mitsubishi Power Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd., said, "Vietnam boasts the highest real GDP growth rate among the ASEAN-5 countries. We are committed to contributing to Vietnam's economic development by leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing meticulous services."

Mitsubishi Power will further enhance its efforts for the widespread adoption of technologies with high performance and reliability, contributing to the stable supply of electric power essential for economic development around the world, and supporting the conservation of the global environment by promoting energy decarbonisation.

Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant

Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility are partnering up to supply advanced gas turbines for the O Mon 4 power plant, marking a key step in the project's construction.
Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

Petrovietnam has started work on a flagship power project in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, pushing forward Vietnam's gas-to-power development.
Mitsubishi Corporation expands operations in Vietnam from urban development to automotive industry Mitsubishi Corporation expands operations in Vietnam from urban development to automotive industry

Mitsubishi Corporation signed a MoU with Vingroup on May 30 for comprehensive strategic cooperation in five key areas ranging from urban development to the automotive industry.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mitsubishi Power Electric Power carbon emissions Fuel conversion project japan O Mon O Mon I Thermal Power Plant

Related Contents

Japan has it all to offer in microchip development

Japan has it all to offer in microchip development

Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

VIR to host “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

VIR to host “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant

Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant

PAN Group signs deal with Japanese partners to drive sustainable agriculture

PAN Group signs deal with Japanese partners to drive sustainable agriculture

Latest News ⁄ Investing

First UK-Vietnam Business Summit held in Ho Chi Minh City

First UK-Vietnam Business Summit held in Ho Chi Minh City

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s pepper exports set to reach record $1.5 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s pepper exports set to reach record $1.5 billion in 2025

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Major tax law amendments to simplify rules and support economic growth

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020