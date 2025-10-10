Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Car price war intensifies amid record supply surge

October 10, 2025 | 15:23
(0) user say
Vietnam’s auto market is seeing record supply growth in 2025, but weak demand is driving fierce competition and deep discounts across the industry.
Car price war intensifies amid record supply surge

According to the latest report from the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, an estimated 56,971 new vehicles – including both domestically produced and imported units – entered the Vietnamese market in September, marking a 5.4 per cent increase from August.

Domestic output reached 38,700 units in September, the second-highest monthly volume of the year, only behind June, marking a 2.4 per cent increase over August and a 19.7 per cent jump on-year.

In the first nine months of 2025, domestic manufacturers rolled out about 338,400 vehicles, surging 52.7 per cent on-year. This sharp growth highlights the expanded production capacity and aggressive push by carmakers.

Imports also continued to climb. September saw 18,271 completely built units arrive in Vietnam, worth $402 million, up 12.3 per cent in volume and 10.7 per cent in value from August. For the January–September period, imports totalled 156,092 units, valued at $3.42 billion, representing increases of 24.8 per cent and 33.3 per cent respectively compared to the same period last year.

However, the surge in supply contrasts with slower-than-expected consumption. The widening gap between production and sales has triggered a sweeping wave of promotions, as companies seek to clear inventory and stimulate demand for new models.

Price cuts have spread across the board, from mass-market to premium brands, covering Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and European models alike. Even bestsellers such as the Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Xpander, Ford Ranger, and Ford Everest are offering heavier incentives to maintain their market share.

"The current price war is unprecedented in scope. Even leading models are being offered with steep discounts, showing how urgent the pressure is to clear inventories," said Tran Minh Hoang, an independent automotive analyst in Ho Chi Minh City.

As the market enters the final quarter when traditionally the peak shopping season ahead of Lunar New Year, analysts predict the discount race will persist. Strong supply and inventory pressure will keep competition intense, even as consumer demand gradually picks up.

For buyers, this creates an unprecedented opportunity to purchase vehicles at favourable prices. For carmakers, however, sustaining growth will require more than promotions. A longer-term strategy balancing supply and demand will be crucial to avoid overreliance on discounts.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
auto car

Related Contents

Integrated and seamless transportation - the solution for green cities

Integrated and seamless transportation - the solution for green cities

VinFast secures $190 million loan for its EV plant in Indonesia

VinFast secures $190 million loan for its EV plant in Indonesia

VinFast, Hyundai, and Toyota account for 46 per cent of Vietnam’s car market

VinFast, Hyundai, and Toyota account for 46 per cent of Vietnam’s car market

Ministry of Finance proposes reduction in preferential import taxes

Ministry of Finance proposes reduction in preferential import taxes

Thanh Cong Group opens facility in Quang Ninh to build Skoda models

Thanh Cong Group opens facility in Quang Ninh to build Skoda models

Terumo Vietnam and Daiichi Sankyo Vietnam to advance cardiovascular care

Terumo Vietnam and Daiichi Sankyo Vietnam to advance cardiovascular care

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FPV and SPX expand North–South logistics network

FPV and SPX expand North–South logistics network

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Boway Alloy 2025: Battery Show Debut Unveils Mobility Materials

Boway Alloy 2025: Battery Show Debut Unveils Mobility Materials

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020