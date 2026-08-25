Reborn Interior expands Singapore team to 60 design professionals

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 August 2026 — Singapore-based interior design and renovation company Reborn Interior Pte. Ltd. has expanded its team to approximately 60 interior designers since its establishment in 2024, as the company develops its residential renovation operations and explores the use of technology in its design and customer engagement processes.

Hengky (founder) of Reborn Interior Pte. Ltd.

Founded by Hengky, Reborn Interior provides residential interior design and renovation services, with an approach centred on understanding homeowners' requirements before developing design concepts and renovation plans. The company said its growth has also been accompanied by efforts to strengthen project management, customer communication and internal professional standards.Renovation projects can involve significant financial commitments for homeowners and require coordination across design, construction, materials and project timelines. Against this backdrop, Reborn Interior has placed emphasis on clearer communication with clients, including discussions around pricing, project timelines and renovation requirements.The company said its designers begin projects by understanding homeowners' lifestyles, functional requirements and preferences before developing design proposals. Its project support also includes inspections of workmanship and identification of defects before project completion."Growth is meaningful to us because it reflects the trust homeowners have placed in our team," said Hengky, Founder of Reborn Interior Pte. Ltd. "As we expand, our priority is to strengthen our standards, develop our people and provide homeowners with greater clarity throughout the renovation process."As part of its expansion, Reborn Interior is also working towards additional industry-recognised credentials and quality accreditations. The company said these efforts form part of its broader focus on professional standards, compliance and service processes.Hengky entered the interior design sector after a career in banking and subsequently developed his knowledge of architecture, space planning, furniture and materials through industry research and visits to manufacturing and furniture hubs in China. These experiences have informed the company's approach to residential design and product selection.The company is also exploring the potential application of artificial intelligence within its design workflow. One proposed application would allow homeowners to upload floor plans and receive AI-assisted visualisations during consultations, helping them better understand potential design and renovation options.Reborn Interior said the technology would be intended to support designers rather than replace them, allowing its team to focus on understanding clients' requirements and refining design concepts. The proposed application remains part of the company's future technology plans.Alongside its operational expansion, Reborn Interior has placed emphasis on developing its growing team. The company said its founder's focus includes mentoring less-experienced designers and developing future team leaders as the organisation expands.Hengky said his experience managing the company's growth has shaped an approach centred on resilience, accountability and continuous improvement, with employee development regarded as an important component of sustainable business growth.Over the next two years, Reborn Interior plans to continue expanding its professional team, pursue additional industry certifications and awards, and further develop its technology capabilities. The company also aims to contribute to discussions around professional standards and customer practices within Singapore's renovation sector.Hashtag: #RebornInterior

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