Regent Hong Kong marks 40 years of Cantonese restaurant operations

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2026 - Regent Hong Kong highlights the four-decade culinary legacy of Lai Ching Heen, where Executive Chef Lau Yiu Fai and Head Chef Cheng Man Sang continue to preserve and pass on Cantonese techniques, flavour knowledge and craftsmanship to the next generation of chefs.



Part of Regent Hong Kong and its wider Dining Destination, Lai Ching Heen has built its reputation on refined Cantonese dining, consistency and culinary knowledge developed over time. Its story goes beyond accolades, with much of its character shaped by knowledge shared in the kitchen and carried forward through the longstanding collaboration between Chef Lau and Chef Cheng.



With a legacy spanning four decades, Lai Ching Heen is recognised for refined Cantonese dining, but its story goes beyond accolades. Much of its character comes from knowledge built over time and shared in the kitchen, led today by Executive Chef Lau Yiu Fai and Head Chef Cheng Man Sang. The point is not to hold the past still, but to know what is worth carrying forward.



A Living Expression of Cantonese Heritage



Cantonese cooking often looks simpler than it is. Steaming, double-boiling, roasting and wok cooking leave little room to hide; the result depends on timing, heat and restraint. Seasonality matters, but so does knowing when to step back and let the ingredient speak for itself.



That judgement is difficult to put into a recipe. It is learnt through repetition, observation and small corrections made over years.



At Lai Ching Heen, traditional Cantonese cooking techniques are part of the restaurant's foundation, not as a fixed rulebook but as practical knowledge that is used and refined. This is how Cantonese culinary heritage stays alive in the kitchen rather than becoming something preserved only in theory.



The People Behind the Craft



Executive Chef Lau Yiu Fai has been closely associated with the hotel since 1980, building deep knowledge of Cantonese cuisine while continually evolving his cooking.



Head Chef Cheng Man Sang has worked alongside Chef Lau for more than 25 years. Their long collaboration gives Lai Ching Heen a shared understanding of taste, technique and standards that has developed over decades.



In a busy kitchen, that shared language matters. Decisions about texture, seasoning or when a dish needs one less flourish are made constantly. Over time, those decisions become instinctive and are passed through the team.



Chef Lau and Chef Cheng therefore preserve more than individual dishes. Together, they help maintain the way the kitchen approaches Cantonese cooking and ensure that its standards continue beyond one generation of chefs.



Cantonese Culinary Knowledge Across Generations



Many Cantonese skills are still learnt through watching, practising and being corrected.



Knife work can be demonstrated and a method can be explained, but heat control, timing and texture only become reliable after a cook has repeated them often enough to recognise the difference for themselves.



This is where mentorship becomes important.



At Lai Ching Heen, the restaurant's identity does not rest with a single chef. It is reinforced by shared standards across the kitchen, so the reasoning behind a technique can travel with it.



This human exchange is central to how culinary knowledge is maintained and passed from one generation to the next.



Preserving Tradition Without Standing Still



Respecting tradition does not mean reproducing the same dishes in exactly the same way forever.



Cantonese cuisine stays relevant when its fundamentals are understood well enough to support change. Chef Lau's approach reflects that balance, refining familiar flavours while creating new expressions from established techniques.



At Lai Ching Heen, ingredients, presentation and creative details can evolve, while the essentials remain clear: quality, seasonality, balance and precision.



That balance defines the restaurant's approach to authentic Cantonese fine dining — contemporary in expression, while remaining recognisably Cantonese at heart.



Recognition Within Hong Kong's Fine-Dining Landscape



Lai Ching Heen has maintained MICHELIN-star recognition for 17 consecutive years and was awarded Two Stars in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2026.



The restaurant also holds Two Diamonds in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2026, alongside other recognition within Hong Kong's dining landscape.



These accolades reflect the restaurant's consistency, but its culinary identity remains rooted in the knowledge, standards and techniques maintained within its kitchen.



Under the leadership of Chef Lau and Chef Cheng, Lai Ching Heen continues to combine established Cantonese methods with contemporary refinement while maintaining the principles that have shaped the restaurant over four decades.



Cantonese Craftsmanship Within Regent Hong Kong



That sense of continuity also fits naturally within Regent Hong Kong's approach to hospitality.



Through the hotel's Regent Distinction, the experience is built around thoughtful details, a strong sense of place and moments designed to be savoured. Lai Ching Heen brings the same attention to detail to the table through precision and close attention to how each ingredient is handled.



The jade-inspired dining room, conceived as a jewellery box revealing Cantonese culinary treasures, provides a setting that reflects the restaurant's cultural identity and connection to Cantonese culinary traditions.



Within Regent Hong Kong, Lai Ching Heen represents both continuity and evolution: a restaurant shaped by decades of knowledge while continuing to develop for future generations.



A Cantonese Legacy That Continues to Evolve



At Regent Hong Kong, the story of Lai Ching Heen is ultimately about people and the craft they choose to carry forward.



Chef Lau, Chef Cheng and the team around them demonstrate how a restaurant can respect its history without becoming fixed in it.



The techniques remain precise, the flavours remain recognisably Cantonese, and younger chefs learn not only what to do, but why it matters.



Through that continued transfer of knowledge, Lai Ching Heen remains a living expression of Cantonese culinary heritage within Regent Hong Kong.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.