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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Azbil sponsors Data Centre World Asia 2026 to showcase automation

September 14, 2026 | 15:11
(0) user say
Tokyo-listed Azbil Corporation joined Data Centre World Asia 2026 as a Gold Sponsor to present its building automation technologies for digital infrastructure in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announces that it will participate as a Gold Sponsor at Data Centre World Asia 2026 (hereinafter "DCWA"), Asia's leading event for data centre technologies and digital infrastructure. The event will take place from 29 – 30 September 2026, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

DCWA Gold Sponsor

DCWA Gold Sponsor

DCWA is part of Tech Week Singapore and serves as a key platform for data centre operators, technology providers, and industry stakeholders to exchange insights and explore emerging technologies shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, data centre operators face increasing pressure to maintain reliable operations while improving energy efficiency. Azbil applies its expertise in measurement, control, and automation to help optimize building and cooling-system operations in mission-critical environments.

At DCWA, Azbil will highlight its Building Automation solutions and specialized services for mission-critical environments, including an intelligent building management system and the chiller plant digital twin. These solutions leverage advanced technologies to improve energy efficiency, support informed decision-making, and enhance the reliability and resilience of critical infrastructure operations.

Guided by its Purpose, "Expanding Technological Frontiers, Unlocking Human Potential," Azbil will continue to create new value through its advanced measurement, control, and automation technologies and through co-creation with customers and partners, contributing to more reliable, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure.

Event Overview
Event Data Centre World Asia 2026
Dates 29 – 30 September, 2026
Location Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre
Basement 2, Hall E, Booth M15
Registration
  • Registration site
(Free registration for Visitor Pass)
Product Showcase Building Automation
  • Intelligent Building Management System
An open and scalable platform that integrates, monitors, and controls multiple building systems through a unified interface. It provides operational insights that support efficient facility management and efforts to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).
  • Chiller Plant Digital Twin
A virtual replica that simulates energy optimization strategies, detects anomalies, and provides real-time insights to improve chiller plant operations and enhance energy efficiency.

For details, please visit the following website.
  • https://www.singaporetechnologyweek.com/data-centre-world
* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.

https://www.azbil.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Azbil

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Azbil Data Centre World Asia 2026 automation

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