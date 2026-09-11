EURO Group receives Corporate Excellence honor at APEA 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2026 – EURO Group has been recognized under the Corporate Excellence category at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition, highlighting the organization's commitment to building a resilient business foundation through strategic expansion, strong governance, and sustainable growth.



Established in 1976, EURO has grown into one of Malaysia's leading office furniture providers, delivering innovative and functional workspace solutions to customers both locally and internationally. The Group's business evolution continued in 2023 with its expansion into steel product trading and related businesses, a strategic move that strengthened its portfolio diversification and enhanced its long-term business resilience.



Driven by its philosophy of understanding customers' businesses, EURO has built the "EURO" brand around trusted partnerships and a shared vision of creating workspaces that inspire productivity, innovation, and success. This commitment is supported by a governance framework that integrates sustainability considerations into strategic planning, risk management, and operational decision-making.



The Group's focus on ethical business practices is reinforced through corporate governance policies that promote integrity, accountability, and responsible conduct across the organization. Supported by the Risk Management & Environmental, Social and Governance Committee, EURO continues to engage with key stakeholders and address sustainability priorities while identifying opportunities for continued growth.



EURO's strategic approach has translated into strong business performance, with revenue for the financial year ended 30 June 2025 increasing by approximately 45.3% compared to the previous year, driven largely by growth in its steel-related products segment. This achievement reflects the effectiveness of its diversification strategy and commitment to sustainable value creation.



Beyond business expansion, EURO continues to invest in its people through structured training, upskilling opportunities, and leadership development programmes. By strengthening talent capabilities and fostering a culture of continuous learning, the Group remains focused on building a capable workforce that will support its future growth.



The recognition at APEA 2026 underscores EURO Group's dedication to responsible business practices, strategic transformation, and long-term excellence as it continues to strengthen its position in an evolving market landscape.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.