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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hao Yi Tou marks first anniversary at Tang Plaza Singapore

September 14, 2026 | 15:16
(0) user say
Singaporean reflexology brand Hao Yi Tou completed its first year of operations at its Tang Plaza outlet on Orchard Road, expanding service capacity for local clients.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2026 - Hao Yi Tou, a Singapore-based body massage and foot reflexology brand, marked one year of operations at its Tang Plaza outlet on Orchard Road in August. The outlet opened in August 2025 around a 'business class' concept that lets professionals in the surrounding Central Business District (CBD) continue working through their reflexology sessions.

Hao Yi Tou's Tang Plaza Outlet Marks One Year of Business Class Reflexology

Hao Yi Tou's Tang Plaza Outlet Marks One Year of Business Class Reflexology

A Year Built Around the CBD Schedule

Hao Yi Tou's outlets, including Tang Plaza, were designed around a pattern the company observed among CBD professionals: many treat time away from their desks as a scheduling cost rather than genuine rest, and often delay or skip breaks altogether. Each reflexology seat at Tang Plaza includes a pull-out stand sized for a laptop or mobile device, along with an iPad and charging points, allowing customers to respond to messages or continue working without leaving the massage chair. A year on, Hao Yi Tou said the setup remains among the few in Singapore's reflexology sector designed specifically around uninterrupted work sessions.

Hao Yi Tou does not require customers to purchase packages or memberships, a departure from common practice in Singapore's massage industry. 'Many customers walk in expecting to be sold a package before they even sit down,' said Darren [Surname], Founder of Hao Yi Tou, reflecting on the outlet's first year. 'We built Tang Plaza around the opposite experience. Customers pay for the session they take, nothing more, and our therapists are trained to focus on the massage, not the upsell.'

The Track Record Behind the Concept

Therapists at both Hao Yi Tou outlets have between 10 and 40 years of experience, a contrast to an industry where staff turnover is common. Darren's approach to service design draws in part from his other role as Managing Director of Peach Garden, a Singapore restaurant group, where he oversaw how hospitality staff manage customer flow and service pacing. He applied similar thinking to how sessions were structured when Tang Plaza opened, an approach the outlet has kept through its first year.

Hao Yi Tou operates a second outlet at Northpoint City in Yishun, which places a stronger focus on acupressure treatments for residents in the surrounding area. As Tang Plaza enters its second year, the company said the outlet will continue on the same basis it opened with: per-session pricing, no packages or memberships, and a setup built for customers who need to stay reachable during a session.

https://haoyitou.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hao Yi Tou

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TagTag:
Hao Yi Tou Tang Plaza Singapore Foot reflexology services

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