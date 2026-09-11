Gooval unveils global shipping insurance service with Ping An

Base Service: Covers loss, damage, and delays. Compensation is based on the actual order amount, capped at USD 2500 per single package, alongside fixed-amount compensations for logistics timeouts.

Extended Benefits: A growing lineup of everyday perks that will be rolled out gradually, featuring popular items like video/music streaming subscriptions, free AI tool credits, and options to support tips.

Seller-Customized Perks: Features like worry-free exchanges, VIP customer service and repurchase vouchers—all fully configurable and price-adjustable by the seller.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - EQS Newswire - 10 September 2026 - At the "The Future is Now: 2026 DTC Brands Global Growth Strategy Summit" held today in Shenzhen, Gooval officially launched its global flagship product, the "Gooval Shipping Secure Service" package.Gooval is a specialized privilege service plugin designed for E-commerce sellers. The product architecture is built upon three distinct tiers:Leading financial innovation in the AI era, Gooval heavily leverages AI module to simplify the entire user experience. The platform automatically tracks packages in real time and to approve simple case requests in just seconds. To ensure security, Gooval's AI risk-control system instantly detects and blocks fraudulent claims.A highlight of the summit was the official signing ceremony, where representatives from Gooval and Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (Ping An P&C) formalized a comprehensive strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Gooval has secured an insurance policy from Ping An P&C to firmly guarantee and safeguard Gooval's benefit fulfillment capabilities.As one of Chinese largest property and casualty underwriter, Ping An P&C commands a dominant market presence, backed by comprehensive risk-mitigation capabilities across comprehensive property, casualty, and engineering lines. Internationally, the insurer maintains a premier credit profile, underscored by an A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating (FSR) and an "a+" Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) from AM Best, both carries a stable outlook. Leveraging Ping An Group's core "Finance + Technology" synergy, the company's capital adequacy, robust balance sheet, and pioneer digital innovation continue to receive strong validation across global capital markets.This strategic alliance marks a critical milestone in Gooval's global expansion, establishing solid foundation of trust for its Shipping Secure Service among international consumers.

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