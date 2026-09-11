Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Prudential expands global MDRT qualifiers 14% across Asia and Africa

September 11, 2026 | 14:11
(0) user say
Prudential plc secured its number two global ranking as first-time MDRT qualifiers surged 14% across regional markets following sustained adviser development investments.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2026 - Prudential plc ("Prudential") has retained its No. 2 position among multinational companies in the 2026 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) rankings. First-time qualifiers increased 14 per cent year-on-year, reflecting continued momentum in Prudential's agency business and the impact of its strategy to build a more professional and productive agency force across Asia and Africa.

This momentum is reflected across Prudential's markets:

  • Indonesia has held the No. 1 in-country ranking for more than a decade and continues to have the largest number of MDRT members in the market.
  • Hong Kong climbed three places in MDRT rankings to No. 3 globally and No. 2 in-country, with the second-highest number of Top of Table (TOT) and Court of Table (COT) qualifiers.
  • Singapore ranked No. 1 in-country for TOT qualifiers, with an 83.8 per cent MDRT member retention rate, and sits in the global top three. It also led the 2026 MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, with 29 Agency Leader award recipients from a total of 68 winners worldwide.
  • In Africa, Prudential remains the only insurer represented in the MDRT Global Top 100 company rankings in the last three years, with Nigeria and Ghana each ranked No. 1 in-country.
  • In the Chinese Mainland, Prudential grew MDRT qualifiers 40 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026.

Prudential's base of quality producers is driving year-on-year double-digit growth in new business profit per MDRT agent, as reported in its 2026 Half Year Results.

Pankaj Banerjee, Group Chief Agency Officer, Prudential plc, said: "Our agency transformation is gathering pace, and our direction is clear: we are building a higher-quality, more professional and more productive agency force, equipped to deliver the trusted advice our customers increasingly need, at every stage of their lives. The continued growth in first-time MDRT qualifiers reflects the progress we are making and the commitment of our advisers, agency leaders and colleagues to raising professional standards across the industry."

As customer needs become more complex, particularly in health, protection and wealth planning, the demand for trusted, high-quality advice is rising. For Prudential, upholding agency excellence is about providing advisers access to learning, role models, communities and opportunities that help them progress and deliver better outcomes for customers.

This commitment is reflected in Prudential's long-standing partnership with MDRT, which gives advisers access to a global professional community, learning opportunities and standards of excellence. At every stage of the adviser journey, Prudential continues to invest in attracting high-quality talent, strengthening capabilities and productivity. This includes equipping advisers with deeper wealth planning capabilities, insights and AI-enabled tools to meet evolving customer needs and drive sustained MDRT growth.

To accelerate this progress, Prudential recently established the MDRT Advisory Council, a Group-wide platform bringing together leading producers in 11 agency markets to share best practices, accelerate adviser growth and support advisers in their professional progression across the force.

Prudential's commitment to adviser development was also reflected at the 2026 MDRT Global Conference in Sydney, where it was recognised as MDRT Premier Sponsor and joined by 400 of its advisers and agency leaders from across different markets.

As MDRT approaches its 100th anniversary, Prudential looks forward to continuing its partnership with MDRT with a focus on expanding development pathways, raising professional standards, and supporting the next generation of advisers to achieve their full potential.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.prudentialplc.com/

By Prudential plc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
prudential Prudential plc MDRT rankings

Related Contents

Prudential launches PRUApex Legacy Index II insurance plan

Prudential launches PRUApex Legacy Index II insurance plan

Prudential, South East CDC launch programme targeting 3,000 Singapore children

Prudential, South East CDC launch programme targeting 3,000 Singapore children

Prudential launches affordable Singapore shield plan riders

Prudential launches affordable Singapore shield plan riders

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Prudential study shows young Asians prioritise financial planning over spontaneity

Prudential study shows young Asians prioritise financial planning over spontaneity

Prudential and Standard Chartered support hospitalised Tai Po fire victims

Prudential and Standard Chartered support hospitalised Tai Po fire victims

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Gooval unveils global shipping insurance service with Ping An

Gooval unveils global shipping insurance service with Ping An

UnionPay partners with 26th CIFIT to advance payment processing

UnionPay partners with 26th CIFIT to advance payment processing

Arvato Systems Malaysia secures corporate governance award at APEA 2026

Arvato Systems Malaysia secures corporate governance award at APEA 2026

EURO Group receives Corporate Excellence honor at APEA 2026

EURO Group receives Corporate Excellence honor at APEA 2026

Kapsch TrafficCom upgrades traffic management across 18,500 km New Zealand roads

Kapsch TrafficCom upgrades traffic management across 18,500 km New Zealand roads

Survey reveals 58% workforce productivity drop from poor sleep

Survey reveals 58% workforce productivity drop from poor sleep

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Flying halfway around the world to Vietnam for treatment of spinal stenosis

Flying halfway around the world to Vietnam for treatment of spinal stenosis

AI-ready digital marketing agency in Vietnam

AI-ready digital marketing agency in Vietnam

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

Vietnam turns to specialised chips for its semiconductor industry

Vietnam turns to specialised chips for its semiconductor industry

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020