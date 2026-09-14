WRITERS AT WORK updates primary writing programme for 2027 curriculum

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – WRITERS AT WORK, a Singapore English writing and enrichment provider recognised on the SME500 Singapore 2025 list, will introduce updates to its Primary Writing Programme, formerly the Pure Composition Writing Programme, across its seven centres in Singapore from 2 January 2027, as part of a wider curriculum refresh designed to help students sustain focused, independent thinking in an increasingly fast-paced learning environment.





Built for How Students Think Today



WRITERS AT WORK updates its curriculum annually in response to shifts in Singapore's English examination and education landscape. The 2027 update also responds to how students today process language, sustain focus, and construct ideas, shaped by their environment, technology, and culture. As attention spans shorten in a faster, more visually driven world, the ability to sit with a difficult question and think it through has become more valuable. The renamed Primary Writing Programme reflects this shift, still anchored in composition instruction but built around how students actually develop writing competency today.



Three Updates to the Primary Writing Programme



Three updates anchor the programme. Under Flexible Writing Practice, students complete guided or independent compositions depending on lesson objectives, with the STORYBANKING® method recalibrated to sharpen critical thinking through adjusted pacing and difficulty. This gradual release of support, from guided modelling to independent application, meets students at different levels of readiness: those who need more guidance receive clearer structure, while more confident writers are pushed to transfer their learning independently and make more sophisticated writing choices.



The update also responds to a reality of how students learn today: with model compositions and ready-made phrases widely accessible, that accessibility is not itself the concern. The risk is students learning techniques without learning to think. Primary Writing Programme lessons are designed to keep that thinking process intact and complete within the lesson, so students build the ability to reason through difficult questions themselves, rather than simply recall a technique.



Selected modules also integrate bite-sized situational writing, oral, and listening comprehension practice alongside composition, giving students regular, low-stakes exposure to other examination components while reinforcing skills they have already built. The STORYBANKING® programme has also been expanded with material tied to current experiences and trends, building on rather than replacing existing content.



A Refresh for the Comprehensive English Programme



The Comprehensive English Programme, covering Primary and Secondary levels, is also being updated, with a focus on strengthening students' ability to analyse questions and organise ideas. Existing scaffolding within the programme is being broken down further to make the thinking process more visible and explicit to students.



"The updates are not a departure from what has worked. They are a deliberate response to how our students engage with the world today," said Jemmies Siew, Managing Director and Curriculum Director at WRITERS AT WORK. "Our aim is for students to leave each lesson still knowing how to think through a hard question themselves, not just recall a technique."

https://www.writersatwork.com.sg/

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