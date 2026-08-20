Singapore's NSQ Capital makes strategic investment in Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System

Photo courtesy of Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System

According to an announcement on August 19, the move paves the way for the hotel to expand its cooperation network and for patients to access high-quality healthcare services.

Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System was founded in 2009 by renowned doctor Ton Thi Kim Thanh. The group currently operates four eye hospitals in Vietnam and continuously expands both its scale and scope of operations.

Speaking at the event, Rajpal Singh, Singapore Ambassador to Vietnam, said, “The relationship between Vietnam and Singapore has been nurtured over decades, based on trust and mutual respect. Both countries have established extensive cooperation across areas such as trade, investment, and defence. Beyond these areas, few know that two countries also foster partnership in the promising healthcare sector.”

“This event marks an important milestone in bilateral healthcare cooperation. It reaffirms a principle that has always shaped the relationship between our two countries: Singapore and Vietnam are complementary partners, working together toward a shared goal – improving the health and building a prosperous future for the people of both countries.”

Under the partnership, NSQ Capital and Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System will focus on expanding the network, investing in facilities and advanced technologies, and enhancing the professional capabilities of doctors and healthcare staff.

These efforts will strengthen the system’s clinical and operational capacity while expanding access to specialised, high-quality eye care services. The tie-up is expected to bring Singaporean medical experience to more patients nationwide, guided by the philosophy “Eye Care for Life.”

Ton Thi Kim Thanh expressed her expectation that NSQ Capital would remain a long-term partner in the shared goal of building an eye hospital dedicated to bringing better vision to the community.

“NSQ Capital shares our aspirations to improve the number and quality of our personnel and medical equipment. This is coupled with accelerate digital transformation and enhance organisational governance. Together, we aim to bring high-quality eye care services closer to patients and establish new standards in clinical quality and treatment effectiveness,” she said.

Shawn Ng, senior executive member of NSQ Capital said, “The partnership aims to create synergy of values to bring the Anh Sang International Eye Care System into a new phase of accelerated growth. By optimising governance, making investments in human resources, and transferring advanced technologies, NSQ is committed to working with the leadership team to build a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and establish Anh Sang as a trusted leading provider of eye care in Vietnam.”

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