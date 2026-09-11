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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arvato Systems Malaysia secures corporate governance award at APEA 2026

September 11, 2026 | 14:35
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Arvato Systems Malaysia received the Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2026 for maintaining strict corporate oversight.
KUALA LUMPUR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2026 – Arvato Systems Malaysia (ASM), a member of the Bertelsmann Group, has been honored with the Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition, recognizing its commitment to building an ethical, transparent, and resilient organization through strong governance practices and responsible business operations.

Specializing in IT solutions for digital transformation, ASM develops software services that help organizations become more agile, competitive, and prepared for evolving business demands. With approximately 200 employees representing 10 nationalities, the company continues to empower digital leaders through innovation, collaboration, and its vision of "Together, WE build a brighter future for all through our greatest minds".

ASM's governance framework, established in alignment with the Bertelsmann Group, places ethics, compliance, and integrity at the center of its organizational practices. Through structured policies, regular compliance audits, and established management systems covering areas such as quality management and information security, the company ensures that responsible practices are embedded throughout its operations.

Transparency and employee engagement remain key pillars of ASM's governance approach. Regular feedback surveys, open communication channels, and an open-door management culture encourage accountability and continuous improvement, while the sharing of survey outcomes and follow-up actions strengthens trust across the organization. The company also enhances business resilience through its Business Continuity Management Plan and continuous investment in employee development, including training, certifications, and AI-related upskilling initiatives.

Beyond governance, ASM extends its commitment to responsible growth through corporate responsibility programmes that empower underserved communities. Through initiatives such as the TechTrekkers programme, laptop donations, environmental activities, blood donation drives, and community partnerships, the company supports greater access to technology, education, and skills development.

Celebrating 20 years in Malaysia's IT industry in 2025, ASM continues to strengthen its capabilities with initiatives such as the Cybersecurity Hub, enhancing risk detection and supporting clients with advanced security solutions. The company's recognition at the APEA 2026 reflects ASM's dedication to combining integrity, innovation, and sustainable practices in shaping a trusted digital future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

By Enterprise Asia

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Arvato Systems Malaysia APEA 2026 Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence award

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